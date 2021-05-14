U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.46 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,800.86
    +333.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

Hundreds of SPACs waiting in the woods

Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

The fully vaxxed and officially fully immune took over the podcast this week, with Natasha and Danny co-hosting the show while the inimitable Alex is out from Shot No. 2. Grace and Chris, as always, were behind the scenes making sure we sound pretty and don't fall down too many punny board game rabbit holes after vacation.

Here's the rundown of what we got into:

Investors’ SPAC push could revamp the private market money game

And that's where we break! Follow the podcast on Twitter, be kind to your humans and be the kindest to yourself. Back sooner than you can raise a $25 million pre-seed round for an audio app for Dogecoin lovers.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

  • Grab’s SPAC Vehicle Altimeter Near Record Low After 28% Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- Altimeter Growth Corp., the blank-check company merging with internet giant Grab Holdings Inc., is hovering just a few cents above its record low after cratering 28% since the deal was unveiled in April.Altimeter closed Thursday at $11.06, just shy of its $10.98 historical trough. That selloff came after Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup announced a deal on April 14 with the special purpose acquisition company of Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management to go public in the U.S. by July, in the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company.The Singapore-based ride-hailing and delivery startup is set to have a market value of about $39.6 billion through the combination with Altimeter, the companies said at the time of the announcement. It’s raising more than $4 billion from investors including BlackRock Inc., Fidelity International and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. as part of the biggest U.S. equity offering by a Southeast Asian company. Grab declined to comment on Friday.“SPACs have seen a bit of selloff so it reflects the general sentiment,” said Angus Mackintosh, founder of CrossASEAN Research. The share price at current levels won’t make a big difference from Grab’s listing perspective, he added. “It just means profits your SPAC owners would realize are diluted to some extent. They have effectively locked in cornerstone investors at a $40 billion valuation. Whether Grab can sustain that lofty valuation after listing, given the competitive landscape, is a bigger question.”Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, head of consumer sector equity research at Tellimer in Singapore, said Altimeter’s share price drop suggested the market is uncomfortable with the valuation pledged for Grab, as well as indicative of weakness in the broader SPAC market.Blank-check companies completed $181 billion of U.S. listings over the last five quarters, accounting for 55% of all IPO fundraising in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the peak of the frenzy, more than 50 SPACs unveiled plans to raise a combined $17 billion during a single week in February.But the pace of new deals has now slowed to a trickle, with only five blank-check companies submitting registration documents in the last week of April. U.S. regulators have been warning investors for months about the potential risks around SPACs. Last month, they spooked dealmakers by floating the potential of different accounting treatment for one aspect of SPAC deals, a move that has forced many companies to review their results.Read more: Singapore’s Grab to List in U.S. in $40 Billion SPAC DealSPACs are investment vehicles that go public despite having no real business. The plan is to raise money from investors and use it to buy into another company, typically a private one that’s yet to be chosen.The investors who buy into and fund SPACs when they first go public are typically institutions such as hedge funds, and the companies offer them the combination of a relatively small downside with a chance to make a tidy profit down the road. Blank checks typically go public at $10 a share and have 24 months to find a target. If the company fails to identify one, it liquidates, and investors get their money back. Investors also get to vote on a deal and have a chance to redeem their shares whatever the result.(Updates with analyst’s comment in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Teach AIs forgetfulness could make them better at their jobs

    While modern machine learning systems act with a semblance of artificial intelligence, the truth is they don't "understand" any of the data they work with — which in turn means they tend to store even trivial items forever. Facebook researchers have proposed structured forgetfulness as a way for AI to clear the decks a bit, improving their performance and inching that much closer to how a human mind works.

  • Why SPACs aren't targeting African startups

    The former is African-focused e-commerce company Jumia and the latter is Egyptian fintech company Fawry. As a tech company, Fawry's listing on the Egyptian Stock Exchange is a rarity. Typically, most exchanges in emerging markets like Africa, India, and Latin America are filled with traditional companies in age-old sectors like banking, telecoms, manufacturing, and energy.

