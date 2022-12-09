U.S. markets closed

HungryPanda Hosted the First Ever Global Chinese Food Delivery Industry Trend Summit

·4 min read

Golden Panda Award Gala sets global benchmark for Chinese Food Delivery Industry

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, 2022, HungryPanda hosted its first ever Golden Panda Award Gala at The Grand Ballroom- Sofitel Melbourne on Collins.

Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of Melbourne, sent her wishes to the Golden Panda Award Gala
Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of Melbourne, sent her wishes to the Golden Panda Award Gala

Although HungryPanda is headquartered in London, the leading overseas Asian food delivery company selected the city of Melbourne to host its first Golden Panda Award Gala as it's known as the food and culture capital of Australia, and more than 6.5% its population is of Chinese descent.

The Gala brought together leaders from the City of Melbourne, Victorian Multicultural Commission, National Foundation of Australia China Relations, Deliverect, CLSA AU, ESG Future Foundation and Foodbank Australia in a unified effort to expand the Chinese food market scale, commercialization process and to set a global and ethical benchmark for the Chinese food delivery industry.

Director Rick Wu, and Co-Head of Investment Banking Jeremy D'sylva at CLSA AU, Asia's leading capital market and investment group, both shared future insights from a financial and investment industry perspective of the current food delivery market. While Jeremy Van Dille, APAC General Manager at Deliverect, the world's leading takeaway order management platform delivered a keynote analysis of the current state of the Australian takeaway market and shared projections based off internal data and user behavior findings.

"The Golden Panda Gala is a snapshot of our cooperation with HungryPanda," said Van Dille. "We are thrilled to further our partnership in data analysis, business activities and sustainability to raise the standards of the overall takeaway industry."

Jason Dong, Chairman at the ESG Future Foundation delivered a speech about how sustainability is an integral part of developing corporate strategy.

"We are excited to partner with HungryPanda to further develop sustainable practices in the food delivery industry and promote this new rewarding concept for merchants and riders. The use of renewable energy will be crucial to sustainable business development. Not only will it mitigate the warming process, but it will also accelerate the transformation of industries and reduce air pollution."

Since 2017, HungryPanda has empowered the International Chinese delivery industry through its global expansion, accumulation of operational experience and user behavior data and most importantly, its community involvement and giving.

With a shared objective for the good purpose of the Golden Panda Gala, HungryPanda and Foodbank Australia, the largest food relief organization providing food and groceries to charities and school breakfast programs in every state and territory set up a fundraising program to address the food waste and food insecurity crisis happening in Australia.

"We are thrilled to receive support from HungryPanda at the Golden Panda Awards," said Helen Bell, National Partnership Manager, Foodbank Australia. "In the last year, 2 million households across Australia went hungry at some point. Even more alarmingly, 1.3 million children lived in severely food-insecure households," added Bell. "The current environment of rising interest rates and cost of living means that support from organizations like HungryPanda is needed more than ever, we are extremely grateful for their support."

As the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform, HungryPanda is committed to improving the supporting the development of overseas Asian communities. In the future, HungryPanda expects to host more events that inspire innovation, education and social change.

"It was an honor listening and learning from so many influential local and industry leaders," said Kitty Lu, Director of Public Affairs at HungryPanda. "We are excited to integrate what we learned from the summit to accelerate the digitalization process of local Chinese communities."

About HungryPanda

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda is currently the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform. Starting in Nottingham, the UK, it has expanded to more than 80 cities in 10 countries, with 3.5 million registered users. In 2021, HungryPanda launched its new business models, "PandaFresh", a platform for Asian fresh food and grocery e-commerce, and "VouchersPanda", a platform to provide new discounted ordering methods of online and offline lifestyle services for overseas Chinese. Besides, HungryPanda is awarded in the Deloitte 2021 UK Technology Fast 50, making the company the only food delivery platform in the ranking.

For more information, visit www.hungrypanda.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hungrypanda-hosted-the-first-ever-global-chinese-food-delivery-industry-trend-summit-301698918.html

SOURCE HungryPanda Ltd

