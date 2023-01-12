U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,965.06
    -4.55 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.57
    +88.56 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,904.33
    -27.34 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.23
    +11.18 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    +1.50 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    +16.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.40 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5040
    -0.0500 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8800
    -2.5450 (-1.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,141.94
    +780.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.98
    -3.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,803.85
    +78.87 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Hunt Heroes Foundation Offering $50,000 in Scholarship Grants To Military Service Members and Their Dependents

·3 min read

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Heroes Foundation, the non-profit organization founded by Hunt Military Communities (Hunt), is excited to announce it has recently started accepting applications for its fifth annual HHF scholarship grants. Hunt will award $50,000 to deserving applicants.

HHF will award up to 18 scholarships totaling $50,000
HHF will award up to 18 scholarships totaling $50,000

Hunt Heroes Foundation Offering $50,000 in Scholarship Grants To Military Service Members and Their Dependents

Applicants to the Hunt Heroes Foundation Scholarship Program must be:

  • A high school senior or high school graduate or a current post-secondary undergraduate at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational school or a trade school student; or

  • Planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year

A qualified applicant must be one of the following:

  • An active-duty Service Member, National Guard or Reservist of one of the five branches of the United States Armed Services (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard) and with current military identification provided to HHF if selected as a recipient; or

  • A dependent of a Service Member (spouse or child), prepared to provide documentation of dependent status to HHF if selected as a recipient by providing (a) birth certificate; (b) custody or guardianship order from a court with authority; and/or (c) marriage certificate; and be

"We are happy to be able to support military members and their families when trying to afford a secondary education," stated Brian Stann, Hunt Military Communities President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to recognize 18 deserving recipients and award $50,000 total in scholarship grants in 2023. The Hunt Heroes Foundation looks forward to continuing to provide resources and programs to our military, veterans, and their families."

If selected as a recipient, the student will receive an award ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Up to 18 awards will be granted as follows:

  • Five- $5,000 awards for 2-year associates program or 4-year undergraduate studies.

  • Eight- $2,500 awards for vocational-technical programs or certificates, 2-year associates programs, or 4-year undergraduate studies programs and

  • Five- $1,000 awards for vocational-technical programs or certificates, 2-year associates programs, or 4-year undergraduate studies programs

Scholarship recipients will be selected based on community involvement, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal, and two (300 words or less) essays responding to the following questions:

  1. How has being in the military or part of a military family affected your life?

  2. What would you like to change in your community, and how would you do it?

Scholarship America, an independent third-party consultant, will coordinate, evaluate, and select the scholarship recipients. All scholarship applications must be filled out online at: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/huntheroesscholarship 

The deadline to submit a nomination is March 2, 2023, at 3 pm CST, or until 50 applications are received, whichever comes first. For questions or issues with the scholarship process, nominees are encouraged to email: huntheroesscholarship@scholarshipamerica.org

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners, and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our Pillars of Excellence, Accountability, Customer Commitment, Continuous Improvement, and Integrity. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.

 

Hunt Heroes Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Hunt Heroes Foundation)
Hunt Heroes Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Hunt Heroes Foundation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunt-heroes-foundation-offering-50-000-in-scholarship-grants-to-military-service-members-and-their-dependents-301720500.html

SOURCE Hunt Heroes Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Amplifies Bernie Sanders's Outrage Against Moderna

    The pharmaceutical company is mulling a move that has enraged both Musk and one of his ideological opposites.

  • Republicans Want to Abolish the IRS; How That Would Hit Your Wallet

    While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was captivating a live audience with coverage of historically numerous votes for his new title, it was no secret he was making concessions to win votes from a small group of skeptical Republicans. This is what it would take to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and McCarthy was up to the task. The group of representatives, known as the House Freedom Caucus, are largely right-wing activists who are temperamentally opposed to compromise.

  • Fed on Track for Rate-Hike Downshift After Cool Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policymakers are on track to downshift to smaller interest-rate increases at their next meeting following a further cooling in US inflation, though they’re unlikely to pause until prices show more definitive evidence of stabilizing.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Safety Agency to Consider B

  • Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location, reports say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Aides to U.S. President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a location separate from a think tank office he used after serving as vice president, news outlets reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations since a set of classified documents was found in November at the Washington-based think tank, according to a report in NBC News, which first broke the news, and CNN. The NBC News report said the classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents was not immediately clear.

  • Russia Oil-Price Cap Defies Skeptics With So Far, So Good Start

    (Bloomberg) -- Once seen as misguided and unworkable, the US-conceived price cap on Russian crude oil exports is showing signs of success — for now — since it was implemented late last year. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologu

  • CPI Inflation Rate Slides, But Core Prices Are Sticky; S&P 500 Rally Pauses

    The CPI inflation rate continued to fall sharply in December, but core service inflation has yet to subside.

  • Fed seen stopping rate hikes shy of 5% as inflation slows

    (Reuters) -Easing inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to deliver just a quarter-point rise in interest rates at its next meeting, and to ultimately stop raising rates before they get to 5%, traders bet on Thursday. After the U.S. Labor Department reported consumer prices fell in December from November, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said quarter-point interest rate hikes would now be appropriate, traders of short-term interest-rate futures ramped up bets on a slower, shallower path of policy tightening ahead.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths

    Alexey Malgavko/ReutersHundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist.“They assigned us to regiment 228–such a regiment does not exist,” one of the men told the independent news outlet Sota. “They want to send us to a hot spot tomorrow with machine guns [to go] against tanks, drones, and

  • College student loan forgiveness debate: Why not cut interest rates to 0% instead?

    A Howell man wants to know why federal officials can't address the knotty issue of student loans with an interest rate cut.

  • Stranded college savings can soon be rescued. New law lets 529 plan dollars roll into retirement

    Starting next year, unused 529 education savings money can be rolled into a Roth IRA, giving kids a head start on their retirement savings.

  • Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

    Kremlin via ReutersAfter months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates.The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov publicly corrected Putin after he complained that some enterprises had not yet secured contracts for the construction of new aircra

  • McCarthy's concessions, student loans, Biden documents: 3 stories to watch in D.C.

    It's been a busy Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Here are three top stories in U.S. politics to watch this week:

  • Ukraine Himars strike ‘killed civilians digging trenches for Russian army’

    More than 80 Russian civilians hired to dig trenches in Russia-occupied eastern Ukraine were killed in a Ukrainian Himars missile strike last month, according to a new investigation.

  • British intelligence says Russians are reinforcing units near Kreminna with paratroopers

    British intelligence has stated that fierce battles have been ongoing near Soledar (Donetsk Oblast) and Kreminna (Luhansk Oblast) for the past two days where the Russian Federation has reinforced its defence with paratroopers.

  • Biden has a Plan B for student debt relief. Here's how it works.

    The proposal comes as the Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt remains in limbo.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell Goes Quiet As Bond Markets See Recession, Rate Cuts

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said nothing about rate hikes during a speech in Stockholm Tuesday. His silence spoke volumes.

  • Afghan refugees made to move school take UK to court

    The children had to leave their school when the government moved their families to the north of England.

  • Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

    Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...

  • Democrats Have Little to Fear From GOP House Investigations

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastFlush with victory at being elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives after failing 14 times, Kevin McCarthy immediately signaled his gratitude to MAGA extremists. He announced Republicans’ intent to investigate everything from active criminal investigations being conducted by the Justice Department to “the withdrawal of Afghanistan [sic], to the origins of COVID, and to the weaponization of the F.B.I.” A resolution to create a special H