  • Bitcoin Sell-Off Could Stabilize Around $42K Support

    BTC remains under pressure and could find lower support near $42K as long-term momentum wanes.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls for Second Straight Day After Tesla Action; Ether Follows

    “What saddens me is the way the weak hands and recent buyers see Elon Musk as a prophet, powerhouse and decisive figure in bitcoin,” said one trader.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Taking Out .7194 Confirms Minor Reversal Bottom, Strengthens Over .7204

    The NZD/USD is currently trading inside yesterday’s range and a pair of 50% levels. This indicates investor indecision and impending volatility.

  • Alibaba Vows to Hike Spending After First Loss Since 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. forecast better-than-expected revenue and pledged to invest in new growth arenas, signaling its intention to move past a Chinese antitrust probe that triggered its first loss in nine years.Jack Ma’s flagship e-commerce firm swung to a 5.5 billion yuan ($852 million) net loss -- its first since 2012 -- after the company swallowed a $2.8 billion fine for monopolistic behavior imposed by Beijing. It now intends to refocus on its business, plowing “all incremental profit” back into technology and hotly contested areas like community commerce, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang pledged on Thursday. Its shares fell more than 6% in Hong Kong after Citigroup and CICC slashed their price targets on fears that prioritizing growth will hammer profits.Alibaba executives have sought to put behind them a crackdown on Ma’s internet empire that’s shaved $260 billion off the Chinese internet behemoth’s market value. The penalty imposed in April marked the conclusion of a four-month probe, but uncertainty persists as Beijing continues to rein in Alibaba and increasingly powerful rivals from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Meituan. No analyst asked directly about what’s to come in the broader clampdown Thursday, though Zhang stressed the company accepted the fine and will move forward.“We accept the penalty with sincerity and will ensure our compliance with determination,” the CEO said. “During the past fiscal year, we have gone through all kinds of challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, fierce competition as well as an anti-monopoly investigation and penalty decision by Chinese regulators. We believe the best way to overcome these challenges is to look forward and invest for the long term.”Alibaba’s shares are down about 35% from its October peak, just before Ma’s now-infamous rant against outmoded regulations triggered a chain of events that torpedoed a $35 billion initial public offering by his Ant Group Co. and started a probe into the e-commerce giant.“The lack of tangible evidence of material share gains on the ground, for example in community group buying, or food delivery, remains a material concern of ours for Alibaba,” Bernstein analysts led by Robin Zhu said. “We fear that until such data points materialize, Alibaba’s investments will be likened to selling the family silver.”“There is still significant uncertainty in Alibaba,” said Andy Halliwell, an analyst at consultancy Publicis Sapient. “There is no doubt though that Alibaba have capitalized on their digital and tech strategy in light of the global pandemic, and the rebounding Chinese economy. But it remains to be seen how Jack Ma’s behavior last year will have a lasting impact on brand and investor confidence.”Click here for a live blog of the earnings call.Alibaba is keen to convey the impression that it’s back to business as normal. Ma was spotted this week at an annual staff and family celebration at its sprawling Hangzhou campus, where kids played in ball pits while company mascots posed for photos with employees in cosplay.On Thursday, the company forecast revenue for the year ending March 2022 will rise at least 30% to more than 930 billion yuan, beating the 923.5 billion average projection. That’s a deceleration from the previous year’s 41%, and comes after sales for the three moths ended March came in at a better-than-expected 187.4 billion yuan.The anticipatedrevenue growth however disappointed some analysts given the pledge to hike spending. It’s also unclear how much the increased investment, which also encompasses areas from local internet services and merchant solutions, may hurt margins. And reliable growth engines are slowing: cloud revenue grew just 37% in the March quarter after a major, unidentified customer pulled out, the slowest pace since 2014.Zhang singled out community commerce -- an area now fought over between a number of deep-pocketed rivals like JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. -- as a key avenue to reach lower-tier and rural customers. Executives said Alibaba will be disciplined in spending, without elaborating.“Despite heady predictions, it’s likely that we’ll see an erosion of margins in part due to the investment the business is making in new business ventures,” Halliwell said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Alibaba’s profitability may take a back seat as it steps up investments in the coming fiscal year in a bid for market expansion and greater user gains and engagement. Alibaba is also likely to monetize its merchants less aggressively. The company promises to establish strict metrics to assess these initiatives, yet some of the spending may be unavoidable as competition mounts from Pinduoduo, JD.com, Meituan and short-video platforms like Kuaishou and Douyin. Margin at Alibaba’s core commerce business will also be dragged down by the growing shift to self-operated retail and direct-sales businesses, especially with the consolidation of Sun Art this quarter.- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the research.There remain several other questions Alibaba may have to grapple with in the year ahead. The company joined 33 other tech firms in pledging to abide by monopoly laws and eradicate abuses like forced exclusivity agreements -- actions with as-yet unknown ramifications for growth. More broadly, the Chinese government is debating how to exert greater control over the invaluable online data amassed by its internet giants that have enabled their meteoric expansion over the past decade.The government is said to be considering whether to compel Alibaba to shed media assets that have supported its brand. Antitrust watchdogs are screening its previous investments and could force a divestment if deemed in violation of regulations.Then there’s Alibaba’s finance affiliate -- Ant, a major provider of financing for Alibaba’s consumers -- which is still wrangling with regulators over a forced restructuring that could curb its lending. Its profit in the December quarter rose 50% to 21.8 billion yuan, though the bottom line will remain under pressure because of a requirement to cut back on loans.Alibaba is trying to resume business as normal just as competition ramps up in China’s e-commerce market.Pinduoduo reported 788 million annual active buyers in the December quarter, dethroning Alibaba as China’s biggest e-commerce operator by consumers for the first time ever. On Thursday, Alibaba reported its users had climbed to 811 million in China in the three months ended March.Scrappy upstarts like ByteDance Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology are making inroads into social shopping, chipping away at the growth of its Taobao Live service. Other platforms like Meituan, Didi and Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed MissFresh have made aggressive investments into their community groceries business, leaving the Hangzhou-based Alibaba to play catch-up in the red-hot sector.(Updates with analysts and share action from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Short-Term Retracement Zone at .7712 to .7669

