U.S. markets open in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,706.25
    +36.25 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,587.00
    +244.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,442.25
    +126.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.60
    +20.10 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    +1.10 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.10
    +11.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.19 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9653
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +2.34 (+7.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0803
    +0.0120 (+1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0920
    -0.5880 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,229.04
    +1,368.57 (+7.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.17
    +29.07 (+6.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.79
    +7.84 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Hummus Market size to grow by USD 1.75 billion, Market Research Insights highlight the introduction of the new packaging as a Key Driver - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Hummus Market will witness a YOY growth of 9.84% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (sauces and dips, paste and spreads, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hummus Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hummus Market 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

The global Hummus Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

  • Bakkavor Group PLC

  • Boars Head Brand

  • Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc.

  • Damai International

  • Fountain of Health

  • Haliburton International Foods Inc.

  • Harvest Moon Foods

  • Hope Foods LLC

  • Hummus Goodness

  • Kasih Food Production Co.

  • Lakeview Farms LLC

  • Nestle SA

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 37% of market growth. In North America, the US is the hummus market's primary market. The market in this region will expand more quickly than those in Europe and South America. Consumers' rising preference for Mediterranean food will support the expansion of the hummus market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Hummus Market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The market share rise of hummus in the sauces and dips category would be high. Most often eaten as a dip, hummus is believed to have a number of health advantages, including being a good source of plant protein, managing blood sugar levels, and lowering the risk of heart disease. Given the abundance of natural ingredients in hummus, including chickpeas, garlic, lemon, and olive oil, it is regarded as a natural product when compared to other dips sold on the market. As a result, during the projection period, the desire for food products made with natural ingredients will contribute to an increase in hummus dip sales.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the elements fueling the expansion of the hummus business is the introduction of new packaging. Having fresh and appealing packaging makes products more noticeable. Additionally, packaging extends the shelf-life of goods and gives suppliers a platform to promote their businesses. Vendors spend a lot of money developing fresh, eye-catching packaging for their goods.

One of the major hummus market trends driving the market's expansion is the expansion of retail space. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores have historically been the primary sales channels for hummus products.

However, one of the main things impeding the expansion of the hummus industry is the consequences of natural disasters. Garlic and chickpeas are two of the main ingredients needed to make hummus, and both of these ingredients are cultivated in response to external influences like natural disasters and crop illnesses. Additionally, a number of plant diseases that can impair the production of hummus throughout the projected period can affect the growth of garlic and other raw materials.

Related Reports:

Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fresh food market share is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%.

Apple Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The apple market share is expected to increase by USD 10.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38%.

Hummus Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.84

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Group PLC, Boars Head Brand, Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc., Damai International, Fountain of Health, Haliburton International Foods Inc., Harvest Moon Foods, Hope Foods LLC, Hummus Goodness, Kasih Food Production Co., Lakeview Farms LLC, Nestle SA, Sabra Dipping Co. LLC, SAJJ Mediterranean, Strauss Group Ltd., T. Marzetti Co., The Huda Bar, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Walgreens Farms Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Sauces and dips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Paste and spreads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bakkavor Group PLC

  • 10.4 Boars Head Brand

  • 10.5 Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc.

  • 10.6 Fountain of Health

  • 10.7 Hummus Goodness

  • 10.8 Lakeview Farms LLC

  • 10.9 Nestle SA

  • 10.10 Sabra Dipping Co. LLC

  • 10.11 Strauss Group Ltd.

  • 10.12 T. Marzetti Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hummus Market 2022-2026
Global Hummus Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hummus-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-75-billion-market-research-insights-highlight-the-introduction-of-the-new-packaging-as-a-key-driver---technavio-301632935.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsWall Street Banks

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday, after plunging to nine-month lows a day earlier, amid indications that producer alliance OPEC+ may enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery were up $1.13 at $77.84 per barrel. Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on Monday said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, were monitoring the oil price situation, wanting to maintain balance in the markets.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’Calgary-based Suncor plans to buy

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • China’s Economic Recovery Faces Fresh Risks From Global Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s shaky recovery continued in September, with a pickup in car and homes sales in the biggest cities compensating for weaker global demand and falling business confidence. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsWall Street Banks Prep for Grim C

  • 2 High-Growth Electric Vehicle Stocks to Consider Buying (Other Than Tesla)

    In 2021, sales of new light-duty fully electric vehicles (EVs) nearly doubled in the United States from the prior year, while overall light-duty vehicle sales increased by only 3%, according to government figures. Two stocks that have strong long-term growth potential are those of lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The U.S.-based company is one of the world's top producers of lithium, a component of the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy Amid Ongoing Industry Challenges

    The restaurant industry is facing inflationary pressures but sales are still rising, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Potbelly Corporation (PBPB), FAT Brands (FAT) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL).

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Rio Tinto says employee sexually assaulted in Western Australian mine

    Rio Tinto Ltd on Monday said an employee at one of its mines in Western Australia state was sexually assaulted and that police removed the alleged perpetrator from the site. The incident comes three months after Australia's sex discrimination commissioner called for urgent changes in the country's mining industry after a state government report found that sexual harassment and assault were rife in the sector. "Rio Tinto continues to work closely with Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in relation to its investigation," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Inflation Could Erode Your Retirement Savings. Here's What to Do

    Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July over the previous year, leaving many retirees and pre-retirees wondering how inflation impacts retirement savings. They have a right to worry. After all, living on a fixed income is tough when the price of … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows How Inflation Can Erode Your Retirement Savings – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.