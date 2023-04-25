Hummus Market is Likely to Upsurge at USD 9,571.42 Million Globally by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

Global hummus market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 9,571.42 million by 2030

The most well-known Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dish is hummus. It is primarily made from pureed chickpeas, along with lemon, tahini paste, olive oil, and spices such roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and onion. Parsley, chopped tomatoes or cucumbers, pine nuts are also sometimes included in production of hummus. Hummus mostly consists of the chickpeas that is good source of protein, resistant starch, polyunsaturated fatty acids, dietary fiber and various minerals and vitamins such as thiamine, riboflavin, phosphorus, folate, niacin, calcium, and potassium. The high protein content in the hummus makes it a go to option for vegan people to use it as a dips or spreads along with breads and chips. Hummus too has low glycemic index, therefore it does not spikes blood sugar level when compared to other high-carb foods.

Hummus is known for being a clean, healthful dish. Hummus comes in a variety of flavors in the United States and other Western countries. Hummus can be found in basic versions with simply chickpeas and perhaps a vegetable or two for flavour, or in "multi-layer" type hummuses with extra components like olive oil and spices.

Global hummus market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analysis opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, the leading producer and co-manufacturer of hummus in the country, CEDAR’S MEDITERRANEAN FOODS, INC. has increased distribution to include Amazon Fresh. With more than 8,000 locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, and Publix, Cedar's is a leading Mediterranean food brand in the natural and organic grocery channel. It will help the company to expand their business and reach to wider customer reach.

In November 2019, Hannah Foods launched a new product called roasted red pepper cauliflower hommus, which has been a huge success in the Costco Southeast Region. They are pleased to announce that roasted red pepper cauliflower hommus will be available at all Costco Southeast Region locations beginning in January. This enables the corporation to attract more clients who prefer ready-to-eat foods, hence increasing output and income.

In September 2019, Boar’s Head Brand launched its new FallSpice Selection Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus. The hummus is prepared with organic sugar, actual pumpkin, chickpeas, vanilla beans, and pleasant fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. The product launch will help to attract the customers who engages in trying different flavours of hummus.

The Hummus Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Lancaster Colony Corporation

SABRA DIPPING CO., LLC

Bakkavor Group plc

Boar’s Head Brand

Tribe Mediterranean Foods, Inc.

SAVENCIA SA

Abraham's Natural Foods

Ithaca Hummus

CEDAR’S MEDITERRANEAN FOODS, INC.

Lantana Foods

Haliburton International Foods, Inc.

Roots Hummus

Hannah Foods

PELOPAC INC.

Haig’s Delicacies

Kasih Food

Lilly’s Foods

Elma Farms

ESTI FOODS

Sevan AB

Opportunities for Key Players:

RISING POPULARITY OF MEDITERRANEAN FOOD IN EMERGING MARKETS

In recent years, Mediterranean food has become popular worldwide. The Mediterranean food is filled with plant-based food that consists of olive oil, whole grains, beans and other legumes, vegetables, spices, nuts, and herbs. Various research studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet has potential to lower the cardiovascular disease risk and other chronic diseases. Mediterranean diet is also suggested from health professionals due to the limited amount of trans fat and saturated fat, omega-3 fatty acids, lower sodium, lesser refined carbohydrates, and high amount of dietary fiber. Foods like pita bread, hummus, fattoush salad, and baklava are few of the famous Mediterranean based food famous whole over the world.

Hummus too have health related benefits as it consists of various healthy ingredients such as chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice, and tahini. It is a good source of protein for the population who follow vegan diet. The hummus is also convenient for packaging in small containers and is a health snack option. In rising economical regions such as Asia and Africa, there has been also growing market of Mediterranean food that offers a wide range of opportunity for growth of Global hummus market.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN HUMMUS MANUFACTURING

Hummus has found its popularity across the world. The health benefits and rise of vegan population have boosted the demand of humus. In recent years there has been increasing technological advancements in hummus manufacturing. The rise of technological advancements have further increased the quality and quantity of hummus produced. The production of hummus starting from the peeling of chickpeas, roasting, grinding, mixing, and filling of hummus in the packets is done automatically in machines without any intervention of human touch.