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at .7112.

  • Fed’s Waller Joins Colleagues in Branding Inflation ‘Temporary’

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.Christopher Waller on Thursday became the latest Federal Reserve governor to try and dampen expectations for central bank action to curb rising prices that he sees as “temporary.”Waller, the third governor to speak this week, said that while inflation above the Fed’s 2% goal may last through 2022, it’s unlikely to be sustained. The comments echo those by Lael Brainard on Tuesday and Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Wednesday as Americans vex over rising prices. Several regional Fed presidents have delivered a similar message, including Richmond’s Thomas Barkin earlier on Thursday.“Despite the unexpectedly high CPI inflation report yesterday, the factors putting upward pressure on inflation are temporary, and an accommodative monetary policy continues to have an important role to play in supporting the recovery,” Waller told a virtual event hosted by the Global Interdependence Center. “We will not overreact to temporary overshoots of inflation.”Fed officials want to drive home the message that inflation spikes are transitory to counter criticism their ultra-easy monetary policy is making matters worse, as concern mounts on both Wall Street and Main Street. A report Wednesday showed consumer prices rose in April by the most since 2009. Prices paid to U.S. producers also increased by more than forecast last month.Officials will need to see several more months of economic data -- including the May and June labor-market figures -- before being able to fully judge the strength of the recovery, Waller said. That suggests it would be premature to discuss scaling back the Fed’s massive bond-purchase program at its June 15-16 meeting, in his view. The June employment report is released July 2.“The May and June jobs report may reveal that April was an outlier, but we need to see that first before we start thinking about adjusting our policy stance,” Waller said, referring to the weaker-than-expected employment data last month.Waller listed six things contributing to higher inflation readings: Base effects, or the comparison of prices this year to last year’s pandemic-depressed readings, higher energy costs, fiscal stimulus, spending of accumulated savings, supply bottlenecks and increased demand for workers, which is driving up wages.These will pressure price growth to rise above the Fed’s 2% goal this year and next year, Waller said, but inflation will return to target after that. He said inflation could reach 2.25% to 2.5% in 2021 and 2022, though sustained monthly surges to 4% would be a concern.The median Fed forecast calls for prices to rise to 2.4% this year as the economy reopens and pandemic concerns recede amid widening vaccine distribution. Policy makers see inflation falling back to their 2% goal next year.The Fed is backing its forecast to justify ultra-easy monetary policy that projects interest rates near zero through 2023, plus a vow to maintain asset purchases at $120 billion a month until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.Taper TalkBut price increases have some investors betting that the Fed will need to scale back its bond buying sooner rather than later. Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have said it’s too early to start talking about tapering.St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard, speaking separately on Thursday, said “it’s too early to talk about taper because the pandemic is still going on.”Fed communication over asset purchases is risky. Former New York Fed chief William Dudley, recalling the taper tantrum of 2013 when financial markets were roiled by unexpected news the central bank was thinking of scaling back bond purchases, warned that it risks a re-run.“Sometime, probably later this year, the Fed is going to have to start to hint that we’re now moving away from maximum monetary policy stimulus. It’ll be very interesting to see how financial markets react,” he told the Council on Foreign Relations Thursday. “If that reaction is severe enough, that could actually affect the trajectory of monetary policy.” Dudley is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.The economy has shown signs of a strengthening recovery in recent months, but some data have disappointed. Employers added 266,000 jobs in April, far short of the nearly 1 million increase expected by economists, data on Friday showed. Fed officials have said they are looking for multiple months of strong data when evaluating the trajectory of the recovery.