Hunt Marketing Announces Partnership With 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere Dealer

OXFORD, Miss., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Marketing, an integrated marketing firm located in Oxford, Miss., has formed a strategic partnership with 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealer with 16 locations across the Great Plains.

Hunt Marketing specializes in marketing strategy and full-scale creative campaign development. The agency will assist 21st Century Equipment with copywriting, collateral design and video production as well as digital and social media advertising efforts. The group will also provide SEO management services in order to increase 21st Century Equipment's organic website traffic.

"We're excited about this new partnership with Hunt Marketing," said Dave December, Vice President of Marketing at 21st Century Equipment. "We're looking forward to the added value their expertise can bring to our business."

21st Century Equipment offers John Deere dealerships throughout Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.

"We couldn't be more pleased to work with the 21st Century Equipment team," said Hunt Marketing CEO and President Will Hunt. "Our team thrives at working in agri-marketing, especially in the John Deere dealer space, so we know this will be a great fit. "

According to the company's vision statement, Hunt Marketing cultivates connection within their team and with their clients in order to help them grow. They partner with leaders who have a passion for service, excellence and who put relationships above all else.

