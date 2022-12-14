Hunsbury Capital - Belco Special Situations Fund Acquires Interest in FAR Limited

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Hunsbury Capital Inc. and Belco Private Capital Inc. today announced that the Hunsbury Capital – Belco Special Situations Fund LP (the "Fund") has acquired a "substantial holding" in FAR Limited ("FAR"), as such term is defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The Fund beneficially owns over 5% of the ordinary shares of FAR based on the "Daily buy-back notification" lodged with the Australian Stock Exchange by FAR on 14 December 2022.

The Fund acquired the shares for investment purposes and may further acquire or dispose of the shares depending on market or other conditions. Unless required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Fund does not undertake to update any disclosure contained in this press release.

