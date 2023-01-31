Hundreds of Scholars from Historically Under-Resourced High Schools Honored by National Education Equity Lab for Top Performance in College Courses Nationwide

National Education Equity Lab Honor Society recognizes students from low-income communities who have excelled in professor-led college courses from the nation's top universities

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Educational Equity Lab (Ed Equity Lab), an education justice nonprofit that works to bridge the gap between high school and college for students from historically marginalized, low-income communities, today announced that hundreds of high school scholars have been selected for its Fall 2022 National Ed Equity Lab Honor Society.

The National Education Equity Lab (PRNewsfoto/The National Education Equity Lab)

The honorees, who hail from nearly 50 historically under-resourced school districts around the country, are scholars whose academic performance was in the top 20 percent of all scholars nationwide taking dual credit Ed Equity Lab courses from selective-admissions universities including: Howard University, Stanford University, Princeton University, Wesleyan University, Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, Cornell University, Brown University, Spelman College, Barnard/Columbia University and Arizona State University.

"These scholars' success in rigorous college courses reinforces the fact that while talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not. We aim to change that. Talented students from under-resourced high schools belong in the best-matched schools for them, including our nation's top universities," said Leslie Cornfeld, Founder and CEO of the National Education Equity Lab. "Together with our high school and university partners, we're empowering thousands of talented students around the country to show what they're capable of, and to build the skills, credentials, and confidence to succeed in higher education and beyond."

Scholars in this year's Honor Society will be recognized in a ceremony today, Tuesday, January 31st, featuring scholars and their families, university professors, high school teachers, district leaders, members of the National Education Equity Lab board, and Founder and CEO Leslie Cornfeld.

Story continues

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, an Ed Equity Lab board member, called this effort "game changing" for students, saying, "Democratizing access to higher education in our nation has never been more critical. Efforts like this help us do just that."

The National Education Equity Lab is an education justice nonprofit that aims to democratize access to college by partnering with top colleges and universities to offer actual college credit-bearing courses in teacher-led Title 1 high school classrooms across the country. Participating students gain the opportunity to take actual college courses from top professors, with weekly live discussions led by university teaching fellows, co-taught by teachers at their high schools. Scholars earn widely transferable college credits and a transcript from the offering institution upon successful completion. Starting in 2019 with a single Harvard humanities course in 25 high schools, the Lab has now served more than 11,000 students in 90 cities across 32 states, and aims to offer this opportunity in all eligible underserved high schools in the nation.

* * *

We congratulate the following districts and high schools across the nation for having the highest-performing high-school-in-college scholars in the nation, who are recognized as National Education Equity Lab Honor Society Scholars for top performance in the nation in college courses from selective universities:

New York City has scholars recognized from 25 high schools;

Miami-Dade scholars from 18 high schools;

Los Angeles United School District scholars from 6 high schools;

Jackson Mississippi Public School District scholars from 4 high schools;

Topeka, Kansas scholars from 4 high schools;

Jersey City Public Schools scholars from 3 high schools;

Henry County Public Schools scholars from 3 high schools.

Arizona

American Charter Schools Foundation

Phoenix Union High School District

California

Birmingham Community Charter High School

East Side Union High School District

Lompoc Unified

Los Angeles Unified School District (6 schools)

Lynwood Unified School District

Connecticut

Amistad Academy District

Manchester School District

Meriden School District

New Haven Public Schools

Florida

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (18 schools)

Orange County Public Schools

Georgia

Henry County Schools

Hawaii

Hawaii Department of Education

Illinois

Chicago Public Schools

Thornton Fractional District 215

Indiana

KIPP Indy Legacy High

Iowa

Davenport Community School District

Kansas

Topeka Public Schools

Louisiana

New Orleans Public Schools

St. Landry Parish School Board

Massachusetts

Kipp Academy Lynn Charter

Michigan

Pontiac School District

Mississippi

Jackson Public School District (3)

South Tippah School District

New Jersey

Jersey City Public Schools

Newark Public Schools

Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology

South Hunterdon Regional School District

New Mexico

Albuquerque Public Schools

New York

Buffalo Public Schools

NYC DOE (25 schools)

Sewanhaka Central High School District

North Carolina

Duplin County Schools

Pennsylvania

Allentown School District

Mastery CS-Pickett Campus

Upper Darby Sd

Rhode Island

Central Falls School District

South Carolina

Charleston County School District

Colleton

Texas

Houston Independent School District

Washington, DC

Friendship PCS

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hundreds-of-scholars-from-historically-under-resourced-high-schools-honored-by-national-education-equity-lab-for-top-performance-in-college-courses-nationwide-301735192.html

SOURCE The National Education Equity Lab