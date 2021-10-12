U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

Humidity Sensor Market to grow by USD 716.57 Mn from 2021 to 2025 | Analog Devices Inc. and General Electric Co. among Key Vendors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The humidity sensor market size is expected to grow by USD 716.57 million and accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.

Attractive Opportunities in Humidity Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download A Free Sample to retrieve more information about the Humidity Sensor Market Drivers and Challenges in minutes!

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the humidity sensor market. According to our research, government regulations and vehicle emission control in the automotive segment are propelling market growth. However, factors such as design complexity leading to an increase in manufacturing time may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The humidity sensor market has been segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC, with China and Taiwan being the key countries.

Based on application, the humidity sensor market has been segmented into industrial, consumer electronics, HVAC system, climate and test chambers, and others. The industrial segment will have a significant market growth share during the forecast period.

To unlock more insights on the contribution of each segment, Avail PDF Sample Now

Key Vendors and Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Analog Devices Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Laird Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schneider Electric SE. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Analog Devices Inc.: The company offers humidity sensor which is in Temp sensor digital serial.

  • General Electric Co.: The company offers reliable humidity measurement for industrial applications, which provides reliable moisture analyzers to support process decisions.

  • Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers Mass air flow sensor, which has cost reduction and warranty cost reduction.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

  • Color Detection Sensor Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The color detection sensor market size will grow by USD 812.04 million at a CAGR of over 7% from 2021 to 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

  • Acoustic Sensors Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The acoustic sensors market has the potential to grow by USD 377.41 million from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample Report

Humidity Sensor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 716.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Taiwan, Germany, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Laird Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schneider Electric SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humidity-sensor-market-to-grow-by-usd-716-57-mn-from-2021-to-2025--analog-devices-inc-and-general-electric-co-among-key-vendors--technavio-301397410.html

SOURCE Technavio

