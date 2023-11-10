Hundreds march in Brighton Park to protest tent encampment for migrants

Hundreds turned out Friday afternoon in Brighton Park to march in protest of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to erect winterized tents to house 2,000 migrants in an empty parking lot.

Many residents of the neighborhood — which has historically been a haven for immigrants — are worried about the plan to house thousands of outsiders. They think politicians are not listening to them.

Ruth Diaz, a Mexican American who has lived in Brighton Park for 33 years, was one of about 300 people who turned out for the march.

Diaz said the close to 21,000 migrants who have arrived since last August have not had to work for what they’re being given by the city. She owned a grocery store near the proposed site and said she worked hard to send her daughter to nursing school.

She held a sign that said: “Protejan nuestra comunidad. Protect our community.”

“The migrants want everything in a dish ready to eat,” she said. “Why do they get off so easy?”

The protest came as the city continues an environmental assessment to determine whether it’s safe to have people live on the property. Johnson signed a six-month, $548,400 land use contract on Oct. 26. for the location on the corner of 38th Street and California, but a final determination is awaiting the outcome of that study.

County property records show the Brighton Park site is owned by Barnacres Corp., a Markham-based company helmed by Otoniel “Tony” Sanchez. Sanchez is the president or manager of several other businesses registered to the same Markham address, including Sanchez Paving Co., which offers concrete, as well as asphalt paving, patching and overlay, according to its website.

Sanchez was also a Johnson donor, giving $1,500 to the mayor’s political fund in August, two months before the city signed the land use contract with his site on 38th and California. On Friday, Johnson’s campaign announced it was returning 30 donations totaling $46,500 in campaign contributions following a Sun-Times investigation that found city contractors were donating to the mayor against the ethics rules.

Bill Neidhardt, political adviser to Johnson, said in a Friday statement that the $1,500 contribution had no influence on the base camp site decision. He said city workers involved in scouting locations did not know about the donation and received an unsolicited “inquiry” about the Brighton Park property.

“The mayor did not solicit this contribution and was unaware of this contribution until its return this month,” Neidhardt said. “This particular parcel came from an unsolicited inbound inquiry addressed to city personnel tasked with identifying properties and who did not have any knowledge of this minor campaign contribution. The decision to advance this property was based solely on the standard analysis performed on all such properties by said personnel.”

A number listed under Sanchez went unanswered Friday.

Sanchez also appears to have a role in another asphalt company, MAT Asphalt, which is headed by Michael Tadin Jr., son of longtime city contractor Michael Tadin, who was tight with former Mayor Richard M. Daley and whose businesses received tens of millions of dollars in city contracts. The elder Tadin was part of the city’s Hired Truck Program, which was halted in 2006 after city officials and trucking contractors were indicted in massive bribe schemes that led to dozens of convictions.

The $46,500 pot of money being returned from Johnson’s campaign coffers also includes checks from Tadin Jr., who has business ties with Sanchez. In a phone interview, Tadin Jr. denied that he ever profited from Sanchez’s recent land use agreement.

“That property has nothing to do with me or any family member of mine,” Tadin Jr. said about the potential base camp site. “We don’t own any properties together.”

Johnson’s political director Christian Perry also said “absolutely not” when asked whether Tadin Jr.’s contribution was at all tied to the 38th and California deal. He added that a nationally based compliance team used the wrong ethics guidelines in an “oversight” corrected more than a month ago.

“These contributions were mostly made at fundraiser events where our campaign provided instructions to follow all city campaign finance rules for city contractors and lobbyists, and a vast majority of those who attended complied with those rules,” Perry said.

With over 2,500 migrants sleeping in and around police stations and at O’Hare International Airport, Johnson’s administration is hastily trying to come up with a solution to ensure migrants have a roof over their heads and a warm place to stay for the winter. There are 25 active shelters in vacant buildings housing migrants around Chicago, and more arriving on buses and planes from border cities every day.

Ald. Julia Ramirez, 12th, was not notified that the lease for the site in her ward had been signed before news of the signing spread, she said in a statement shared with the Tribune Nov. 3.

City construction crews began work at the proposed site in October, increasing tensions in the community. Protesters swarmed Ramirez at one mid-October demonstration in what Johnson condemned as a “violent act.” Demonstrations against the tent proposal haven’t ceased since.

