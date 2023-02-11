Hundreds Celebrated the Grand Opening of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California Riverside Construction Training Center

Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California

ABC SoCal Riverside Construction Training Center Grand Opening

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California Riverside Construction Training Center

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Associated Builders and Contractors Southern California Chapter (ABC), hosted hundreds of community members as they cut the “ribbon” of their third training center in Southern California.



“Today is a celebration, but it also represents a continued commitment by ABC and our membership to supply a skilled, trained, and safe construction workforce for Southern California,” stated Nick McFayden, ABC SoCal’s Board Chair.

Jon Krystafik, Vice Chairman of the Training Trust commented, “Our training facility is unique. You may have toured other facilities but with ours you will see we don’t just train one craft. Here Apprentices and Craft trainees are receiving cutting edge training in Electrical, Plumbing, Low Voltage and HVAC/Sheet Metal.” Krystafik added, “Our trustees had a dream 10 years ago to train residents in the inland empire. Today it is a reality!”

ABC Southern California Chapter is an association of contractors that believe in the Merit Shop Philosophy. Merit shop encourages open competition and a free enterprise approach that awards contracts and employment based solely on merit, safety, quality, and cost, regardless of labor affiliation. The chapter is one of 68 throughout the country and represents nearly 400 member companies.

Since 1974, Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California has been serving Southern Californian contractors and is a Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, a national construction industry trade association. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 68 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abcsocal.org.

CONTACT: Russell Johnson, rjohnson@abcsocal.net 661-203-1838

