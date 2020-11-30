U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,623.75
    -12.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,721.00
    -153.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,255.50
    -2.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.30
    -9.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    44.76
    -0.77 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    +1.05 (+4.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2780
    +0.1930 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,444.51
    +93.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    362.08
    -8.43 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,385.75
    +18.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,433.62
    -211.09 (-0.79%)
     

HungryPanda raises $70M for a food delivery app aimed at overseas Chinese consumers

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Food delivery apps have been a big deal this year for consumers stuck at home and unable (or unwilling) to go to restaurants or grocery stores; and for investors who are eyeing the opportunity to back rising stars to help them grow.

Today came the latest development in that story: HungryPanda, which makes a Mandarin-language app specifically targeting Chinese consumers outside of China, has raised $70 million to continue its global expansion in delivering food from Chinese restaurants and Asian grocery stores targeting the Chinese diaspora.

Estimates put the number of Chinese people living abroad (counting students and first-generation immigrants, and counting those living outside of the Mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau) at around 50 million, with most of them concentrated in other Asian countries, so that is a specific target for the startup. Longer term, there are tens of millions more people if you consider second-, third- and further generations of people, although that will likely see big changes to the app, including introducing other languages.

The funding comes on the back of a surge of usage of HungryPanda . It is now live in 47 cities (versus 31 in February of this year) across Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the UK -- where it is was founded. Growing some 30-fold in the last three years, HungryPanda's CEO and founder Eric Liu said in an interview that it is already profitable in its earliest markets in the UK, as well as in New York City, and is safely en route to getting into the black in other locations, too.

The Series C is being led by Kinnevik (a prolific backer of e-commerce startups), with participation also from 83North and Felix Capital (which backed HungryPanda in its last round of $20 million earlier this year), and Piton Capital and Burda Principal Investment.

HungryPanda is not disclosing its valuation right now, but it's notable that most of its four-year life has been spent bootstrapped -- it has raised only $90 million to date, all of it this year.

Food apps have come into their own this year. Already popular with consumers who like the convenience of using a phone or website to browse and order food to be brought to their door, during the Covid-19 pandemic, many services were stretched to capacity in cities where people were being ordered to shelter in place and restaurants were closed.

E-marketer estimates that in the US alone, usage went up by more than 25%. It all still came at a cost, though. For example, the increased measures that needed to be taken to ensure social distancing meant higher costs for the companies, which are often already stretched in their unit economics.

In that sea of apps, however, you might be hard-pressed to distinguish one from another. At one point in the UK, for example, even the delivery bags and logos of two big rivals, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, looked the same.

HungryPanda is a very different bird compared to these. For starters, the whole app is in Mandarin. And it focuses primarily (in most cases, only) on Chinese food. If you want pizza or a burger, or if you want to read the menu in English, go somewhere else.

The app was founded four years ago by Liu, who was an international student in computer science student at the University of Nottingham. Coming over from China, even though there are indeed a number of Chinese restaurants in the city, he and other Chinese students found it nearly impossible to order from them.

The reasons? All of the menus were in English, and the names of dishes, as they were translated, had no meaning for them; and in any case they were all essentially filtered and altered for local (read: British) palates. This was a bigger deal than it might be for some: Chinese people prefer to eat "traditional" food, said Liu, and they take the business of eating very seriously.

His solution was to build an app that provided all the information to students like him in a format that they could actually use, including items that typically might only be offered on side menus to Chinese customers in Mandarin, if at all.

What's interesting is that while food delivery unit economics can be very challenging in a sprawling city, the same does not apply typically to HungryPanda. Typically, at a company like Deliveroo, the rule of thumb has been to be slightly above two deliveries per hour per driver to make that hour profitable. That is not always possible, however, in the real world. (And that's before counting all of the other costs around marketing, and so on.)

HungryPanda, however, was delivering to students who were in dormitories, and often ordering in groups to eat "family style". It meant that HungryPanda was mitigating a lot of the typical unit economics, said Antoine Nussenbaum, the co-founder of Felix Capital.