‘Outcome Based’“We have said our policy actions are outcome-based, which means we need to see more data confirming the economy has made substantial further progress before we adjust our policy stance, because sometimes the data does not conform to expectations, as we saw last Friday,” Waller said.Waller said that several measures of employment are still depressed, namely the unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic workers, and the percentage of the population that is employed. But other indicators are back to normal: Job openings and the quits rate.“The economy is ripping, it is going gangbusters,” Waller said. “But we need to remember that it is coming out of a deep hole, and we are just getting back to where we were pre-pandemic.”(Updates with Bullard in seventh paragraph from bottom.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Traders Flock to Hedge Funds as Banks Keep Lid on Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit traders who feel stiffed after a banner year are finding a hot market for their services.Hedge funds fresh off their best performance in years are aggressively hiring, recruiters say. Banks including Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc have suffered senior defections to the buy side in recent weeks. Barclays has tried promotions and pay promises to stem defections.“Whoever writes the biggest check is the winner,” Jason Kennedy, chief executive officer of U.K.-based recruiting firm Kennedy Group, said in an interview. “There is no loyalty left.”While spring moving season is nothing new on Wall Street trading desks, observers say star performers in the world of corporate credit are in particularly high demand. Adding to the turnover is discord after banks that saw trading revenue surge in 2020 kept a lid on pay because of struggles in other parts of their business. Hedge funds are trying to follow up a divisive period of pandemic-driven earnings with new strategies that benefit from outside expertise.“This year, they have targeted the credit space,” Kennedy said. “That’s why the market is moving so much.”The pressure has been felt at HSBC, where a swath of senior traders left the U.S. business in recent months as the bank restructures operations in New York and around the world. At least 10 traders are leaving the credit desk, and a spokesman has said the group was actively hiring.​At Barclays, departures from the credit desk have included Ovie Faruq, director in U.S. high-yield cash and derivatives trading in New York; Shrut Kalra, head of European investment grade trading; Taymour El Chammah, global head of macro credit trading; and John Cortese, co-head of U.S. credit trading. Several are joining hedge funds.In response, the London-based bank has offered some of the team promotions and assurances about future pay. However, the tone at the top is one of caution on costs. CEO Jes Staley increased bonus accruals across the bank in the first quarter, but has said that this spending “is a very controllable number so if our performance weakens we can take it right down again.”Goldman’s head of European macro credit trading Jasdeep Singh Aneja is leaving to join hedge fund Millennium Management.“Hedge funds are hot, they have had a good few months and they’ve raised a tremendous amount of money,” said Alan Johnson, managing director of the Wall Street compensation consultancy Johnson Associates. “If you’re a trader, they’re an attractive destination. They’re real competition for the really good or the really great traders.”Credit trading was a boon for investment banks last year as the pandemic sent bonds on a roller coaster. The trading desks buy and sell bonds and loans issued by corporations and also deal in derivatives linked to their financial health.A record $39 billion of U.S. corporate debt changed hands on average every day last year, helping the biggest banks generate the most credit-trading revenue since 2013, according to data from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and Coalition Development Ltd.Hedge funds are also pursuing these gains. Oaktree Capital Management this week teamed up with investment manager Schroders to launch a global multi-strategy credit portfolio.The strategy is not without its risks: Earlier this month a slew of hedge funds took out short positions on European bonds they saw as overstretched.The turnover “isn’t specific to credit,” and traders have been on the move for some time, said Ilana Weinstein, who runs Wall Street recruitment firm IDW Group LLC.“Migration of sell-side to buy-side has been happening since the crisis with disappointing bonuses, cost-cutting and reduced ability to take risk at the banks,” she said. “The question is why someone is still sitting on sell-side if they want to be in a risk-taking versus franchise trading seat. I would argue much of the best trading talent left long ago.”(Updates with Johnson’s comment in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Single taxpayers who lost work in 2020 could see extra refund money soonest

