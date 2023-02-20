U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.77
    +0.43 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.50
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2110
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,467.44
    -236.46 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.40
    +15.07 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,517.99
    +4.86 (+0.02%)
     

HungryPanda Announces New Brand Identity to Reflect Customer Centric Values

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HungryPanda, the world's leading overseas Asian food delivery platform has today announced a new brand campaign which includes a new identity that reflects the company's transformation into a one-stop lifestyle service with convenient, high-quality integrated services for overseas Asian communities. The new branding is now live and present on HungryPanda's packaging, marketing assets, website and mobile app across the U.K., France, Italy, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

New Logo and New Brand Face
New Logo and New Brand Face

HungryPanda's new brand campaign incorporates a variety of visual upgrades to its related brand elements including a revamped logo, IP and color scheme.

"We chose to change our primary brand colors from blue and white to yellow and black for several reasons," said Kelu Liu, Founder and CEO of HungryPanda. "Because we are a delivery platform that relies on riders to fulfill and deliver orders in a timely manner, the safety of our riders is of paramount importance."

HungryPanda consulted many experts and conducted a detailed study on the most visible safety colors for transportation; the results revealed yellow as the most prominent color, especially at night.

"The color yellow also represents warmth and optimism which reflects the kind of service we are committed to delivering to our customers," added Liu.

The concept of bamboo is another element of HungryPanda's new brand design that holds a deeper meaning. "Bamboo has always played a unique and important role in the history of Asian people and has deeply influenced the harmony between nature and people," said Kitty Lu, Director of Public Affairs at HungryPanda. "Our platform was named after China's treasured giant pandas so it's quite fitting to include their favorite food as part of our brand," added Lu.

Bamboo also symbolizes growth, stability and sustainability which connects with HungryPanda's commitment to environmental protection using environmentally friendly packaging and the launch of various green incentive programs.

The new branding is rooted in HungryPanda's constant innovation of new methods to further enhance the cohesiveness and national belonging of its overseas Asian communities.

About HungryPanda

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda is currently the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform and the only food delivery platform to rank in Deloitte's 2021 UK Technology Fast 50. Starting in Nottingham, U.K., HungryPanda has expanded to more than 80 cities in 10 countries: the U.K., France, Italy, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Currently, HungryPanda works with over 40,000 riders, 60,000 merchants and serves over 3.5 million users worldwide. This year, HungryPanda sets sights on $1 billion in gross transaction volume. For more information visit www.hungrypanda.co.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hungrypanda-announces-new-brand-identity-to-reflect-customer-centric-values-301750464.html

SOURCE HungryPanda Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that could upend protections Big Tech has enjoyed for years—and the internet may never be the same

    A Supreme Court hearing next week could shine a light on how Congress could clamp down on tech, and the future of free speech online.

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A 26-year-old quit his job in advertising because he can make more as a TikTok creator—here’s how he did it

    Eric Sedeño aims to be "more than just an internet personality."

  • Retailer Tuesday Morning to close more than half its stores following bankruptcy

    Troubled discount home-goods retailer Tuesday Morning Corp. will close more than half its locations nationwide after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

  • Here Are Five Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsThis week will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of Ukrainians, crippled econ

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • PepsiCo Recalls Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles

    Over 300,000 bottles were voluntarily pulled from shelves over concerns glass may have gotten into some bottles.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Under Elon Musk, Twitter Faces Suits Claiming Over $14 Million in Unpaid Bills

    The lawsuits come as billionaire owner Elon Musk says the social-media company is on track to break even.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.

  • Boomers, Not Just Gen Z, Want Remote & Flexible Jobs. Here's Why

    Younger workers and their older compatriots on the job may have a lot of disagreements but in the new post-pandemic world of work there's one thing they can agree on: work needs to be flexible, and it needs to be … Continue reading → The post Older Workers Want Jobs to Be Remote and Flexible appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AI Becomes Silicon Valley’s Next Buzzy Bandwagon as Crypto Boom Fizzles

    Trend-hoppers have moved from Web3 and blockchain to artificial intelligence. ‘The Venn diagram is a circle.’

  • Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

    The consumer fintech company is focused on helping people build credit and raised $30 million in June 2021. Addepar, which makes software to track investment performance, is also actively hiring with roughly 50 open roles across the U.S., UK and India (also, many roles have the option for remote work). 401(k) provider Human Interest, which recently increased total funding to $500 million, including an investment from BlackRock, has 23 open roles, including in engineering, product and revenue.

  • What CommerceHub is offering laid off workers

    CommerceHub is cutting hundreds of jobs just months after acquiring Morrisville-based ChannelAdvisor. Here's what the severance packages do, and don't. include.

  • My fiancé and I are 60. His adult daughter is opposed to our marriage — and insists on inheriting her father’s $3.2 million estate. How should we handle her?

    ‘She wants the family home retitled in a trust. She wants all life insurance and brokerage beneficiaries in her name.’