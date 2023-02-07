U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Humphreys & Partners Architects Win at The National Association of Home Builders Best in American Living Awards

·2 min read

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humphreys & Partners Architects (HPA) was recognized at the  38th annual Best in American Living Awards (BALA) hosted by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Winners were announced at the award ceremony on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the SAHARA casino and resort in Las Vegas, NV.

The Dallas-based architecture firm designed three award-winning projects in the multifamily category across three use types. The Chorus, previously named 9th Avenue North, won the highest honors in the On-the-Boards Multifamily Project category. The 3-story micro-unit studio community features 57 short-term rental units showcasing ultra-efficient living spaces with five studio floor plans ranging from 378 to 433 square feet. The exterior facade is outfitted with brick and steel architecture providing a contemporary feel with sleek interior finishes and open living concepts. The community includes over 1,000 square feet of amenity space including a multifunctional clubhouse, bike storage, and leasing office.

Penrose won gold in the Development up to 3 Stories, For Rent category. The three-story luxury development located in Bozeman, Montana is comprised of 60 apartment homes offering a modern living experience that seamlessly blends contemporary design and outdoor adventure. The community offers a diverse array of curated amenities including a high-end lounge with a big-screen TV, co-working spaces and private working booths, an outdoor covered deck with lounge seating and grilling stations, and breakout workspaces for residents working from home.

Jefferson Lumen received silver in the Development 4-7 Stories, For Rent category. The luxury development located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area showcases 430 high-end apartment homes with an extensive amenity package including a rooftop lounge overlooking Lake Carolyn, a resort-style pool with lounge seating, multiple outdoor breezeway lounges, a one-of-a-kind game room, a mini-market, and rooftop dog park all conveniently located near the DFW International Airport.

To view these award-winning projects and to learn more about Humphreys & Partners Architects, visit https://humphreys.com/.

ABOUT HUMPHREYS & PARTNERS ARCHITECTS

Established in 1991, Humphreys & Partners Architects continues to drive the multifamily design industry. With a well-rounded portfolio of projects developed across the country, their teams licensed nationwide combined with their exclusive trademarked concepts, more clients rely on their expertise and experience to bring multifamily developments from concept to completion than any other firm. To learn more, visit humphreys.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact
Shalott Cecchini, Director of Marketing
5339 Alpha Road, Suite 300
281-857-2116
353300@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humphreys--partners-architects-win-at-the-national-association-of-home-builders-best-in-american-living-awards-301740178.html

SOURCE Humphreys & Partners Architects

