Hungary Overshoots Deficit Target Casting Doubt Over 2024 Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s government said it will overshoot the budget deficit estimate for 2023 by more than half a percentage point of economic output, raising fresh doubts about the credibility of its fiscal targets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a last minute announcement, the Finance Ministry said the projected shortfall for the year ended Dec. 31 will hit 5.9% of GDP. That is 0.7 percentage point higher than the government’s revised deficit target for the year, and compares to the 3.9% estimated initially.

The latest fiscal slippage casts further doubt on Hungary’s targeted shortfall for 2024, as economic recovery is still seen to be sluggish and the government seems less committed to fiscal policies after years of overshooting.

Despite repeated slippages, deficit target for this year remains unchanged at 2.9% deficit for this year but Fitch Ratings said mid-December it “cannot see a path for the government to bring the deficit to this level and instead projects the deficit narrowing to 4.2%.”

READ: Hungary Budget Gap Exceeds $11 Billion, Threatening Deficit Goal

Separately, the government’s newly set up Ministry for the National Economy outlined plans to keep the investment rate above 25% of GDP and to increase the employment rate to 85% via direct government programs. Marton Nagy, who leads that ministry said last month that meeting this year’s deficit target would hurt growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.