"This made the efficiency of delivering much higher," he added.

The same has gone for grocery delivery. Panwen Chen, the global VP of strategy and an early employee of the company, was also a student at Nottingham and said, considering that even students don't want to eat out all that time, getting groceries was next to impossible for him and others like him.

"I didn’t have a car, and so getting to the Chinese grocery in Nottingham meant taking two buses or 50-60 minute walk," he said. "Before you know it, you're struggling with very heavy bags of groceries. It's not a nice experience. We then started working with groceries, and what we found was that with food delivery we already had the infrastructure, so it was a natural extension of what we do, especially since the community was the same. That helped us to understand also what they wanted."

He added that takeaway ready-made food is still majority of the startup's business, both growing very fast.

Loading in one, then two functions into the app sets up HungryPanda for how it might grow further in the future. Asia has been a pioneer on that front, with apps like WeChat, and more specifically those focused around delivery services like Grab, really carving out a place for themselves as "super apps," providing users with a vast array of services beyond the core, original purpose of those apps.

Consumers and businesses in the wider network are accustomed to the existence of "super apps", and they are well-used. In a world where some of the homegrown Chinese apps have found it harder to break into international markets (and in some cases like the USA, they may be downright challenged to do so) this gives HungryPanda, which is a UK app, an interesting position, potentially as a partner or as a strong competitor in those markets.

Indeed it already provides a wide range of offers to users from partner organizations, which stretch well beyond basic food ordering.

HungryPanda started for Liu as a side project to school, and his plan was to go on to the London School of Economics for post-graduate work after getting his Nottingham degree. The business took off, though, and so he deferred for two years. Last year, he got the reminder from the LSE to nudge him on what happens next, and he said he ended up deferring indefinitely for now.

"I feel it's been not just a good experience for me, but for the Chinese community that uses us," he said. He now lives in New York City, building the business in the US.

Latest Stories

  • Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years

    Gold slid more than 1% on Monday and was set for its worst month since November 2016, as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine-led economic rebound lured investors into buying risk assets. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,775.11 per ounce by 0650 GMT, shedding 5.4% this month. "Vaccine-inspired optimism about an economic bounce is really eroding the attraction of safe-haven investments like gold," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Flashes Mixed Signals; Why Apple, Nio, Zoom Video Are Important

    The stock market is looking robust, but also showing some signs of excessive bullishness. Apple leads four key names to watch.

  • Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

    The year is coming to an end, and bullish news is mounting for the energy industry, presenting an array of juicy deals to watch this holiday season

  • Wall Street Braces As Tesla Addition To S&P 500 Could Put $100 Billion Into Play: WSJ

    Wall Street is bracing for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) arrival to the S&P 500 Index on Dec. 18.What Happened: The addition of the California-based automaker is expected to create challenges because of the company's size, $555 billion, and volatility. Tesla's share price jumped 40% right after the S&P 500 announcement on Nov. 16, and the addition comes at a time of pandemic-related volatility, the Wall Street Journal reports. Tesla is the biggest company to ever join the index, and it'll be the sixth largest by market capitalization. Elon Musk's company might put $100 billion "in motion" when added, as funds try to sell other companies' stock to buy Tesla's, according to WSJ.To help ease the potential trading chaos, some Wall Street managers recommend splitting the addition "over two trading days," something that has never happened before, WSJ notes.Ben Inker, who manages asset allocation at investment manager GMO believes any unpreparedness might have consequences. "The people who will pay the price if S&P screws up are the investors in passive S&P," he says.Why It Matters: Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 also happens the same day the so-called "quadruple witching" takes place. Every last Friday of the quarter marks the day when futures and options expire at the same time, which increases the volume.This, investors say, might help with the liquidity that day but may also increase market volatility. Price Action: Tesla shares traded 0.17% lower at $584.77 in the after-hours markets on Friday.Photo courtesy of UnsplashSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Guggenheim Fund Mulls Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust * Bloomberg Releases Its 2020 List Of Wealthiest Families In Asia(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Giant Fund Sold Alibaba, Apple, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    South Korea’s sovereign-wealth fund sold Alibaba, Apple, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It also more than doubled a position in GM stock, a move that is paying off so far in the fourth quarter.

