Hummus Market size to grow by USD 1.75 billion, Market Research Insights highlight the introduction of the new packaging as a Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Hummus Market will witness a YOY growth of 9.84% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (sauces and dips, paste and spreads, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Vendor Insights

The global Hummus Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

Bakkavor Group PLC

Boars Head Brand

Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc.

Damai International

Fountain of Health

Haliburton International Foods Inc.

Harvest Moon Foods

Hope Foods LLC

Hummus Goodness

Kasih Food Production Co.

Lakeview Farms LLC

Nestle SA

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 37% of market growth. In North America, the US is the hummus market's primary market. The market in this region will expand more quickly than those in Europe and South America. Consumers' rising preference for Mediterranean food will support the expansion of the hummus market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The market share rise of hummus in the sauces and dips category would be high. Most often eaten as a dip, hummus is believed to have a number of health advantages, including being a good source of plant protein, managing blood sugar levels, and lowering the risk of heart disease. Given the abundance of natural ingredients in hummus, including chickpeas, garlic, lemon, and olive oil, it is regarded as a natural product when compared to other dips sold on the market. As a result, during the projection period, the desire for food products made with natural ingredients will contribute to an increase in hummus dip sales.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the elements fueling the expansion of the hummus business is the introduction of new packaging. Having fresh and appealing packaging makes products more noticeable. Additionally, packaging extends the shelf-life of goods and gives suppliers a platform to promote their businesses. Vendors spend a lot of money developing fresh, eye-catching packaging for their goods.

One of the major hummus market trends driving the market's expansion is the expansion of retail space. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores have historically been the primary sales channels for hummus products.

However, one of the main things impeding the expansion of the hummus industry is the consequences of natural disasters. Garlic and chickpeas are two of the main ingredients needed to make hummus, and both of these ingredients are cultivated in response to external influences like natural disasters and crop illnesses. Additionally, a number of plant diseases that can impair the production of hummus throughout the projected period can affect the growth of garlic and other raw materials.

Hummus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Group PLC, Boars Head Brand, Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc., Damai International, Fountain of Health, Haliburton International Foods Inc., Harvest Moon Foods, Hope Foods LLC, Hummus Goodness, Kasih Food Production Co., Lakeview Farms LLC, Nestle SA, Sabra Dipping Co. LLC, SAJJ Mediterranean, Strauss Group Ltd., T. Marzetti Co., The Huda Bar, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Walgreens Farms Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

