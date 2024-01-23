Hunt Gets More Room for UK Tax Cuts With Fall in Borrowing

(Bloomberg) -- Better tax receipts and lower debt-interest costs took the pressure of UK public finances in December, giving Chancellor Jeremy Hunt a boost as he seeks room for tax cuts in his March budget.

The government borrowed £7.8 billion ($9.9 billion) last month, down from £16.2 billion a year earlier and less than the £14 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility in November. It was the lowest December borrowing since 2019.

The improvement came amid buoyant tax revenue and a sharp fall in debt-interest spending as cooling inflation makes it cheaper to finance the national debt. Tax receipts in the nine months to December were 5.3% higher than last year, with income taxes, VAT and corporation tax all up substantially. Debt interest costs were 28% lower.

The figures are a boost for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s struggling government, which wants to cut taxes in March to win over voters ahead of a general election expected to be held later this year.

“December’s better-than-expected public finances figures brought some cheer for the Chancellor after the recent run of poor outturns and will give him a bit more wiggle room for a big pre-election splash in the spring budget,” said Ruth Gregory from Capital Economics.

Government borrowing has risen as it responded to the cost-of-living crisis. Both welfare payments and public-sector pay have increased. In the first nine months of 2023-24, the deficit was 10.3% higher than a year earlier at £119.1 billion.

However, that’s less than the £124.1 billion forecast by the OBR, with December marking a second month in which borrowing was lower than a year earlier. That’s partly due to the fact that huge energy subsidies for households and businesses last winter are not being repeated this year.

Interest costs were just £4 billion last month, compared with £18.1 billion a year earlier and £5.5 billion less than the OBR forecast. The decline was down to lower retail price inflation, against which a quarter of government debt is indexed.

“Because of this government’s decisive action, the economy is now beginning to turn a corner,” said Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott. “Protecting millions of lives and livelihoods during Putin’s energy shock and a once in a century pandemic has created economic challenges. However, it is right that we pay back these debts so future generations are not left to pick up the tab.”

Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have signaled they want to cut taxes at least once more before the next election. The Conservatives are trailing the Labour opposition by around 20 percentage points in opinion polls.

In November, Hunt was judged by the OBR to have a narrow £13 billion margin against his key fiscal rule, which requires debt to be falling a share of GDP in five years. However, a fall in market interest-rate expectations since then means he could be handed billions of pounds of extra leeway to ease the highest tax burden since World War II.

The latest public finance figures show there were also downward revisions to borrowing from April to November, amounting to £5 billion, driven by stronger tax receipts than previously thought. Corporation tax saw the biggest upward revisions, with income tax and National Insurance also making contributions.

It leaves the deficit for 2023-24 as a whole on track to come in below the £124 billion forecast by the OBR, with January — the biggest tax month of the year — set to record a big surplus.

Public sector net debt rose to £2.69 trillion in December, 97.7% of GDP. The debt burden remains at levels last seen in the early 1960s, the ONS said.

