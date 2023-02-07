U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

The Hunt for Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Led South Korean Officials to Serbia Last Week

1
Sangmi Cha
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A delegation of South Korean officials traveled to Serbia last week to seek help in the hunt for crypto fugitive Do Kwon.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The prosecutors’ office in Seoul said Tuesday that reports that one of its team visited the Balkan nation along with a senior Justice Ministry official “aren’t false.”

Serbia in December emerged as a potential location for Kwon, the fallen 31-year-old entrepreneur facing charges in his native South Korea over the $60 billion wipeout of digital assets that he created.

Kwon developed the TerraUSD stablecoin, which was meant to have a constant $1 value via a mix of algorithms and trader incentives involving a sister token, Luna. The edifice blew up in May 2022, exacerbating a $2 trillion crypto-market rout and contributing to the downfall of a range of digital-asset outfits.

Kwon’s location became unclear after authorities in September last year issued a warrant for his arrest on allegations including breaches of capital-markets law. South Korea has stripped him of his passport and said that Kwon is the subject of an Interpol red notice.

He resurfaced on Twitter a few days ago after a weeks-long absence that stoked speculation about his whereabouts. Kwon tweeted that he’s “stolen no money and never had ‘secret cashouts.’” He’s previously denied wrongdoing.

The prosecutors’ office and the Justice Ministry on Tuesday declined to comment on Kwon’s precise location.

Last year officials indicated that Kwon had flown to Dubai likely as a stopover to destinations unknown after exiting Singapore, where his Terraform Labs project had a base.

For crypto market prices: CRYP; for top crypto news: TOP CRYPTO.

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