    The IRS detailed on how it will handle a mixup involving a tax break for jobless benefits that became law a month after many already filed returns.

  • Dogecoin prices surge 40% higher but here’s one sign the crypto is headed for a lasting breakout, analysts say

    Here's how to tell if dogecoin's rebound is more bark than bite, according to technical analysts following the popular crypto.

  • Why Gamble on Dogecoin When you can use a Trading Strategy That Stands the Test of Time?

    Last week, we witnessed a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). Many Dogecoin enthusiasts were hoping that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s stint hosting the television show “Saturday Night Live” would lead to higher prices. After all, Musk has been known to pump the price of this cryptocurrency on Twitter and has been one of its biggest supporters. With so many Dogecoin holders anxious to see what the Dogefather had to say Saturday, the price of cryptocurrency rallied hard into the event to hit a record high of $0.74. Unfortunately, Doge investors learned that sometimes these types of events simply cannot live up to the hype. The price of Doge dropped more than 30% following the premiere of the show after Musk failed to deliver the praise for the cryptocurrency investors were hoping for. Traders can learn a lot from this story, particularly since this “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario repeats itself time and time again in financial markets. It highlights just how difficult it can be to trade based on the news and should be viewed as a cautionary tale. With that said, perhaps the most important lesson here is that instead of gambling on Dogecoin, why not learn a trading strategy that can deliver real results? For example, Mindful Trader has created a data-driven swing-trading strategy that can potentially help you grow your account. Because he has analyzed and dissected historical stock market price data to test his trading strategy, you won’t have to worry about trying to guess right on binary events like the one mentioned above. Instead, you can use a statistical approach with proven results to take your trading to the next level. Signing up for the Mindful Trader service gives you access to tutorials and all the trading rules he uses for successfully generating returns with stocks and options trading. He also provides data-driven stock picks that he trades himself, which allows you to learn while following his suggestions. Whether you are a beginner trader or a seasoned veteran, Mindful Trader has something for everyone. Since Mindful Trader uses a swing-trading strategy that relies on price movement, not hope, you will always be confident in making a trade. That means you won’t have to trade the news and rely on hype to potentially generate returns like those unfortunate Dogecoin investors mentioned above. Check out this link to learn more about Mindful Trader’s trading strategy and why it’s such a smart alternative to gambling with Dogecoin. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThese OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in April3 Advantages to Binary Options Trading with Nadex© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dogecoin will migrate from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake to make it viable, predicts head of crypto lending platform

    Dogecoin will likely transition from a proof-of-work protocol to proof-of-stake, speculated Alex Mashinsky, the chief executive and founder of The Celsius Network on Friday during a webcast hosted by his lending platform on YouTube.

  • Plug Power stock soars as restatement removes overhang of uncertainty

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged Friday, after they hydrogen and fuel cell systems company completed its restatement, removing a "shroud of uncertainty" that has been weighing heavily on the stock the past couple months.