  • I’m 60, my spouse is 45 — can I retire if our expenses are $12,000 a month?

    I have read a few of your HelpMeRetire inquiries, and I have a situation that I can’t seem to find much information about when I read retirement planning guides. I am 60 years old, and my spouse is 45. Our living expenses aren’t extravagant, but we do like to travel.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Shaky Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Celebrities use mortgages to build wealth — and you can, too

    A home loan is a powerful financial tool, even if you have the cash to pay outright.

  • Jack Ma's Ant IPO Unlikely To Happen Before 2022 Over New Regulatory Hurdles: Report

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)-backed Ant Group is unlikely to be able to hold its suspended initial public offering before 2022, Bloomberg reported Sunday.What Happened: Chinese regulators are demanding that Ant comply with both new and proposed rules applicable to various fields including consumer lending, regulatory officials familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.The officials reportedly said that it is unlikely that with so much work to be done by Ant in meeting the new regulatory framework and some applicable rules not clear yet that the IPO would take place before 2022.The immediate priority for Beijing is that the Jack Ma-founded Ant complies with the changing regulatory environment, Bloomberg noted, citing the officials. Why It Matters: A joint task force led by the Financial Stability and Development Committee -- a financial system regulator -- alongside departments of China's central bank and other regulators is overseeing Ant and is in touch with the company to collect data and materials, according to two sources of Bloomberg.The task force is studying the restructuring of the company and also drafting new rules for the industry itself. Under the new draft rules ushered in November, Ant would be required to replenish capital to the extent of $12 billion, noted Bloomberg.This month, Ant Group CEO Daniel Zhang praised Beijing's new draft as "timely and necessary."The CEO's stance is markedly different from Ma's who had criticized China's bankers and regulators ahead of the now-suspended IPO, which led to a reprimand.Price Action: Alibaba shares fell nearly 0.4% to $276.48 on Friday and gained 0.12% in the after-hours session. Related Link: Why China Slashed Jack Ma's Ant IPO Hopes, Experts ExplainPhoto courtesy: World Economic Forum via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Alibaba Apps Get India Ax In Latest Anti-China Crackdown * Uber For Trucks — Manbang — Piles On Another .7B Funding Over Google, SoftBank's, Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated IPO(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Three Chip Stocks Hitting New Highs

    These top sector performers could add to gains into year’s end.

  • Stocks Drop After Record-Breaking Rally; Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks pulled back on the last day of the month, capping a record-breaking rally. Oil slid after a panel of OPEC+ ministers failed to reach an agreement on supply before a full meeting. Small-cap stocks, energy companies and banks -- groups that had led the rally in November -- notched steeper losses, while defensive technology shares were more resilient. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.6%, the biggest loss in a month. Global equities are up 13% in November after positive vaccine news spurred a brighter outlook for the global economic recovery in 2021, even as a number of countries wrestle with a winter resurgence of the pandemic. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects a large proportion of the public across major developed economies to receive a vaccine by the middle of next year, driving a “sharp pickup” in global growth.On Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the federal government hopes to quickly review and approve requests from two big drugs makers for emergency approval of their Covid-19 vaccines.“As long as the trajectory in economic data is one for improvement, then there is room for the cyclical areas to outperform,” Nader Naeimi, a multi-asset fund manager at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said on Bloomberg TV. “Those cyclical, value areas are likely to be beneficiaries of the environment we are going into post vaccine and more normalization.”A full meeting of OPEC and its allies will take place Monday, and unless an agreement is revised this week, they will restart about 1.9 million barrels a day of halted output, threatening to undermine the recent surge in crude prices.These are some key events coming up:OPEC holds a virtual full ministerial meeting to make a final decision on whether a production supply hike should proceed as scheduled in January.The Reserve Bank of Australia holds a policy meeting on Tuesday.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.The U.S. employment report on Friday is expected to show more Americans headed back to work in November, though at a slower pace than last month.Here are the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.6% as of 8:22 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 1.6%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed at 1,141.67.The euro gained 0.1% to $1.1972.The British pound climbed 0.2% to $1.3335.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 104.19 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.83%.The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.60%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.271%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.5% to $42.15 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,778.33 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Fed and the promise of a vaccine aren’t enough to protect investors from a ‘reckoning,’ top economist warns

