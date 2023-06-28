Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

Hummingbird Resources PLC's (LON:HUM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.4x and even P/S above 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Hummingbird Resources' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Hummingbird Resources hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Hummingbird Resources?

Hummingbird Resources' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 7.5%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 4.1% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next three years growing by 39% per year. That would be an excellent outcome when the industry is expected to decline by 1.8% per year.

With this information, we find it very odd that Hummingbird Resources is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the contrarian forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Hummingbird Resources' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook against a shaky industry isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader industry turmoil. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

