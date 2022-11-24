U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    -0.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.31 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1110
    -1.4620 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,521.71
    -0.95 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.10
    +3.53 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.30
    +8.06 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

"A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages" Campaign of CNMC Heading towards the Fast Lane

·3 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, 2022, the China Corporate Social Responsibility Forum in Africa was held in the framework of press conference of initial results of the "A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages" in Beijing. The campaign "A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages" implemented by CNMC has received widespread attention, which has also marked its heading towards the fast lane.

On September 28, 2022, the launching ceremony of project &quot;A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages&quot; of CNMC in Zambia was held solemnly in Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. (PRNewsfoto/China Nonferrous Metal Mining)
On September 28, 2022, the launching ceremony of project "A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages" of CNMC in Zambia was held solemnly in Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. (PRNewsfoto/China Nonferrous Metal Mining)

On the event, the "Blue Book of Power of State-owned Companies - A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages" was officially released to the public, and CNMC's "Building a demonstration project of vocational education 'Going global' and Deepening China-Africa Cooperation in the Construction of 'Belt and Road'" was evaluated as one of the top ten classic comprehensive cases of "A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages", and its "Green Development along the Congo River - Ecological Protection of the Deziwa Tailings Reservoir of CNMC" was selected as one of 70 special cases. Kong Fanxin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of CNMC, has delivered a keynote speech entitled "CNMC Practice of Contributing to Forge the 'China-Africa Community with a Shared Future' in the New Era".

The campaign "A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages" was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC): "Supporting the Alliance of Chinese Business in Africa for Social Responsibilities (ACBASR) to launch the 'A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages' campaign", which is also included in the "Nine Projects of Poverty Alleviation and Agricultural Benefit Projects of China-Africa Cooperation".

The SINO-ZAM Vocational College of Science and Technology, which was awarded as one of the top ten classic comprehensive cases of "A Hundred Companies in a Thousand Villages" this time, is an important starting point for CMC to promote pragmatic cooperation between China and Africa. In April 2019, with the support of the Ministry of Education of China and the Ministry of Higher Education of Zambia, the SINO-ZAM Vocational College of Science and Technology was established, marking China's vocational education teaching standards going global and entering into the national education system of a sovereign country for the first time, filling the gap of national vocational education teaching standards in Zambia. Since the official enrollment, the college has carried out 50 sessions of skills training and Chinese language training for industrial use among 1,000 students, and sent more than 150 Zambian students to China for exchange and study. This case of promoting the "Going Global" of Chinese vocational education was reported by the People's Daily, and the iconic photos of the vocational college were selected in the "Reading Materials for Students of Xi Jinping's Thought of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era".

CNMC has implemented President Xi Jinping's concept of Building a "Community with a Shared Future for Mankind" in all aspects of business development, and has been operated in Africa for 24 years, adhering to the concept of sincerity and sincerity, and has donated more than 200 million RMB to carry out public welfare undertakings in Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since joining the ACBASR and being elected as the vice chairman unit of the executive committee, CNMC has actively responded to the advocacy of the ACBASR, deeply participated in the "Eight Actions" of China-Africa pragmatic cooperation, actively promoted the "Nine Projects", and established a positive image of state-owned companies in the implementation of "Going-Out" strategy.

Contact Person: Wang Keli
Tel: 0086-13886467228
E-mail: wangkl@somidez.com

On November 22, 2022, the Masumbu Public Welfare School, built with the assistance of CNMC Deziwa, was under construction. (PRNewsfoto/China Nonferrous Metal Mining)
On November 22, 2022, the Masumbu Public Welfare School, built with the assistance of CNMC Deziwa, was under construction. (PRNewsfoto/China Nonferrous Metal Mining)
(PRNewsfoto/China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd (CNMC))
(PRNewsfoto/China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd (CNMC))
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-hundred-companies-in-a-thousand-villages-campaign-of-cnmc-heading-towards-the-fast-lane-301686814.html

SOURCE China Nonferrous Metal Mining

Recommended Stories

  • Oil and Energy Stocks Are Diverging. Can It Last?

    As the value of U.S. crude futures [dropped to near 2022 lows](https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-crude-oil-price-touches-80-a-barrel-11668995883) this week, the S 500's energy sector has continued its months-long climb. The current split marks the first time since 2006 that the sector has traded within 3% of a 52-week high while the price of West Texas Intermediate retreated more than 25% from its respective 52-week high, according Bespoke Investment Group. It is only the fifth such divergence si

  • Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Road Project's Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

    Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP") – the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") to the Dalton Highway that will enable advancing exploration and development at the Ambler Mining District, home to some of the world's richest known copper-dominant polymetallic deposits.

  • Eversource: ‘Drastic change’ needed to electrify Cambridge buildings by 2035

    A hearing this week marked the first time that leaders from Eversource, the utility that will need to ready Cambridge’s grid for an electrified future, presented publicly on what it would take to make an emissions-reduction proposal a reality.

