U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,255.25
    -72.00 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,125.00
    -458.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,553.25
    -286.50 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.10
    -39.70 (-1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.48
    +9.80 (+8.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.00
    +29.40 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    +0.28 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3205
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0160
    +0.2360 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,985.85
    -1,421.35 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.75
    -74.94 (-8.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Humic Acid Market Revenue to Hit $1.1 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Humic Acid Industry is expected to register 11.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 propelled by strong growth indicators in organic farming and growing awareness of humic acid product benefits across developed & emerging countries.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humic acid market size is likely to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Significant growth in the agriculture sector in emerging & developed regions will spur the industry expansion. Government-imposed stringent regulations on the use of chemical-based fertilizers due to hazardous & toxic impacts on the environment and human life have eventually propelled the utilization of humic acid in farming.

Humic Acid Market
Humic Acid Market

Technological advancements will boost product availability by aiding in easily attaining raw materials from natural sources to manufacture organic fertilizers and will subsequently drive the demand for humic acid by 2028. Limited vendors and inadequate distribution channels are other factors hindering the market growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to lesser demand, which can be attributed to the reduced awareness of product benefits among farmers. Stringent regulations and restriction for using of chemical-based fertilizers owing to high toxic level and hazardous impacts on the environment and human life have eventually propelled humic acid usage in farming.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1517

Humic acid market from horticulture segment will account for around 11.5% share by 2028 owing to rising demand for humic acids as they can effectively change the primary & secondary metabolisms of plants. Humic substances enhance nutrient uptake, root growth, and crop tolerance to environmental stresses. They act as plant hormones, primarily for vegetables, fruits, and ornamental crops, improving plant development abilities. They also promote antioxidant production in plants by reducing free radicals that damage proteins, lipids, and the DNA within plant cells.

Some of the major findings in the Humic Acid Market report include:

  • Dietary supplements application segment dominated the global industry and is expected to cross 11.7% market share by 2028.

  • Agriculture segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2022 to 2028.

  • The market is moderately consolidated owing to the presence of several small & large players, and new industry entrants face moderate entry barriers due to the requirements of technological expertise and low capital investments.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 95 market data tables & 33 figures & charts from the report, "Humic Acid Market Statistics, By Application (Agriculture, Ecological Bioremediation, Horticulture, Dietary Supplements), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/humic-acid-market

Humic-acid-based products in horticultural applications will help to prepare a desirable growing medium by increasing Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC), improving biological activity, and providing good porosity. Further, they decrease fertilizer requirements by up to 30% and reduce production costs in horticulture. Such features of humic acids are expected to increase their market share in horticulture applications to improve the overall plant yield during the forecast period.

Europe humic acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% in the coming years due to the growing demand for organic products and the regional organic farming trend. Europe is experiencing continuous growth in the organic area during the past few years. Some significant crops including potatoes, sugar beet, olives, grapes, and cereals have higher prospects of humic acid usage. Increasing regulations by the European Commission have discouraged the use of chemical fertilizers to prevent soil structure disruptions as they exceed the harmful chemical content in the environment. Humic acid is extensively used to neutralize pollutants from a contaminated site, which will drive industry expansion.

The replacement of chemical-based fertilizers with organic fertilizer is driving the humic acid product demand in the agriculture industry. The key players in the global humic acid market include The Andersons, Inc, Daymsa, Black Earth Humic LP, Biolchim S.p.A, Faust Bio-Agricultural Services, Inc, Humintech GmbH, Agbest Technology Co., Changsha Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture and Technology Co., Ltd., Everwood Farm Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty. Ltd., Agriculture Solutions Inc., Humic Growth Solutions, Inc, Nature's Lawn & Garden, Inc, Sikko Industries Ltd., Manidharma Biotech Private Limited, Tagrow Co., Ltd., Grow More, Inc., WinField, National Pesticides & Chemicals, Organic Approach LLC, Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC, Jiloca Industrial, S.A., and Saint Humic Acid.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1517

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humic-acid-market-revenue-to-hit-1-1-billion-by-2028--says-global-market-insights-inc-301496461.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stocks, Futures Drop as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Monday along with European and U.S. equity futures amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Ru

  • Oil Traders Are Betting Prices May Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures will rise above $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 a

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Tesla Rivals Lucid, Rivian, Fisker Struggling to Compete

    The stock market has stopped being kind to electric vehicle companies that show much more promise than results.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Stock futures sink as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Flow-Monster Vanguard Tightens Grip on $6.8 Trillion ETF World

    (Bloomberg) -- Every year over the past two decades, in the good times and the bad, there’s been one sure-fire trend in Wall Street money management: Vanguard tightens its grip on the ETF market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Wil

  • U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis and Whiting in talks to merge - source

    U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp are close to agreeing an all-stock merger that could be announced as soon as this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The combined value of the two companies would be around $6.07 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon Friday's closing prices, which valued Oasis at $2.80 billion and Whiting at $3.27 billion. The deal talks between the pair, which both operate in the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota, come amid a significant spike in crude oil prices on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • Oil surges 20pc as US mulls ban on Russian crude - live updates

    Russian banks turn to Chinese payments system after Visa and Mastercard suspend operations Oil surges as high as $139; Gas hits another record high FTSE 100 opens 0.8pc lower James Titcomb: Social media can help beat Vladimir Putin, given half a chance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • This 1 Innovation Could Disrupt Pfizer and Moderna's Vaccine Supremacy

    It's not news that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are the undisputed winners of the race to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer expects to make around $32 billion this year from sales of Comirnaty, whereas Moderna expects roughly $19 billion from sales of Spikevax. As great as the jabs from Pfizer and Moderna are at preventing severe disease, they falter when it comes to preventing people from falling ill and being able to infect others.