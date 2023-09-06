Hundreds of sanction-busting oil tankers left Russia in August alone

Oil tanker in Russia

Hundreds of sanctions-busting ships appear to be transporting Russian crude in defiance of Western efforts to cap revenues earned by the Kremlin.

Two thirds of the oil tankers leaving Russia’s eastern, Arctic, Baltic and Black Sea ports in August were likely to be breaching Western sanctions imposed after the Ukraine invasion, according to analysts at Lloyd’s List.

Only 108 of 334 tankers tracked using eight key Russian ports had the Western marine insurance showing compliance with the sanctions, which were designed to cut the oil revenues flowing to the Kremlin.

Western governments set a cap on the price of Russian oil by banning insurance companies from providing cover unless the cargo was sold below a certain level.

The cap level varies according to the product but is set at $60 a barrel for crude and $100 for diesel.

Lloyd’s List’s findings are thought to be the first quantification of the policy’s effectiveness since global oil prices surged above the price cap last month – increasing the temptation to breach the sanctions.

Michelle Wiese Bockmann, senior analyst at Lloyd’s List Intelligence, said that the insurance cover – or lack of it – taken out by shipowners was a good proxy for compliance with the sanctions regime.

She said: “The biggest indicator of sanctions compliance is insurance cover from one of the International Group of P& I [protection and indemnity] clubs, which combined cover around 90pc of the world’s ocean-going tonnage.

“They need to see evidence that the cargo is compliant before they will insure them. Two out of three tankers shipping Russian oil in August did not have this insurance, which is the greatest number of vessels without it since the price cap was breached.”

Sanctions-busting ships are often described as Russia’s “dark fleet” and are thought to be mainly older tankers with obscure ownership.

Such ships typically hide their location and movements using tactics including switching off their satellite location systems and changing their ownership structures every month or two. Lloyd’s Lists analysts estimate that about 12pc of the global shipping market is now “dark”.

The ports tracked were Novorossiysk, Primorsk, Tuapse, St. Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Kozmino, Murmansk and di Castri terminal, covering ports in the Arctic, eastern seaboard and Baltic and Black Seas.

The Western price cap was designed to minimise the oil revenue flowing to the Kremlin by capping the maximum price oil can fetch on global markets – while also keeping Russian oil flowing.

It was implemented by the Group of Seven industrialised nations and Australia. The cap for crude oil took effect last December and for refined products in February. It operates alongside import bans on Russian oil to Europe, the UK and US.

While the West has turned its back on Russian oil, other nations – notably India and China – have stepped up purchases.

Russia’s Urals crude oil was trading at under $60 a barrel for most of 2023 but global oil price increases in July and August pushed its value upwards.

This prompted the International Energy Agency to last month warn that shipping service and marine insurance providers “cannot be sure to respect the G7 cap at the time of loading”.

The benchmark oil price now stands at around $76, meaning breaking the sanctions has become increasingly tempting especially for shipowners that have no exposure to western countries.

Ms Wiese Bockmann said that there had been a clear shift in ownership of tankers sailing in Russian waters.

At the start of 2023, about two-thirds of them were controlled by Greek or other companies with western links. Today, the proportion is only about one third and Russian or Turkish ships now predominate. She said: “If there is no Western exposure then there is no risk of penalties.”

Lloyd’s List has been charting the rise of the “dark fleet” shipping sanctioned oil since sanctions were reintroduced on Iran by the US in 2018.

Richard Meade, editor of Lloyd’s List, said: “Our methodology defines a tanker as part of the dark fleet if it is aged 15 years or over, is anonymously owned and/or has a corporate structure designed to obfuscate beneficial ownership discovery, is solely deployed in sanctioned oil trades, and is engaged in one or more of the deceptive shipping practices outlined by the US State Department.

“This includes the disabling or manipulation of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) on vessels, high risk ship-to-ship transfers, and hopping between flag states.

“Originally applied to Iranian and Venezuelan oil trades, the dark fleet has now swelled in size to more than 500 vessels, according to Lloyd’s List analysis. The figure excludes tankers tracked to government-controlled shipping entities such as Russia’s Sovcomflot or Iran’s National Iranian Tanker Co, and those already sanctioned.”