Moreover, the preservation of hummus is one of the highly researched area regarding to the technological advancements. High pressure processing is one of the highly research method to preserve and sterilize hummus using pressure without using any preservatives. In addition to there has been advancements in packaging technology. Manufacturers too are shifting towards sustainable, recyclable, eco-friendlier, and flexible packaging applications for storage of hummus.

Key Market Segments Covered in Hummus Industry Research

Type

Classic Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Black Olive Hummus

Lentil Hummus

Edamame Hummus

White Bean Hummus

Raw Material

Chickpeas

Beans

Green Peas

Red Lentil

Eggplant

Packaging

Tubs / Cups

Pouch

Bottled

Jars

Origin

Conventional

Organic

Emulsion Type

Permanent

Semi-Permanent

Temporary

Fat Content

Regular

Low Fat

Fat Free

Packaging Material

Polymers

Metal

Glass

Application

Paste & Spreads

Sauces & Dips

Desserts

Confectionery

Distribution Channel

B2C

B2B

End-User

Household/Retail

Commercials

Industrial

Key Industry Drivers:

RISE IN THE NUMBER OF NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES WITH VARIOUS FLAVOURS COMBINATION

Hummus is a famous Mediterranean spread and as a dip it is high in vitamin, mineral, fiber, and protein content. The ingredients of hummus such as chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil are too well known superfoods. Due to such high nutritional value and benefits, the popularity of hummus is increasing worldwide. There has also been rise in consumer spending towards packaged hummus items. The vegans are too shifting towards the hummus as the snacking option as it is a good source of plant-based protein.

The hummus is mostly used as a veggie dip along with celery, carrots, bell pepper, cucumber slices, snow peas, or broccoli. They are also used as a dip or spreads with pita bread, pretzel chips, crackers, rolls, and sandwich filling. In addition, the trend of snacking through ready to eat options is also a driving force of sales of hummus in the Global market. To attract the new consumers, the manufacturers are trying to launch different flavours. The traditional flavours are too famous, but to attract new customers the manufacturers are developing new type of flavored hummus. Moreover, to reach to the new markets the producers are developing regional taste hummus.

HEALTH BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH CONSUMPTION OF HUMMUS

A traditional Middle Eastern dish called hummus is produced from pureed cooked chickpeas. It frequently includes extra flavorings, such as tahini, lemon juice, salt, and olive oil. The hummus has been a staple diet in the Mediterranean, Middle East, and North African regions. Hummus mostly consists of the chickpeas that is good source of protein, resistant starch, polyunsaturated fatty acids, dietary fiber and various minerals and vitamins such as thiamine, riboflavin, phosphorus, folate, niacin, calcium, and potassium. Along with, chickpeas, tahini is also one of the ingredients to manufacture hummus. It is a paste made out of toasted ground sesame that is composed of antioxidant lignans, unsaturated fatty acids, tocopherols and minerals consisting of phosphorus and calcium.

Hummus Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the Hummus Market Report are the North America is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Rest of Europe. Global is segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Malaysia, Rest of Global. South America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America. The Middle East & Africa is segmented into Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the global hummus market in terms of market share and market revenue due to the increasing popularity of Mediterranean food in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of new brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Hummus Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Hummus Market, By Type Global Hummus Market, By Raw Material Global Hummus Market, By Packaging Global Hummus Market, By Origin Global Hummus Market, By Emulsion Type Global Hummus Market, By Fat Content Global Hummus Market, By Packaging Material Global Hummus Market, By Application Global Hummus Market, By Distribution Channel Global Hummus Market, By End-User Global Hummus Market, By Region Global Hummus Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