  • Billionaires Are Selling Mega-Sized Stock Blocks After Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock sales are reaping a windfall for the world’s richest shareholders.Corporate insiders including Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos and Google co-founder Sergey Brin have ramped up stock sales recently, cashing in on a 14-month long bull market that’s helped boost fortunes to the tune of trillions.U.S. public company insiders offloaded shares worth $24.4 billion this year through the first week of May, with about half sold through trading plans, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost as much as the $30 billion total they disposed of in the second half of 2020.Large shareholders frequently sell stock in planned intervals, often through pre-arranged trading programs. Yet the prolonged rally in equities markets has made the value of these disposals, whether planned or opportunistic, strikingly high.There are multiple reasons an investor of any size might be motivated to sell. After the pandemic-defying rally, valuations are increasingly under pressure from rising inflation. Investors are wary the post-Covid recovery could prompt tightening measures from the Federal Reserve. And President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes -- including a near doubling of the capital gains rate -- have created uncertainty.Bezos, EllisonWhatever the reason, the sales are flooding the market with yet more liquidity, the consequences of which will ripple through philanthropy, the art market, real estate and other niches.Bezos has sold $6.7 billion worth of Amazon shares this year. While a relative pittance for the world’s richest person, it’s more than two-thirds the value of shares he sold in 2020. Larry Ellison unloaded 7 million Oracle shares in the past week for total proceeds of $552.3 million. Charles Schwab has sold $192 million worth of shares of his eponymous brokerage this year.Brin, who has signaled that he intends to sell as many as 250,000 Alphabet Inc. shares, has disposed of $163 million worth of stock in recent days, his first sales in more than four years, filings show.Mark Zuckerberg and his charitable foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, meanwhile, accelerated their sales of Facebook stock in the fall. Zuckerberg or his charity has divested shares at a near-daily clip since November, for a cumulative total exceeding $1.87 billion.The surging markets have exacerbated the concentration risk of the single-stock-dominated fortunes typical of many tech billionaires, said Thorne Perkin, president of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management.“From a portfolio-management perspective, it makes sense to spread it around,” he said.Covid EconomyAlso among the biggest sellers are some noteworthy beneficiaries of the Covid economy. Zoom Video Communications founder Eric Yuan and used-car retailer Carvana Co.’s Ernest Garcia II have together received more than $1.75 billion from stock sales since March 2020, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. George Kurtz, chief executive officer of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, has sold shares worth at least $250 million over that period.Zoom founder Yuan -- the poster child, in many ways, for the coronavirus economy -- has stepped up his sales this year as the firm’s share price slumped. In 2020, he typically offloaded about 140,000 shares a month through a trading plan, which generated more than $350 million over the course of the year.Since March, he’s sold almost 200,000 shares a month on average, yielding him about $185 million. He also donated more than a third of his stake in the San Jose-based company as part of “typical estate planning practices,” according to a spokesman. Some of the cash from his share sales fund donations to unspecified “humanitarian causes.”(Updates with Charles Schwab’s sales in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Congress pushes to cancel some student loan debt while Biden makes up his mind

    Lawmakers are looking for quick action to improve an existing forgiveness program.

  • Meme stocks take eerily similar journeys leaving retail traders to wonder why and who

    Despite differing outcomes, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment were moving in almost perfect sync on Friday as the two most popular meme stocks experienced very similar choppy trading one day after both experienced major surges.

  • Huobi Group’s Investment Arm Dedicates $100M to DeFi, Mergers

    Huobi Ventures will consolidate the firm's investment strategy.