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens' College University and economic adviser to Allianz, isn't so sure the bull run will last and he explained why in a recent interview.

  • Why Warren Buffett says you should refinance your mortgage

    The 90-year-old billionaire is taking advantage of low interest rates. You should, too.

  • Zoom, Salesforce, Kroger, Snowflake, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Cloud software stocks including Salesforce, Zoom, Snowflake, Okta, and CrowdStrike report this week. Plus, jobs Friday, Jerome Powell testimony, and October PMIs.

  • The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Skyrocket As Markets Rise, Jay-Z's New Mega Venture And More

    In a four-day week where markets were on the rise, cannabis stocks proved to be big winners. Late Friday, stocks surged on news that a federal marijuana legalization bill will get a congressional vote next week.During the holiday week: * The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ): gained 12% * The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO): was up 15% * The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX): advanced 14.5% * The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS): rose 14% * The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was up 1.5%.In other news, music industry mogul Jay-Z announced he is set to join a newly formed cannabis company that's expected to become the largest in California.The venture was formed via a partnership between Caliva, Left Coast Ventures, Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: SBVCF) and Roc Nation, the entertainment company Jay-Z launched in 2008.Jay-Z will take on the title of "Chief Visionary Officer." The transaction is slated to close in January 2021 with Steve Allan as CEO.In his role, Sean Carter (Jay-Z) is expected to help oversee a corporate venture fund focused on social equity measures. The fund will aim at an initial funding target of $10 million and commit to contributing at least 2% of its net income to invest in minority-owned cannabis businesses and donate to organizations seeking to rectify the wrongs of prohibition.Meanwhile, Detroit approved an ordinance that green-lights the licensing process for adult-use marijuana businesses. The Detroit City Council voted unanimously to begin granting licenses to adult-use retailer establishments, growers, processors, safety compliance facilities, temporary marihuana events, microbusinesses, consumption lounges and transporters.The ordinance includes measures to benefit "Legacy Detroiters" and people with prior marijuana convictions. Via a social equity program included in the ordinance, 50% of all licenses will be granted to Detroit Legacy applicants.Earnings Reports Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM) (OTCQB: CNTMF) reported revenue of $14.3 million for the third quarter of this fiscal year. That's a year-over-year increase of 94%.Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) said its third-quarter revenue totaled $24.9 million, up by 67% over the quarter. The revenue increase could be attributed to the revenue growth at its BEYOND/HELLO stores in Illinois and Pennsylvania, as well as Nevada operations.Moreover, the revenue increased by approximately 45% on a same-store basis compared to the previous quarter, excluding the two Philadelphia-based stores temporarily closed since June due to George Floyd-related protests.Earlier in the week, the company announced it will almost double the amount of square footage of its subsidiary's grower-processor facility in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The expansion is expected to create more than 100 new jobs in the area.Vireo Health International Inc. (CSE: VREO) (OTCQX: VREOF) revealed third-quarter revenue of $13.4 million. That's up by 68% year-over-year. The physician-led cannabis company generated revenue in seven states during the third quarter: New Mexico, Minnesota, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Arizona.Its quarterly adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $675,808, which stands against a loss of $5.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year.Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) saw a 219% spike in net revenue (CA$3.2 million) for the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period. This was due to greater sales volume via direct sales to provincial suppliers and under the Agro-Greens Agreement.Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) saw a 219% spike in net revenue (CA$3.2 million) for the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period. This was due to greater sales volume via direct sales to provincial suppliers and under the Agro-Greens Agreement.Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF) announced third-quarter revenues of $22.8 million, up by 36.5% from $16.7 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.View more earnings on MJAdjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of the prior year.San Diego-based Driven Deliveries Inc. (OTCQB: DRVD) announced Wednesday that gross revenue for the third quarter, as of Sept. 30, totaled record sales of $7.2 million. Net Revenue for the same period was $6 million -- a 393% year-over-year increase.Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF) reported third quarter results including: * Total net revenue growth of 29% over the second quarter to $7.6 million * Net revenue growth of 163% over the comparative 2019 period * Positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time * The opening of two new Alberta retail stores in July * Completion of a large scale, indoor cultivation facility -- Thunderchild Cultivation -- in July.Cannabis and hemp-CBD company Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) unveiled an increase in revenue via its most recent quarterly report.Highlights include: * Q3 2020 revenues increased by 8,066% ($318,690) from Q2 2020 Revenue ($3,951) * Gross profit went from being in the red back in Q2 2020 to the black, now hovering $258,138 * The company's recently opened dispensary located in Dumont-Downieville, Colorado has experienced month-after-month growth -- including a 15% increase in sales in the month of October.Read all about these earnings reports and others in Benzinga Cannabis' Earnings Center.More News From The Week A Change.org petition asking New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to free prisoners charged with marijuana possession has gained steam after New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana earlier this month. Marquel Williams, the man who started the petition, hopes that releasing these prisoners will help to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has already devastated New Jersey's prisons. "This is the kind of no-nonsense campaign we should all be able to get behind. New Jersey voters made it clear at the ballot box this November that they support legalizing cannabis possession, cultivation and retail. Why are we leaving folks in prison behind, when their crimes are no longer illegal and a pandemic is raging unchecked through our prison system? We have the rare opportunity to provide solutions and hope in a year that's mostly taken that away from us. I want people to get in the mindset of actively creating changing and normalizing justice being the only option," Williams told Benzinga.Australian cannabis company Cann Group Limited (ASX: CANN) (OTC: CNGGF) revealed Monday it has obtained credit approval from National Australia Bank (NAB) for its $50 million secured debt facility.TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) began serving medical marijuana patients in the Apothecarium Phillipsburg after obtaining the last needed authorization from the NJ Department of Health to distribute medical cannabis from its New Jersey dispensary.Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) secured $12 million in financing. The Toronto-based company confirmed Tuesday it has upsized the previously announced bought-deal offering of its units to 40 million units at 30 cents per unit.Women-centric cannabis brand Her Highness said it is expanding into Nevada through a production licensing partnership with MSO Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM).Benzinga Cannabis' content is now available in Spanish on El Planteo.Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) agreed to provide Israel-based Cantek Holdings with at least 4,000 kilograms of bulk dried flower yearly.Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) announced a retail partnership with Stundenglass, which will bring the Gravity Hookah to consumers and wholesale purchasers in the U.S., Canada, and the EU. The Gravity Hookah is a gravity-powered, contactless water pipe that can accommodate hookah, dry herb, and concentrate consumptions. The product features an innovative 360-degree gravity system that utilizes kinetic motion activation, cascading water, and opposing airflow technology to produce clean and flavorful hits."The Greenlane team is honored to partner with Stundenglass and introduce the Gravity Hookah to our loyal customers, providing them with a truly unique and revolutionary consumption experience." Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane Holdings.MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) teamed up with Al Harrington's Viola. The multi-state cannabis retailer will start offering Viola products in all of its California-based stores. The offering will include five cannabis flower strains, and one pre-roll option.Cannabis-focused media and tech company Weedmaps will be an official sponsor of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight taking place on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST.Through a partnership with viral entertainment platform Triller, Weedmaps branding will be present on the broadcast, as well as on the actual ring, the locker room and the press room.Top Stories Of The Week Check out the top stories on Benzinga Cannabis this week: * A Weed-Infused Cooking Class For Thanksgiving? One Cannabis ETF's Unique Marketing Strategy * Glass House Shows Us Its Massive Cannabis Greenhouse * Tyson Hypes Smart Cups Ahead Of Jones Fight, Tells Benzinga It's 'Disrupting Beverage Industry' * Jerry Garcia Cannabis Brand To Hit California Shelves This Month * New Cannabis Products: Live Resin Edibles, Infused Olive Oil, High Dose CBD Beverages * New Cannabis Products: A Non-Profit Brand For Justice, New Issue Of DoubleBlind Mag, CBD Consumables * Viridian Chart Of The Week: Cannabis Debt Financing Is Booming Across The U.S. * 'CBD Is Not A Narcotic': European Court Rules Against Restrictions On CBD Commerce * THCV: The Rare Cannabinoid That'll Conquer The Industry * Mexico's Cannabis Legalization Bill Will Boost Business, But There Are ConcernsTop Spanish stories: * Mexico: Preocupaciones por la Legalizacion de la Marihuana * ¿Ayudara este Cannabinoide Sintetico a Pacientes de Cancer a Recuperar el Apetito? * Porros, Viajes y Buen Contenido: Conoce a En Vola, la Plataforma Cannabica Chilena * ¿Marihuana o Cannabis?: un Vistazo a las Palabras y Frases Polemicas de la Industria * Como Hacer Hachis o Hash: Instrucciones Paso a Paso * Pandemia y Discord: Presente y Futuro de las Mujeres en el Freestyle * Las Mejores Cepas de Marihuana de Todos los Tiempos, segun Expertos * Mescalina: Todo lo que Siempre Quisiste Saber y Nunca te Animaste a Preguntar * Donde Comer Ramen en Buenos Aires * Facu Banzas: Stream, Porro y Amor por el Counter Strike * ¿Warren Buffett Invirtio en Tesla? ¿Por Que Se Especula? * Ayahuasca: Todo lo que Necesitas SaberLead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * A Weed-Infused Cooking Class For Thanksgiving? One Cannabis ETF's Unique Marketing Strategy * The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Outperform S&P, Mexico Moves Forward, Earnings, And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Rising vacancies, falling rents: 'The office market, it's like a slow motion car wreck.'

