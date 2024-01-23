Hunt handed £5bn for tax giveaway as borrowing slows

The headroom gives the Chancellor a chance to pursue ‘crowd-pleasing’ cuts - REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Jeremy Hunt has been handed a £5bn boost for tax cuts in the Budget after public borrowing fell to a pre-lockdown low in December.

Tumbling debt interest payments and the end of blanket energy subsidies helped to reduce the deficit to £7.8bn last month, according to official figures – less than half last year’s borrowing figure and the lowest December borrowing since 2019.

Economists had predicted borrowing of £10bn and said the lower amount gave Mr Hunt extra headroom “for a big pre-election splash”.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also revised down its estimate for November, meaning the Treasury has borrowed £119.1bn so far this financial year to plug the gap between tax receipts and public spending.

This is £5bn less than predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) just two months ago and suggests the Chancellor will have around £20bn of space to cut taxes, according to Ruth Gregory, deputy chief economist at Capital Economics and a former OBR analyst.

The improving economic picture is likely to add to speculation that the Conservatives could opt for an early election.

Rishi Sunak has previously said that he will call a vote in “the second half” of 2024. While some analysts expect an election in November – possibly after a second Budget – it is thought that Downing Street has not completely ruled out an earlier date.

Ms Gregory said the tax and spending watchdog was likely to revise down its borrowing forecast significantly ahead of the March 6 Budget.

While £6bn is likely to be spent on freezing fuel duty, which has not risen since 2011, Ms Gregory said more “crowd-pleasing measures”, such as a 1p cut to income tax at a cost of £7bn a year could still be implemented “while still maintaining fiscally prudent appearances”.

Mr Hunt has already hinted at major tax cuts in the Budget, vowing this week to put the UK on a long-term “path to lower taxes”, with strong hints that he is preparing to slash income tax or national insurance again.

Officials said the economy was “beginning to turn a corner” as the ONS figures revealed that debt interest stood at £4bn last month.

This is £14.1bn less than a year ago and was driven by a big drop in the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation, which is linked to a quarter of Britain’s debt pile.

Tax receipts also rose, helped by high inflation and a stealth raid on workers owing to a six-year freeze in income tax thresholds.

Tax receipts rose by more than 5pc to £61.1bn in December, as income tax receipts and VAT receipts increased by £1.3bn and £1.2bn respectively in December.

Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “Inflation has more than halved. Debt is on track to fall as a share of the economy. And we have been able to afford tax cuts for 27 million working people, and an £11bn tax cut to drive business investment.”

However, borrowing to date remains the fourth-highest figure since records began in 1993, with the overall debt pile remaining close to the entire size of the economy, at 97.7pc of GDP in December. The Chancellor has to get debt falling by the end of the decade to meet his self-imposed fiscal rules.

Ms Trott said: “It is right that we pay back these debts so future generations are not left to pick up the tab.”