  • Rhino sneaks up on sleeping dog, gives it a scare in hilarious video

    A dog sound asleep on the side of a road nearly came out of its skin when a rhino strolled up from behind and gently touched it.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tetra Tech, Heritage-Crystal Clean, CECO Environmental and Fuel Tech

    Tetra Tech, Heritage-Crystal Clean, CECO Environmental and Fuel Tech are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Snowy owls are big, charismatic and making their way to Wisconsin for the winter. Here are interesting facts about snowies.

    Snowy owls are being sighted in Wisconsin, part of an annual southerly movement by some of the big, charismatic birds.

  • Microsoft Initiates Measures To Reduce Irish Data Hub Carbon Footprint

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy a massive amount of clean energy to power a data center in Ireland, Bloomberg reports. Statkraft AS, Europe’s largest generator of renewables, will provide Microsoft with 366 megawatts of wind and solar energy, marking the supplier’s first power-purchase agreement in Ireland. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The renewable power for Microsoft in Ireland will come from six projects, including three wind and three solar located across t

  • How Chevron Plans to Juggle Oil and Gas Growth with New Energies

    Chevron’s Colin Parfitt spoke to Hart Energy about the evolving role of midstream, emerging new energies, challenges ahead and recent changes at the U.S. oil major.

  • EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments Announce France's First Offshore Wind Project, Saint-Nazaire, is Now Fully Operational

    EDF Renewables and EIH S.à.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) and CPP Investments, have achieved a significant milestone as France's first commercial-scale offshore wind project, the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm, is now fully operational. Located between 12 and 20 km from the southwest coast of France, the wind farm will help support the French State's energy transition goals, which include targets to generate 32% of its energy from renewable sources by 20

  • Canadian Solar Registers 57% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By Solar Shipment Volumes & ASP

    Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $1.93 billion, missing the consensus of $2.07 billion. Higher solar shipment volumes and average selling price (ASP) drove the growth. CSIQ's Q3 revenue declined 16% sequentially. Solar module shipments were 6.0 GW, up 62% Y/Y. Margin: The gross margin expanded 220 bps to 17.3%. EPS of $1.12 beat the consensus of $0.49. Canadian Solar generated $68 million in operating cash flow and held $1.95 bil

  • New York governor signs law that limits crypto mining

    New York is taking a first-in-the-nation step to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining, under legislation that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Tuesday.

  • Sea turtles Debbi and Phyllis released to ocean in Cocoa Beach after Brevard Zoo recovery

    The rehabilitated sea turtles were released to their ocean home Wednesday before roughly 400 spectators at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

  • European, U.S. demand have become key drivers of metal prices-Trafigura chief

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Demand from Europe and the United States has become a key driver of global metal prices, along with that from China, as a rise in electrification in those regions boosts appetite for metals, Trafigura's executive chairman said at a summit in Singapore. Jeremy Weir told the FT Commodities Asia Summit on Wednesday that prices had previously been mainly driven by Chinese demand, which accounts for about half of the world's metals consumption.

  • Kenyan resort known for its giraffes also supports conservation efforts

    Giraffe Manor isn't just about the thrills, the Kenyan resort also plays a role in conservation efforts.

  • Why hungry bats could start the next pandemic

    Hungry bats are more likely to pass viruses onto humans and other animals, researchers have discovered – a finding that could help predict when new outbreaks will occur.

  • New York Becomes First State to Temporarily Ban Some Crypto Mining

    In a historic regulatory step, New York has become the first U.S. state to bar certain types of cryptocurrency mining. Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday that triggers an immediate moratorium on energy-intensive “proof-of-work” crypto mining powered by fossil fuels. For two years, no new permits for such mining operations will be issued and no existing permits will be renewed, according to the law (A7389C).

  • Fisherman catches massive 67-pound goldfish-like carp

    The angler who caught the fish, Andy Hackett, said it was a 25-minute battle to pull the giant orange carp out of the water,

  • Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight

    The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington's strategy to combat global warming, adding the bite of direct sanctions to its toolkit of tax incentives, diplomatic nudges and complex, slow-moving multilateral accords. Deforestation in Brazil hit a 15-year high under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who rolled back environmental protections and pushed for more mining and commercial farming in the Amazon, a crucial buffer against climate change.

  • Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

    Ryan Mackey quietly sang a sacred Cherokee verse as he pulled a handful of tobacco out of a zip-close bag. Reaching over a barbed wire fence, he scattered the leaves onto the pasture where a growing herd of bison — popularly known as American buffalo — grazed in northeastern Oklahoma. “When tobacco is used in the right way, it’s almost like a contract is made between you and the spirit — the spirit of our Creator, the spirit of these bison,” Mackey said as a strong wind rumbled across the grassy field.

  • New York becomes first state to restrict cryptocurrency mining

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday signed a law temporarily restricting cryptocurrency mining in the state over environmental concerns, making it the first state nationwide to implement such a move. The bill was delivered to the governor on Tuesday after the state legislature passed the measure in June, and The Associated Press reported…