    The pandemic has already caused a rise in office vacancies and drop in rents. If enough tenants cancel their leases, delinquencies might also rise.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Following the wild ride that was 2020, where does the market go from here? Major strides have been made in the COVID-19 vaccine race, yet the near-term picture remains unclear, blurred by the virus’ resurgence and the stimulus stalemate on Capitol Hill.In times like these, the investing greats can serve as a source of inspiration, namely billionaire Israel “Izzy” Englander.Who exactly is Englander? The legend, who started trading stocks when he was in high school, began his career interning at investment firm Oppenheimer, later going on to purchase a seat on the American Stock Exchange, where he would serve as a floor broker, trader and specialist.In 1989, along with Ronald Shear, Englander founded hedge fund Millennium Management. As evidence of his stellar track record, the guru took the $35 million the fund was started with and turned it into over $40 billion in assets under management. With his personal net worth clocking in at $7.2 billion, it’s no wonder Wall Street pays attention when Englander makes a move.Bearing this in mind, our focus shifted to Millenium’s most recent 13F filing, which discloses the stocks the fund snapped up in the third quarter. Locking in on two tickers in particular, TipRanks’ database revealed that both names score a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. What’s more, the analyst community sees massive upside potential in store for each.G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)Bringing a deep understanding of the biology of cancer and extensive drug discovery experience to the table, G1 Therapeutics works to develop therapies that could potentially improve the lives of patients battling the deadly disease. Ahead of a key regulatory decision, the Street is pounding the table on this name.During the third quarter, Englander and Millennium picked up a new stake in GTHX. Pulling the trigger on 555,937 shares, the value of the holding comes in at $6,421,000.Turning to the analyst community, Needham’s Chad Messer tells clients that he has high hopes ahead of the February 15 PDUFA date for trilaciclib, its therapy designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients treated with chemotherapy. The therapy’s NDA was accepted in August for Priority Review based on results from three randomized clinical studies in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with the FDA indicating that it doesn’t plan on holding an advisory committee (AdComm) meeting.As trilaciclib is the first CDK4/6 inhibitor to be used to treat chemo-induced bone marrow toxicity, Messer argues that the lack of an AdComm is “meaningful.” Expounding on this, he stated, “We believe this reflects the agency's appreciation of the unmet need, comfort with the safety profile of the CDK4/6 class, and efficacy profile of trilaciclib.”GTHX will also focus on the inclusion of trilaciclib into NCCN guidelines. It should also be noted that a Phase 3 pivotal study evaluating the candidate in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) is set to kick off by year end.Adding to the good news, GTHX and its partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, are preparing for the commercial launch of trilaciclib, with the companies covering approximately 2,500 treating oncologists and providing educational materials regarding the use of trilaciclib ahead of treatment and the benefits of multi-lineage preservation.If that wasn’t enough, the rintodestrant (its selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in development for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer) plus palbociclib combination study was able