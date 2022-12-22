U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Hummus Market to Reach USD 6.60 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.17% by 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in the hummus market research report are Nestlé S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), Cedar's Mediterranean Foods, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Haliburton International Foods, Inc. (California, U.S.), Strauss Group, Ltd. (Sabra Dipping Company, LLC) (Petah Tikva, Israel), Bakkavor Group Plc (London, United Kingdom), Tribe Hummus (Massachusetts, U.S.), Boar's Head Brand (Florida, United States), Hummus Gourmet, LLC (Lantana Foods) (Texas, U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (Illinois, U.S.), Hope Foods, LLC. (Colorado, U.S.), and more players

Pune, India, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hummus market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing shift of people towards the vegan diet, especially in Europe and North America. The surging awareness of environmental sustainability and animal welfare is compelling people to opt for plant-based dips. As per Statista, in the U.S., sales of refrigerated plant-based dips went up to USD 11 million in April 2019. As per the report, the market size was USD 2.62 billion in 2020. It is predicted to grow from USD 2.95 billion in 2021 to USD 6.60 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.17% in the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hummus-market-105632

Companies profiled in the Hummus Market report are:

  • Nestlé S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

  • Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Haliburton International Foods, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Strauss Group, Ltd. (Sabra Dipping Company, LLC) (Petah Tikva, Israel)

  • Bakkavor Group Plc (London, United Kingdom)

  • Tribe Hummus (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Boar’s Head Brand (Florida, United States)

  • Hummus Gourmet, LLC (Lantana Foods) (Texas, U.S.)

  • The Kraft Heinz Company (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Hope Foods, LLC. (Colorado, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

12.17%

2028 Value Projection

USD 6.60 Billion

Base Year

2020

Hummus Market Size in 2021

USD 2.95 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

169

Segments Covered

By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Geography

Hummus Market Growth Drivers

Rising Usage of Functional Ingredients to Improve Immunity will Aid Growth

Report Coverage:

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information about various aspects of this report. Our special interviews with end-user respondents and supply side respondents helped in gaining insights into the average pricing, per capita consumption trend, and average spending on products, growth rate, market size, and dynamics. We have also taken information from reputed journals, articles, and press releases of companies operating in this industry.

Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hummus-market-105632

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Usage of Functional Ingredients to Improve Immunity will Aid Growth

Consumers across the globe are nowadays demanding for unique flavors in their dips. Hence, several manufacturers are striving constantly to come up with novel products to cater to the taste and preferences of consumers. O'Dang Foods, for instance, introduced two new flavors of balsamic feta and classic Mediterranean hummus in the U.S. in June 2020 to fulfill the high demand for Mediterranean cuisine. A few other companies are equipping their dips with various functional ingredients, such as lime, turmeric, blueberry, and lavender because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for enhancing immunity. However, the increasing availability of substitutes, namely, salsa and tahini may hamper the hummus market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Fueled by Higher Consumption of Dips and Spreads in the U.S.

Geographically, North America held USD 1.33 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. It is anticipated to dominate the market in the upcoming years. The surging consumption and production of spreads and dips, especially in the U.S. would bolster growth. Also, companies are trying to produce attractive and new dips to generate more sales. Argania Foods, for instance, introduced vegan cauliflower keto hummus dip in the U.S. in December 2019. On the other hand, Europe is likely to remain in the second position backed by the high popularity of the product in the U.K. In Asia Pacific, the rising disposable income of people is expected to aid growth.

Segments:

Classic Segment Earned 41.40% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights

Based on type, the market is divided into red pepper, classic, black olive, white bean, roasted garlic, and others. Out of these, the classic segment is set to remain at the forefront in the near future because of its versatility and easy availability. It can be consumed as a dip, spread, or appetizer. At the same time, it is highly nutritious and naturally gluten-free. The segment generated 41.40% in terms of the hummus market share in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on New Product Development to Intensify Competition

The global market houses a large number of international and local companies that are constantly launching state-of-the-art products in various sizes to meet consumers’ needs. Most of them are conducting R&D activities to create unique dips.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/hummus-market-105632

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Parent/Related Market

    • Supply Chain

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and  New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

  • Global Hummus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Classic Hummus

        • Roasted Garlic Hummus

        • White Bean Hummus

        • Black Olive hummus

        • Red Pepper Hummus

        • Others

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Grocery Stores

        • Online Retails

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hummus-market-105632

Key Industry Developments:

  • April 2021: Ithaca Hummus unveiled two popular flavors, namely, Lemon Dill and Lemon Garlic in the sharing-size 17 oz. container for the first time. It would help the company to offer innovative products to those who consume the product on a regular basis.

  • May 2020: Brami launched a new hummus made from lime juice, sunflower & olive oil, and lupini beans. It does not require refrigeration or contain artificial preservatives.

Read Related Insights:

Savory Ingredients Market Size Worth USD 11.94 Billion by 2026; Evolving Consumer Lifestyle to Contribute Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Healthy Snacks Market to Worth USD 108.11 Billion by 2027 | Healthy Snacks Industry Registering 4.2% CAGR

Functional Food and Beverage Market Size to Hit USD 529.66 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 9.5%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin |Twitter |Blogs


