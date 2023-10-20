Hunt handed £19.8bn borrowing boost ahead of Autumn Statement

Borrowing has undershot official forecasts in every month this financial year - Aaron Chown/PA

Stronger tax receipts and lower debt interest payments have helped the Government borrow £20bn less than official forecasts this year, handing Jeremy Hunt a borrowing boost and raising hopes for pre-election tax cuts.

Public borrowing stood at £14.3bn in September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

September’s figure was helped by a 7pc rise in tax receipts compared with a year earlier, including increases in income tax and VAT. Debt interest payments also eased sharply amid slower price rises.

September’s borrowing figure means the Government has borrowed £81.7bn so far this financial year to plug the gap between tax revenues and public spending.

This is far less than the £101.5bn the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent tax and spending watchdog, predicted just six months ago.

It also means borrowing has undershot official forecasts in every month this financial year, raising hopes of tax cuts.

However, the Chancellor has ruled out any in the Autumn Statement next month, warning of “difficult decisions” on spending.

Commenting on the latest public finance data, he said: “We need to get debt falling and reduce public sector waste so that those delivering public services can get back to what they do best; teaching our children, keeping us safe, and treating us when we’re sick.”

Ashley Webb at Capital Economics said the borrowing would provide some comfort to Downing Street in the wake of two by-election losses, adding that the economy remained “buoyant”.

Mr Webb said: “Although the Chancellor has ruled out tax cuts in the Autumn Statement, we still expect that he will have some wiggle room for tax cuts and/or spending rises in the March Budget.”

The OBR is likely to downgrade its forecasts for near-term growth sharply when it presents its latest forecasts on November 22.

Back in March, it predicted the economy would grow by 1.8pc in 2024. Most economists believe the economy will expand by less than 1pc next year.

Story continues

Debt also remains high and close to the size of the British economy at around 97.8pc of GDP. This is close to levels last seen in the early 1960s.

The ONS also revealed that the Government has transferred £24.1bn so far this financial year, to cover losses on the Bank of England’s bond buying spree during the financial crisis and pandemic.

Separate ONS data showed retail sales fell 0.9pc in September compared with August, in another sign the economy is slowing down. Economists had expected a smaller 0.2pc fall.

Aled Patchett, head of retail at Lloyds Bank, said the drop in retail sales suggested that “consumers remain cautious with their monthly household budgets”.

The OBR warned on Thursday that the energy price spike triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had resulted in more stubborn inflation than previously expected.

It has previously warned that high energy prices impact the long-term growth rate of the economy, and the OBR is also likely to downgrade growth in future years, which will also reduce tax receipts.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.