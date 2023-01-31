U.S. markets closed

Hundreds of Scholars from Historically Under-Resourced High Schools Honored by National Education Equity Lab for Top Performance in College Courses Nationwide

·7 min read

National Education Equity Lab Honor Society recognizes students from low-income communities who have excelled in professor-led college courses from the nation's top universities

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Educational Equity Lab (Ed Equity Lab), an education justice nonprofit that works to bridge the gap between high school and college for students from historically marginalized, low-income communities, today announced that hundreds of high school scholars have been selected for its Fall 2022 National Ed Equity Lab Honor Society.

The National Education Equity Lab (PRNewsfoto/The National Education Equity Lab)
The National Education Equity Lab (PRNewsfoto/The National Education Equity Lab)

The honorees, who hail from nearly 50 historically under-resourced school districts around the country, are scholars whose academic performance was in the top 20 percent of all scholars nationwide taking dual credit Ed Equity Lab courses from selective-admissions universities including: Howard University, Stanford University, Princeton University, Wesleyan University, Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, Cornell University, Brown University, Spelman College, Barnard/Columbia University and Arizona State University.

"These scholars' success in rigorous college courses reinforces the fact that while talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not. We aim to change that. Talented students from under-resourced high schools belong in the best-matched schools for them, including our nation's top universities," said Leslie Cornfeld, Founder and CEO of the National Education Equity Lab. "Together with our high school and university partners, we're empowering thousands of talented students around the country to show what they're capable of, and to build the skills, credentials, and confidence to succeed in higher education and beyond."

Scholars in this year's Honor Society will be recognized in a ceremony today, Tuesday, January 31st, featuring scholars and their families, university professors, high school teachers, district leaders, members of the National Education Equity Lab board, and Founder and CEO Leslie Cornfeld.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, an Ed Equity Lab board member, called this effort "game changing" for students, saying, "Democratizing access to higher education in our nation has never been more critical. Efforts like this help us do just that."

The National Education Equity Lab is an education justice nonprofit that aims to democratize access to college by partnering with top colleges and universities to offer actual college credit-bearing courses in teacher-led Title 1 high school classrooms across the country. Participating students gain the opportunity to take actual college courses from top professors, with weekly live discussions led by university teaching fellows, co-taught by teachers at their high schools. Scholars earn widely transferable college credits and a transcript from the offering institution upon successful completion. Starting in 2019 with a single Harvard humanities course in 25 high schools, the Lab has now served more than 11,000 students in 90 cities across 32 states, and aims to offer this opportunity in all eligible underserved high schools in the nation.

 *   *   *

We congratulate the following districts and high schools across the nation for having the highest-performing high-school-in-college scholars in the nation, who are recognized as National Education Equity Lab Honor Society Scholars for top performance in the nation in college courses from selective universities:

  • New York City has scholars recognized from 25 high schools;

  • Miami-Dade scholars from 18 high schools;

  • Los Angeles United School District scholars from 6 high schools;

  • Jackson Mississippi Public School District scholars from 4 high schools;

  • Topeka, Kansas scholars from 4 high schools;

  • Jersey City Public Schools scholars from 3 high schools;

  • Henry County Public Schools scholars from 3 high schools.

Arizona

  • American Charter Schools Foundation

  • Phoenix Union High School District

California

  • Birmingham Community Charter High School

  • East Side Union High School District

  • Lompoc Unified

  • Los Angeles Unified School District (6 schools)

  • Lynwood Unified School District

Connecticut

  • Amistad Academy District

  • Manchester School District

  • Meriden School District

  • New Haven Public Schools

Florida

  • Miami-Dade County Public Schools (18 schools)

  • Orange County Public Schools

Georgia

  • Henry County Schools

Hawaii

  • Hawaii Department of Education

Illinois

  • Chicago Public Schools

  • Thornton Fractional District 215

Indiana

  • KIPP Indy Legacy High

Iowa

  • Davenport Community School District

Kansas

  • Topeka Public Schools

Louisiana

  • New Orleans Public Schools

  • St. Landry Parish School Board

Massachusetts

  • Kipp Academy Lynn Charter

Michigan

  • Pontiac School District

Mississippi

  • Jackson Public School District (3)

  • South Tippah School District

New Jersey

  • Jersey City Public Schools

  • Newark Public Schools

  • Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology

  • South Hunterdon Regional School District

New Mexico

  • Albuquerque Public Schools

New York

  • Buffalo Public Schools

  • NYC DOE (25 schools)

  • Sewanhaka Central High School District

North Carolina

  • Duplin County Schools

Pennsylvania

  • Allentown School District

  • Mastery CS-Pickett Campus

  • Upper Darby Sd

Rhode Island

  • Central Falls School District

South Carolina

  • Charleston County School District

  • Colleton

Texas

  • Houston Independent School District

Washington, DC

  • Friendship PCS

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hundreds-of-scholars-from-historically-under-resourced-high-schools-honored-by-national-education-equity-lab-for-top-performance-in-college-courses-nationwide-301735192.html

SOURCE The National Education Equity Lab

