U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.66
    -0.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.00
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0081
    +0.0062 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0038 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3810
    -1.1940 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,498.46
    -2,035.41 (-9.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.36
    -31.55 (-6.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Humble keeps excess inventory out of the Philippines' landfills

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Excess inventory, including returned items, from e-commerce, logistics and retail companies often ends up being disposed. Manila-based Humble Sustainability is a circular economy startup that wants to keep it out of the Philippines’ landfills. Since its launch, it has processed more than 150,000 items like clothing, consumer electronics and household appliances that are either resold through Thrift, its Shopee storefront, or passed onto B2B recyclers and resellers.

The company announced today it has raised $750,000 in an oversubscribed seed round led by Seedstars International Ventures, with participation from iSeed Ventures and angel investors including Ula co-founder Alan Wong, Sagar Achanta (who has held product leadership roles at Amazon), Booking.com and Disney+, and investors Paco Sandejas and Richard Eldridge.

Humble will use the funding to expand its network of partners and buyers, and grow its team, including hiring department heads. The company also plans to bring its tech development fully in-house and start work on long-term initiatives like a carbon footprint tracker.

Humble Sustainability founders Niña Opida and Josef Werker
Humble Sustainability founders Niña Opida and Josef Werker

Humble Sustainability founders Niña Opida and Josef Werker. Image Credits: Humble Sustainability

Humble was founded in 2021 by CEO Josef Werker and COO Niña Opida. Werker told TechCrunch that the two met five years ago, after holding leadership positions at different startups, and wanted to see how tech innovation could be applied to the planet. The first version of Humble was a circular trading solution for children’s clothing, before it expanded into other items.

“Neither of us are environmental scientists or sustainability experts at all,” Werker said. “We simply had a love for the earth and spotted an opportunity to apply our little experience of building businesses towards it.”

Humble has worked with 20 companies so far. The process of getting items starts by receiving inventory for assessment, so Humble can see what condition they are in and figure out their value (as the company grows, it will automate parts of the quality control process). Then it decides whether to list items on Thrift, or sell them in bulk to its B2B network. Once their plans are approved, they sign an agreement with clients, who can monitor the status of their items and receive money from their sales. Humble plans to launch a live dashboard on its B2B platform so clients can track revenue, inventory and environmental impact in real time.

Werker says without Humble, unwanted inventory would either go to a traditional liquidator (for higher-value items) or end up in a landfill. There are other solutions like internal employee sales, but those only account for a small percentage.

“With Humble, it’s full consolidated,” he said. “We will take everything, ensuring that nothing ends up in a landfill. The good-quality items are on Thrift and high value is extracted, everything else is properly brought back into circularity through our B2B network and we will extract value that can be passed back to the client.”

All of the investors in Humble’s seed round are actively involved in the business. For example, Seedstars introduced Humble to people its international network that the company has closed deals with, said Werker. Humble is also participating in Seedstars’ three-month growth track program. Wong and Achanta have worked together at different companies, including Amazon, Booking.com and Ula and are guiding Humble with advice on its tech development and long-term roadmap.

In a statement, Seedstars partner Patricia Sosrodjojo said, "We are delighted to support Humble in the journey to reduce waste and promote circular living. Humble is a great fit to Seedstars’ thesis of supporting early-stage companies that can create meaningful impact with an attractive business model."

5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood expects to see 'significant downturn' in inflation in 6 months

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest on Tuesday again suggested that the U.S. economy will soon experience deflation and said that the reported acquisition of crypto exchange FTX.com will boost its remaining competitors. Wood, who has a significant position in crypto exchange Coinbase Global, said in a webinar that the crypto industry "will be down one exchange and those that are left standing will be all the stronger for it." Shares of Coinbase fell nearly 14% in afternoon trading on Tuesday after Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that is has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • U.S. consumer credit growth moderates in September

    Total consumer credit rose $25 billion in September, down from a revised $30.2 billion gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

  • Apollo, Oak Hill Back New ESG Template to Shake Up Opaque Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavyweight creditors including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Oak Hill Advisors are making a high-level push to encourage borrowers in the loan market to increase disclosures on everything from carbon emissions to board diversity. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India

  • Coty Beats Sales Estimates on Strong Demand and Pricing

    Beauty-products firm Coty's first-quarter earnings per share missed estimates, but the top line was strong.

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • Binance’s CZ and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Trade Barbs Over Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Simmering tensions between the crypto industry’s two richest executives are spilling over into the already battered digital-asset market. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressCZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity CrunchPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsStocks Notch Three-Day Rally Ahead of Vote Results: Markets Wra

  • Index Industry Finds Growth in Fixed Income, ESG

    The number of indexes tops 3 million worldwide.

  • Why you should re-evaluate your life insurance

    While there are multiple compelling reasons to re-evaluate your life insurance, here are three top ones to consider.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • EMEA Earnings to Watch: Ryanair, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Richemont

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc, the first out of the gate among major European companies reporting earnings this week, shrugged off the threat of recession, lifting its passenger target and forecasting profit to exceed €1 billion ($995 million) this year.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekUkraine Latest: US and Russia D

  • UPDATE 4-Crypto exchange FTX's token leads major coins in slide as investor jitters rattle market

    The in-house token of major crypto exchange FTX slumped on Tuesday, losing one-third of its value and dragging down other major digital assets, as investors appeared to take fright at talk of pressure on FTX's financials. The FTX token - which gives holders discounts on FTX trading fees - was last down more than 33% at $14.68, its lowest since early 2021. Bitcoin, the biggest digital token, was down 6.42% at $19,342.00, its lowest in two weeks, and was on course for its worst day since mid-September.

  • Block Faces Competition With Apple. Why This Analyst Says It’s Now a Buy.

    There are concerns over how Block will perform compared with major competitors. One analyst, however, argues that the stock is worth buying following the payment’s company’s latest quarterly results. Block (ticker: SQ) beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter earnings and revenue last week, as gross profit climbed 38% from a year earlier to $1.57 billion.

  • Fidelity's Vanessa Chan on Credit Opportunities

    Vanessa Chan, Head of Asian Fixed Income at Fidelity International Head discusses opportunities she sees in Asia Pacific credit markets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Forget About SAFE Plus Or CLIMB Act As Cannabis Stock Catalysts, With Canopy's Potential Exception

    Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recently announced it will create a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC, which will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments and enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage (OTC: ACRHF), Wana and Jetty. The Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on Canopy’s stock while raising the price target to $3.30 from $3.05. The Thesis The analyst increased the price target on advanced sentiment of Canopy USA's struct

  • Permian Basin Fuels New Texas Oil Boom, Lifting Shale Oil Stocks Near Buy Points

    Shale oil stocks are approaching buy points as these companies reinvest in shale oil production in the Permian Basin.

  • Time Names Jessica Sibley as CEO

    The publisher of Time magazine has been expanding its operations as it seeks to diversify from its print business.

  • Down 11.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Forrester Research (FORR) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Forrester Research (FORR) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • FTX Exchange's Token FTT Plummets Below $22 as Binance-Led Selling Continues

    FTX’s native token has suffered as Binance began offloading large amounts of FTT as part of a new feud between the two exchanges.

  • When to revisit your life insurance coverage

    There are specific times to revisit your life insurance to make sure it's commensurate with your needs and goals.