  • Over 700 Barges Stuck in Mississippi River From Bridge Crack

    (Bloomberg) -- A crack in a bridge over the Mississippi River has stranded more than 700 barges, cutting off the biggest route for U.S. agricultural exports when the critical waterway is at its busiest.The route is shut near Memphis while the Tennessee Department of Transportation inspects a large crack in a highway bridge spanning the river, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A queue has expanded to 47 vessels and 771 barges, with 430 of those heading north and the rest going south, Petty Officer Carlos Galarza of the Coast Guard’s 8th District said Thursday afternoon by email.The Mississippi River is the main artery for U.S. crop exports, with covered barges full of grain and soy floating to terminals along the Gulf of Mexico, while crude oil as well as imported steel also travel through sections of the waterway. Any sustained outage would disrupt shipments out of the Gulf. Corn futures tumbled by the most allowed under CME Group rules partly on speculation that exports would back up.“The river is the jugular for the export market in the Midwest for both corn and beans,” said Colin Hulse, a senior risk management consultant at StoneX in Kansas City. “The length of the blockage is important. If they cannot quickly get movement, then it is a big deal. If it slows or restricts movement for a longer period it can be a big deal as well.”The stoppage along the Mississippi River is the latest calamity to upend the commodities world in recent weeks. Back in March, the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship that got stuck sideways in the vital waterway for almost a week, paralyzing global shipping. And late last week, a cyberattack brought down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. for five days, leading to widespread gasoline shortages from Florida to Virginia.A lengthy halt on the Mississippi River could further roil crop markets, where soybeans and corn futures have hit multiyear highs amid adverse weather in Latin America and a buying spree from China. Corn futures fell Thursday by the exchange limit of 40 cents, or 5.6%, to $6.7475 a bushel in Chicago.As a workaround, traders could in theory also send some supplies on trains and divert to ports along the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Few grain and soy buyers were bidding for barges north of the river closure amid uncertainty on when vessel traffic would resume.The crack halting vehicle and waterway traffic is in the truss of the Interstate 40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which was found during a routine inspection, according to a Tuesday statement from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.“The timeline is still undetermined” for the waterway reopening, department spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence said Thursday morning by email.The Army Corp of Engineers could figure out a way to keep automotive traffic closed in order for water traffic to resume under the bridge, according to CRU Group analyst Josh Spoores. It may cause bottlenecks, but most consumers already used to waiting months for supplies to ship are probably fine with some added delays, he said.The New Orleans Port Region moved 47% of waterborne agricultural exports in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The majority of these exports were bulk grains and bulk grain products, such as corn, soybeans, animal feed and rice. The region also supports a significant amount of edible oil exports, such as soybean and corn oils and even attracted 13% of U.S. waterborne frozen poultry exports in 2017.Some traders speculated that, based on past experience, the river might be partially opened for restricted movements while repairs are being done.“My sense is that it is not a big deal for river traffic as it will be a short-term disruption,” said Stephen Nicholson, a senior analyst for grains and oilseeds at Rabobank. “The good news is most of fertilizer has already come up river and soybean exports are at their low point. However, corn exports continue at a strong pace, so we may see a slight delay in corn barges reaching” New Orleans.It may be difficult for exporters to shift much volume to rail, as the capacity to unload trains outside of the New Orleans area is limited, according to Curt Strubhar, vice chairman and risk management consultant at Advance Trading Inc.“There aren’t many rail unloaders South of the issue,” he said, adding that New Orleans “port elevators aren’t equipped to handle a sharply higher share of rail unloads either.”Of agricultural supplies that floated on barges north of Memphis, about 84% was corn and about 13% was soybeans, according to Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, citing USDA data. Overall shipments of corn and soy during the week ended May 8 were 18% higher than a year ago.Agricultural co-operative Growmark’s St. Louis port, which sends corn and soybeans south to New Orleans for export mostly to China and receives fertilizers, will likely close Friday, according to Matt Lurkins, executive director of the firm’s grain division.“Freight was already tight,” Lurkins said in a phone interview. “Then this kind of sent us over the edge.”If the pause drags on, he said, Growmark could send more grain to processors rather than loading it on barges for export.Small volumes of crude and partly refined oil are shipped by barge on the river as well. In February, 2.85 million barrels moved from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast via barge and tanker, according to government data.Imported steel on barges will be delayed as long as traffic is halted. About 25% of imported steel travels through at least a section of the Mississippi River, according to Wood Mackenzie analyst Cicero Machado, though he said newly arriving foreign steel to ports in New Orleans or Mobile, Alabama can be diverted onto rail cars or trucks.The river also is a major artery for steel shipments within the U.S. and delays could become an issue for automakers in the South that depend on high-strength steels produced in the Midwest, he said.“At this stage the big question is: is this going to last?” Machado said. “The issue is not actually in the river, it’s in a bridge over the river -- so perhaps they’re going to find a way to manage the traffic there.”(Adds Coast Guard update in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.