to wrap up enrollment earlier than expected, reflecting “the appeal of an all-oral treatment regimen during a global pandemic,” in Messer’s opinion. With a data readout slated for Q2 2021, the analyst believes a “positive readout could prove to be a significant value driver.”In line with his optimistic approach, Messer reiterated a Buy rating and $74 price target, indicating 417% upside potential. (To watch Messer’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 3 to be exact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: GTHX is a Strong Buy. Given the $59 average price target, shares could rise 312% in the next year. (See GTHX stock analysis on TipRanks)Epizyme (EPZM)Also fighting the good fight against cancer, as well as against other serious diseases, Epizyme wants to find new treatments through novel epigenetic medicines. Even though the company faces headwinds with regard to its recent product launch, several members of the Street believe big things are in store.Millenium purchased 461,258 shares during the third quarter, with the buy reflecting a new position for the hedge fund. As for the value of the holding, it lands at $5,503,000.Writing for Wedbush, 5-star analyst David Nierengarten points out that the pandemic has limited oncologist visits, and therefore, Tazverik (the company's follicular lymphoma treatment) sales were lower than he expected. He points out that “the pandemic shifts the launch curve to an ‘incidence model’ rather than a prevalence model, as there is a limited patient pool to draw from if they are delaying office visits,” with patients waiting to seek treatment until they experience symptoms of progression.Additionally, although the launch is virtual and physician awareness is high, physicians are opposed to prescribing a new medication without examining the patient in person. That being said, Nierengarten remains optimistic about the therapy.“Despite these headwinds, Tazverik came close to meeting our estimates, and it is gaining market share, including seeing initial sales in second line. We expect more meaningful second line sales to begin in 2021, and have more gradually incorporated them into our launch curve,” the analyst explained.When it comes to the time on therapy, Nierengarten argues it’s too early to come to any conclusions. However, he highlights the fact that durability of response was relatively long and patients were treated past progression in the registration study. “Furthermore, the headwind against switching therapies turns into a tailwind of Tazverik maintenance once a patient is on therapy. This will likely contribute more meaningfully to 2H21 revenues and potential revenue outperformance,” he added.Summing it all up, Nierengarten commented, “At current levels, we believe investors are too negative on Tazverik’s potential and patience should be rewarded.”Based on all of the above, Nierengarten sides with the bulls, reiterating an Outperform rating and $27 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPZM’s ability to climb 122% higher in the next year. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)Most other analysts echo Nierengarten’s sentiment. 3 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $23.25, the upside potential comes in at 91%. (See EPZM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A Top Pension Sold Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Exxon Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Wisconsin’s state pension sold Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Exxon stock in the third quarter. It bought JPMorgan stock.

  • Gold Price Breaks Down On Vaccine News, But Bottom May Be Near

    Does buying gold stocks, or betting on the gold price, make sense, despite vaccine progress and 2020 election results? Here are some things to consider.