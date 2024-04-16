Hunt has headroom for new National Insurance cut, says IFS

The Chancellor has said he would ultimately like to abolish National Insurance entirely - Kirsty O'Connor/HM Treasury.

Jeremy Hunt has the headroom to cut national insurance contributions by another 2p in a potential pre-election boost to workers, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.

The Chancellor has an extra £12bn of fiscal space to hit his rolling five-year borrowing target, the think tank said, just because the UK has now started a new tax year – meaning his deadline has automatically been pushed forward by 12 months.

An extra cut to the tax on employees would come on top of the reductions announced at the Autumn Statement in November and the Budget in March. Mr Hunt has said he would ultimately like to abolish National Insurance.

Any further tax cut would make it even harder for Labour to balance the books assuming they win an election later this year. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has previously said the party would not reverse reductions in National Insurance.

However, Helen Miller, deputy director of the IFS, said Mr Hunt should not be tempted to use up the extra £12bn on a tax cut, calling the overnight emergence of the extra headroom “a quirk of a poorly designed fiscal rule.”

She said: “It is not a sensible basis for more pre-election tax cuts. And it should not distract from the serious fiscal challenges facing the UK and the smorgasbord of difficult tax and spending choices awaiting the post-election chancellor.

“The next government’s choices will determine the size and role of the state; the distribution of resources between different households, generations and regions; and the long-term sustainability of the public finances – these are the issues that deserve attention and debate.”

The Chancellor will face a forecast budget deficit of £40bn in 2028-29 after the general election, the IFS said, even on the assumption that taxes increase – including fuel duty, which has been frozen every year since 2011 – and that the Government cuts investment spending.

Scheduled tax increases include the freeze to the personal allowance and income tax thresholds, which is due to remain in place until March 2028. The IFS calls this “a substantial planned tax rise.”

It added: “Unfreezing thresholds would reduce revenues by £11bn in 2029–30.

The National Insurance cuts so far have already seen the headline rate fall from 12pc to 8pc, which Mr Hunt said combined will save the average employee earning £35,400 more than £900 per year.

In his Budget speech, the Chancellor said the tax cuts would also encourage more people into work, and encourage those in work to put in more hours.

At the time, he said: “When combined with the autumn reduction, our national insurance cuts will mean the equivalent of 200,000 more people in work – filling one in five vacancies and adding 0.4pc to GDP and 0.4pc to GDP per head.”

