Hungary to Press On Cutting EU’s Highest Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will push ahead with a plan to unwind its emergency monetary regime, cutting the European Union’s highest key borrowing costs to ease pressure on an economy after three quarters of recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The central bank will cut its overnight rate by a percentage point to 15% on Tuesday, according to all nine economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Policymakers will also keep the benchmark rate, which was relegated to a secondary role last year, at 13%.

Rate setters are aiming to continue their easing cycle, which started in May when they cut the peak rate from 18%, to bring the key and benchmark rates into alignment. If they carry on with the reductions as expected, it will effectively dismantle the emergency rate regime they introduced last October to halt a forint selloff.

“Another hundred basis point cut this Tuesday is a basically a done deal,” said Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Budapest-based brokerage Equilor. “The question is whether conditions will allow them to continue easing at that pace after September.”

The central bank will announce its decision on the benchmark rate at 2 p.m. An hour later it will release a statement on the key rate and will probably hold a news conference led by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag.

If rates fall as expected, it will be the third consecutive move to help relieve pressure on businesses and households, which have cut back on spending and exacerbated the economic downturn.

For the central bank, that outweighs the risk that rate cuts may halt the deceleration of the European Union’s highest inflation, which slowed to 20.1% in June, from a peak above 25% in January.

The forint, meanwhile, has recovered after falling as much as 4% in the aftermath of last month’s rate decision, cutting into its gains this year.

Virag, the deputy governor, all but excluded options other than sticking to the rate-cut path, signaling in an interview this month that the Monetary Council will continue a “cautious” policy of rate cuts until the key rate and benchmark are the same level.

“We don’t believe that the Monetary Council will want to make any substantive comments on a possible cut in the base rate any time soon,” ING Groep NV analysts Frantisek Taborsky and Peter Virovacz wrote in a note.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.