HungryPanda Partnered with CrazyLaugh Comedy to Hold Chinese Stand-Up Comedy Show in New York

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two weeks, the world-leading Asian food delivery platform HungryPanda cooperated with CrazyLaugh Comedy to successfully hold two stand-up comedy shows in Mandarin in New York. Over the last two weeks, the world-leading Asian food delivery platform HungryPanda cooperated with CrazyLaugh Comedy to successfully hold two stand-up comedy shows in Mandarin in New York.

The stand-up show crews of CrazyLaugh Comedy and HungryPanda

With the performance of the fifth season of "Rock & Roast", an online variety show where Chinese stand-up comedians compete against each other, China is warming up again to jokes and jibes. The show has become one of the most popular entertainment TV programs in China. Meanwhile, Chinese stand-up comedians' market is growing, especially in the US.

CrazyLaugh Comedy is New York's first Chinese stand-up comedy club and it has organized dozens of events since March 2022. The partnership between HungryPanda and CrazyLaugh Comedy is to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, which is the second important festival for Chinese.

This event was hold on 4th and 9th September, with the theme of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Besides stand-up comedians, CrazyLaugh also invited the New York Hanfu Corporation and the New York Chinese community to further showcase traditional Chinese culture through festivals and events.

Kitty Lu, Director of Public Affairs at HungryPanda, said that: "Chinese stand-up comedy has developed rapidly in recent years, and Chinese performers have started to appear in many countries where we are operating. Through the event, more overseas Chinese, especially the young generations, can express their views and attitudes; on the other hand, hearing Chinese stand-up comedy overseas also brings people closer to each other and feel the warmth and happiness brought by Chinese in a foreign country."

She added: "HungryPanda is always trying new methods to further enhance the cohesiveness and sense of national belonging of overseas Asian. This cooperation with CrazyLaugh Comedy can constantly introduce more traditional Chinese culture during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a day of family reunion, while also conveying the life of the Chinese community in a joyful way and relieving the anxiety caused by the pandemic and inflation."

Rachel (47) from CrazyLaugh Comedy mentioned: "As the first Chinese stand-up comedy club in the Greater New York area, we have now become a Chinese cultural exchange platform for all and we welcome all Chinese speaking friends from all backgrounds to inspire cohesion with laughter and help reshape so-called "mainstream" culture."

As the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform, HungryPanda is committed to improving the quality life and supporting the development of overseas Asian communities. In the future, HungryPanda expects to expand its service for more Asian communities and bring more joys with various festival events.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hungrypanda-partnered-with-crazylaugh-comedy-to-hold-chinese-stand-up-comedy-show-in-new-york-301626409.html

SOURCE HungryPanda Ltd

