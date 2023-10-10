Hundreds of thousands of households struggling with energy bills, industry chiefs warn

smart meter

Hundreds of thousands of customers are struggling to pay their gas and electric bills, industry chiefs have warned, as household energy debts hit record highs.

E.On and EDF revealed a recent spike in the number of customers unable to pay, as they called for Government support before bills rise further over winter.

Philippe Commaret, EDF’s managing director for customers, said he has seen an increase of 100,000 in the number of struggling households. “That’s pretty stark,” he said.

EDF, which has more than five million customers, said the average level of its household debt is now at a record high.

E.On’s UK chief Chris Norbury called on the Government to do more for struggling customers ahead of the colder months

His comments were echoed by E.On’s UK chief executive Chris Norbury: “I think there is an imperative to do something this winter.

“Energy bills are still twice what they were prior to the energy crisis and much of the Government support has fallen away. It means we need to do something targeted for those customers who need it most this winter.

“We’ve introduced our own winter support scheme, which will entitle very low-income families to either a 25pc or 50pc rebate on their energy bills for six months over winter.”

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, both chiefs also raised concerns over a surge in customers cutting themselves off from their energy supply.

New data from regulator Ofgem found that last winter more than 500,000 prepayment meter customers disconnected from their gas and electric, a 20pc increase on previous records.

Customers are still feeling the impact of high energy bills after they initially surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Prior to the invasion, the average gas and electricity bill for a customer paying by direct debit was just over £1,000.

By the first quarter of this year, this had risen to £4,279 although Government aid meant this was capped at £2,500.

Average energy bills have since fallen to just under £2,000 although many homes are still worse off after Government support fell away.

Story continues

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said millions of people face a much tougher winter this year. “The number of people coming to us for help with energy debt advice is rising.

“Half of the people coming to us for debt advice have negative budgets, which means they have more essential spending going out than they have income coming in.

“We describe these households as living on empty because there is literally nothing left to cut within their budget.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.