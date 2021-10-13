U.S. markets closed

Humidifiers Market to record a CAGR of 4.41% from 2021 to 2025|CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa and Condair Group AG among Key Vendors|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The humidifiers market size is expected to grow by USD 502.47 million and accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.

Attractive Opportunities in Humidifiers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download A Free Sample to retrieve more information about the Humidifiers Market Drivers and Trends in minutes!

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the humidifiers market. According to our research, ease of use and a simplified installation process are propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of alternative products may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The humidifiers market has been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America, with the US and Canada being the key countries.

Based on product, the humidifiers market has been segmented into warm-mist humidifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers, and cool-mist humidifiers. The warm-mist humidifiers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

To unlock more growth opportunities in each contributing segment, Avail PDF Sample Now!

Some Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa, Condair Group AG, Coway Co. Ltd., Crane - USA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Plaston Holding, Resideo Technologies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Vornado Air LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa: The company offers different types of humidifiers such as immersed electrode humidifiers, resistive steam humidifiers, and others.

  • Condair Group AG: The company offers different types of humidifiers, including Condair EL electrode boiler steam humidifier, Condair RS resistive steam humidifier, and others.

  • Coway Co. Ltd.: The company offers humidifiers under the model name APMS-1516E.

Humidifiers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 502.47 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa, Condair Group AG, Coway Co. Ltd., Crane - USA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Plaston Holding, Resideo Technologies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Vornado Air LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humidifiers-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-4-41-from-2021-to-2025carel-industries-spa-and-condair-group-ag-among-key-vendorstechnavio-301398497.html

SOURCE Technavio

