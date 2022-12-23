U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Humectants Market to be valued at US$ 24 Billion by 2033; Skincare to comprise 40% of Total Usage | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Humectants Market, to Grow as Oral & Personal Care Products Demand Rises. Archer Daniel Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Barentz, and Brenntag AG, are the most prominent players in the global market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global humectants market size is expected to reach US$ 14.72 Billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. Since the demand for natural humectants has increased over the past few years, food manufacturers are able to produce a wider range of food products with fewer natural humectants.

By 2033, the packaging food market and cosmetics market will generate US$24 billion in sales of the humectants market. Recently, humectants have gained popularity in the food and beverage industry because they prolong the shelf life of products, help to retain moisture, and enhance the effectiveness of products by increasing their function. Due to the increase in food and beverage production, cosmetics and technological advancements, and a change in lifestyle, the global humectants market remains in high demand.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1352

It is anticipated that the market for humectants will continue to grow in coming years as the demand for food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetic products is expected to increase in developed countries such as Europe and North America. As food humectants are helpful to keep the moisture of products, they are a major focus of interest in ready-to-eat meals and snacks. As disposable incomes rise along with a change in lifestyle, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing market for cosmetics, which will ultimately drive growth in the humectants industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • According to market forecasts, the global humectants market is set to reach US$ 24 Billion by 2032.

  • According to projections, China will grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033.

  • Skincare products are expected to account for more than 40% of the global market.

  • U.K., Germany, and the U.S. are expected to grow at a combined rate of 42.6% over the forecast period.

  • According to market projections, the North American humectants market is expected to grow by 33% by 2033 during the forecast period.

Surging demand for conventional food and beverage products, as well as an increase in the use of natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products, will boost the market in the coming years,” comments an analyst at FMI.

Request a Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1352

Competitive Landscape

Archer Daniel Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Barentz, Brenntag AG, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion, Roquette Freres, The DOW Chemical Company.

Strategic partnerships allow manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand, which boosts revenue and market share. Utilizing new technologies and products to manufacture that are beneficial to the end user. Strategic partnerships can help companies expand their production capabilities.

  • A new humectant will be produced at a Vantage Specialty Chemicals plant in Leuna, Germany. Liponic EG-1 (INCI: Glycereth-26) is a humectant manufactured by Vantage Specialty Chemicals. As the demand for palm-free, naturally derived humectants grows, Vantage will be able to supply the growing demand. By enhancing local availability and enhancing service levels, Vantage will be able to provide better service to European customers with the new production line at the Leuna facility.

  • As a result of the extension, Liponic EG-1 will also be able to secure a secure supply chain worldwide. As a result of enhanced traceability, Liponic EG-1 VLG will be marketed at Leuna. Also, this investment is intended to contribute to the reduction of the company's carbon footprint globally. Liponic EG-1 will reduce its environmental impact due to its close proximity to European customers.

  • In Malaysia, CETAPHIL® is the #1 dermatological skincare brand, and the company is excited to announce the new Cetaphil Soothing Foam Wash, designed for dry to normal sensitive skin and designed to provide optimal comfort.

Key Segments Covered in the Humectants Market Industry Survey

By Product:

  • Sugar Alcohol

  • Alpha Hydroxy Acid

  • Glycols

  • Others

By Application:

  • Food & Beverage

  • Oral & Personal Care

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1352

More Valuable Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the humectants market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the humectants market analysis report by Product (Sugar Alcohol, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Glycols, Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Oral & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Other), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/humectants-market

FMI’s Domain Knowledge in Chemicals & Materials

Our chemicals & materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the humectants sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global humectants industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Have a Look at Latest Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Diketene Derivatives Market Growth: The growth outlook for the diketene derivatives market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Macroalgae Market Type: The global macroalgae market was valued at around US$ 7,882.6 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR over 2028.

Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Analysis Forecast: The overall market is projected to expand at a 4.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2028, totaling a valuation of US$ 1.93 Bn by 2028.

US Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market Sale: Sales in the U.S. non-commercial acrylic paints market are slated to top US$ 276.7 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 4.9% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 369.0 Mn by 2028.

Low dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market Value: Sales in the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market are slated to top US$ 75.3 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 8.1% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 120.3 Mn by 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


