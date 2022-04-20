U.S. markets closed

Humble & Fume Inc. Provides Update on California Expansion and Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with leading California Brand, Canndescent

·6 min read
In this article:
  • HUMBF

  • Humble Cannabis Solutions has officially launched operations in California as a premier cannabis sales, distribution and field marketing company.

  • Humble announces an exclusive distribution service agreement with leading California brand house, Canndescent Brands, for the sale and distribution of all its product lines.

  • Offering a new approach to cannabis sales and distribution, Humble is focused on building retail relationships with a curated portfolio of complementary cannabis brands.

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) (the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, is excited to announce that its subsidiary Humble Cannabis Solutions ("Humble") has officially begun operations in the California market and signed an exclusive distribution services agreement with leading California brand house, Canndecent Brands, which includes Canndescent, VOLCANNX, goodbrands, Baker's Cannabis Co. and JUSTICE JOINTS.

Building on its experience in the Canadian market, Humble & Fume is committed to its brand and retail partners to help grow their businesses by providing data-driven insights, proven go-to-market expertise, innovative trade marketing initiatives and best-in-class distribution for cannabis and cannabis accessories.

"If you are going to be seen as a leader in the cannabis industry, you have to have a strong presence in California," said Joel Toguri, Chief Executive Officer of Humble. "Expansion into the California market is a priority for Humble & Fume, and we have aggressively built out our infrastructure to create a seamless end-to-end customer experience that strengthens the relationships with our brand and retail partners."

Humble's commitment to supporting its brand and retail partners, includes hiring approximately 65 employees within the year, securing over 20 distribution vehicles and outfitting the distribution facility with cutting edge technology and security. The result is next-day delivery to all major metro locations in California, efficient route plans with final mile communication, and in-store retail support through custom trade marketing.

"Our ordering, supply chain and logistics capabilities are constantly evolving and improving to ensure we can deliver the most effective solutions for our brand and retail partners. Our sales and support teams are laser-focused on satisfying our partners' needs," said Jessica Hulser, General Manager, U.S. Operations. "We are privileged to represent great brands like Canndescent, who have an impressive portfolio of brands that are resonating with a wide variety of consumers."

Canndescent is a leading cannabis brand house working to elevate customer's experience through quality, consistency, and education. Well known by retailers and consumers alike, Canndescent's brand portoflio offers something for all consumer groups. Humble will provide exclusive sales agent representation and distribution services for Canndescent across the Californian market, focusing on generating new listings, trade marketing services, promotional services, commercial planning support and order fulfillment. The team will service all product lines in the Canndescent Brands portoflio.

"After many years of self-distribution, and interviewing many companies, we are grateful to have found a partner that emphasizes the customer experience the way Humble does. Deep relationship building, sales support, and market-leading next day delivery in metro areas are all part of the world class service Humble has built. The amazing team at Humble coupled with the relationships they leverage to support our brands is what delivers results," said Rick Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer of Canndescent California. "We knew Humble & Fume were the ideal partners to represent our brands because of their end-to-end expertise and commitment to work with us at every step of the process."

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of four subsidiaries that represents its vertical integration across North America; B.O.B. Headquarters Inc. / Humble+Fume, Windship Trading LLC, Humble Cannabis Solutions and Fume Labs Inc.

About Canndescent Brands

As one of California's leading brand houses, Canndescent Brands continuously redefines and raises the cannabis experience. For 7 years, the company has spearheaded multiple industry firsts, including implementing the industry's first commercial-scale solar project, launching the first brand to address the luxury market, and creating the first not-for-profit brand to donate 100% of profits to cannabis-related social justice causes. The company's brand family includes Canndescent for the ultra-premium market; Volcannx for the premium, regular consumer; goodbrands for the midmarket; Baker's Cannabis Co. for value consumers; and JUSTICE JOINTS for those who want to use their dollars to fight for social justice. Canndescent's products and brands are available for purchase throughout California. Learn more at www.canndescent.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, the Company's plans for expansion into the United States including its distribution infrastructure, the Company's assessment of the cannabis edibles market in Canadathe United States and the State of California, the demand for cannabis edibles in Canada the United States and California and the expected results for brand partners of the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the potential impact on brands that engage Humble for their distribution and / or sales agency and the future of the cannabis edibles industry in the United States and California including the anticipated ongoing consumer demand, are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur as described herein. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's disclosure available on its SEDAR profile (at www.sedar.com) for information as to the risks and other factors which may effect the Company's business objectives and strategic plans including that marijuana is illegal under U.S. federal law and that enforcement of relevant laws is a significant risk.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humble--fume-inc-provides-update-on-california-expansion-and-signs-exclusive-distribution-agreement-with-leading-california-brand-canndescent-301529631.html

SOURCE Humble & Fume Inc.

