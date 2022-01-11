Humble Bundle's simplified game subscription will include a members-only library

Humble Bundle hasn't exactly won fans with donation caps and potentially confusing subscription tiers, but it's hoping to make some amends. As of February 1st, the company's monthly Humble Choice service is consolidating around a single $12 monthly plan that gives you permanent copies of every game offered in a given month. Humble noted the number of games might vary, but you can still skip a month if you don't like the selection and want to remain a member.

You'll also have access to more games so long as you're subscribed. A new Humble Games Collection gives you access to a curated, expanding catalog of titles you can access only as a Choice member. The initial mix is limited to just five games (including the relatively well-known Void Bastards) available through the Humble app, but the company clearly hopes the promise of a PlayStation Plus- or Xbox Game Pass-style library will keep you paying even when the monthly Choice selections aren't to your liking.

Choice has other modified perks. You'll receive as much as a 20 percent discount on eligible games you buy in the Humble Store, but you'll have to stay subscribed for at least a year. You'll get that discount immediately if you're subscribed by February. Five percent of your membership fee will be donated to charities.

This won't thrill everyone. Classic subscribers who switch will lose their 20 percent discount the moment they skip a month, for instance. This could still be less confusing, though, and might be alluring if you want access to a host of indie games regardless of what the monthly catalog has to offer.