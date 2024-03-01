Hunt forced to abandon plans for first-time buyer giveaway

jeremy hunt

Jeremy Hunt has been forced to abandon plans for a package of support for first-time buyers in the Budget, after economic forecasts left him with little room for tax cuts.

The Chancellor had been considering a raft of initiatives to help first-time buyers, including shaking up the Lifetime Isa savings product to reflect the rise in house prices and offering government-backed 99pc mortgages.

There had also been speculation that the Chancellor could make an announcement on stamp duty, which is set to rise substantially when a temporary cut ends in 2025.

The One Nation group of more than a hundred Conservative MPs this week called for stamp duty to be axed for buyers looking to downsize and changes to allow first-time buyers to put a quarter of their tax-free pension savings towards a deposit.

The Telegraph has already revealed that plans for 99pc mortgages have been scrapped after a backlash from banks. Treasury insiders said any other support for first-time buyers in next Wednesday’s Budget was now “unlikely”.

Public finances are so tight “the Budget has to be slimmed down further”, they said.

It comes after the Treasury on Friday received its final set of forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which scrutinises the Government’s spending plans.

While political expectation management ahead of any fiscal statement is common, economists have also warned that the Chancellor has little room for manoeuvre.

Mr Hunt had been expected to announce a set of housing measures aimed at younger voters after Keir Starmer made the property crisis central to Labour’s election campaign.

The Treasury had been briefing that it was planning to reform the Lifetime Isa, which is designed to help 18-to-39-year-olds save for their first home or retirement.

Lifetime Isa savings can be used to buy a home worth up to £450,000, a threshold that has been frozen since 2017.

House prices have risen by more than 30pc in that time, meaning many young people are forced to pay a fine to withdraw money to buy a home.

Campaigners including Martin Lewis from Money Saving Expert have warned that the savings product is penalising thousands of young savers. The Government made £33m from withdrawal penalties in 2021/2022, according to HMRC data.

Ministers had also been drawing up plans for a 99pc-mortgage guarantee for first-time buyers struggling to save enough for a deposit, but abandoned the plans after a backlash from banks warning it was irresponsible.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove recently warned that young people would abandon democracy if they could not afford somewhere to live.

Experts have also said that spiralling housing costs are a key reason why the UK’s birth rate has fallen to a record low.

In a scramble for cash to fund tax cuts for millions of workers, Mr Hunt is understood to be considering a tax raid on non-doms, as first proposed by Labour, and extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

A reduction in the rate of National Insurance or income tax are believed to be the leading options for tax cuts.

A HM Treasury spokesperson said: “The existing scheme providing a 95pc loan to value mortgage was introduced in April 2021, has so far enabled over 39,000 households to buy a home – over 86pc of which are first-time buyers.

“At the Autumn Statement the scheme was extended for a further two years to provide additional support for first-time buyers.”

