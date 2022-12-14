U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.25
    +15.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,262.00
    +129.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,888.50
    +48.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.20
    +7.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.25
    -0.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2355
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5120
    +0.0530 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,795.87
    +653.37 (+3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.37
    +14.31 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,190.60
    +235.75 (+0.84%)
     

Hunsbury Capital - Belco Special Situations Fund Acquires Interest in FAR Limited

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Hunsbury Capital Inc. and Belco Private Capital Inc. today announced that the Hunsbury Capital – Belco Special Situations Fund LP (the "Fund") has acquired a "substantial holding" in FAR Limited ("FAR"), as such term is defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The Fund beneficially owns over 5% of the ordinary shares of FAR based on the "Daily buy-back notification" lodged with the Australian Stock Exchange by FAR on 14 December 2022.

The Fund acquired the shares for investment purposes and may further acquire or dispose of the shares depending on market or other conditions.  Unless required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Fund does not undertake to update any disclosure contained in this press release.

SOURCE Hunsbury Capital Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/13/c1906.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • Fed Rate Hike Looms After Market Rally Fizzles; Tesla Stock Hits New Lows As Elon Musk Admits This

    A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."

  • How Much Will a $200,000 Annuity Pay Me Per Month?

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for December

    Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG), and NewLake Capital Partners (OTC: NLCP) are easily overlooked. It's been a difficult year for Canadian cannabis companies, mostly because of declining prices and an oversupply of cannabis. Organigram, with a market cap of about $300 million, wasn't immune, and its shares are down more than 46% so far this year.

  • Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) rocketed nearly 29% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Powering the energy storage company's stock surge was its fourth-quarter report. Fluence Energy delivered the highest revenue in its history during the fourth quarter.

  • Exclusive-How a secret software change allowed FTX to use client money

    In mid-2020, FTX's chief engineer made a secret change to the cryptocurrency exchange’s software. He tweaked the code to exempt Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a feature on the trading platform that would have automatically sold off Alameda's assets if it was losing too much borrowed money. In a note explaining the change, the engineer, Nishad Singh, emphasized that FTX should never sell Alameda's positions.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • Tesla Stock Fell Again. Here’s Where It Could Be Headed Next.

    Tesla stock is down about 30% since Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter. Technical analysts say the weakness goes beyond anything related to social media.

  • Moderna will apply ‘same intensity’ for cancer vaccine as it did for COVID, CEO says

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel speaks with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani about the company's MRNA skin cancer vaccine trial with Merck and the pipeline for producing cancer vaccines.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Crashed on a Bullish Market Day

    Due to a mild inflation report, the stock market had a bullish morning on Tuesday, but Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock missed the upswing. Instead, the regional bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency industry saw share prices fall as much as 15.2% at 11:10 a.m. EST. A team of JPMorgan analysts downgraded stocks and cut price targets across a long list of regional banks.

  • Binance withdrawals hit $1.9 billion in 24 hours, data firm says

    Binance has registered $1.9 billion of withdrawals in the past 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest crypto exchange said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits is under close scrutiny from users and regulators. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors.

  • Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list

    Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — these are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock Keeps Getting More Interesting

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), the partnerships it keeps announcing, and why things might look a whole lot more interesting in 2023 for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Vanguard sees a recession in 2023 — and one ‘silver lining’ for investors

    After 2022's high prices, recession worries, stock market slides, what's coming in 2023? Vanguard says to watch out for these developments.