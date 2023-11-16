Hunt must end ‘vicious cycle’ of stock market decline, demand FTSE 100 chiefs

Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, was among the signatories of the taskforce’s letter to Mr Hunt - Miguel A Lopes/Shutterstock

Jeremy Hunt must end the “‘vicious cycle” of Britain’s stock market decline, FTSE 100 chiefs have warned.

Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), along with dozens of members of the Capital Markets Industry Taskforce, urged the Chancellor to introduce sweeping reforms to revive investment in the City.

HSBC boss Noel Quinn and BP chairman Helge Lund were among the signatories of the taskforce’s letter to Mr Hunt, which raised concerns over new figures showing £1.9 trillion has been pulled from UK stock markets over the past 25 years.

The warning came as Hotel Chocolat was sold to US conglomerate Mars, as the retailer emerged as the latest listed business to be acquired by a foreign buyer.

A flurry of exits from the London Stock Exchange, combined with a dearth of listings, has raised fears over Britain’s competitiveness on the global financial stage.

Some have argued that the City’s decline has been increased by pension funds ploughing money into companies listed overseas, rather than London-based businesses.

The letter said: “As with the decline in retail investing in the UK, the decline in UK pension funds investing in the future of UK business has been even more stark and contrary to the situation in other G7 countries, despite the pensions industry benefiting from over £60bn worth of taxpayer support.”

It raises the pressure on Mr Hunt as he prepares to deliver his Autumn Statement next week.

The letter urged the Chancellor to accelerate plans to consolidate smaller pension schemes into “superfunds”, providing the scale to take more risks and generate potentially larger returns for savers.

The letter also called for the Financial Reporting Council to be given a clear objective to boost competition to make London markets more attractive for investors.

“As a fundamental principle, UK-listed companies should not be subject to restrictions that non-UK companies listed on high-quality exchanges are not subject to unless they can be justified,” it said.

The Capital Markets Industry Taskforce also backed proposals to raise the annual Isa allowance by £5,000 for savers who want to invest in UK-listed companies, as revealed by The Telegraph earlier this week.

Catherine Graham, finance chief at British cybersecurity firm Darktrace, was among the letter’s signatories.

She said: “We need to create a regulatory encouragement that says balanced risk and return is the right way to look at things, not just avoid risk at all costs.”

It follows warnings that Britain’s market for small and medium-sized stocks is rapidly shrinking, undermining London’s reputation as a global financial hub.

Hotel Chocolat’s £543m sale to Mars fuelled concerns on Thursday, as the US confectionery giant bought the UK retailer at a huge premium.

The Snickers and Maltesers maker offered 375p for the business, more than two and a half times its closing price of 140p immediately prior to the deal.

Richard Bernstein, who leads asset manager Crystal Amber, said the Hotel Chocolat sale highlighted the “absurdity” of UK valuations.

He said: “If Mars thinks the business is worth 375p, it is. So many other sitting ducks.”

Retail expert Jonathan de Mello said the offer was “astounding”, adding that it was a “ridiculous premium for what is fundamentally a business with limited future growth potential in the UK, and questionable performance internationally”.

It is the latest example of a growing appetite among international buyers to snap up undervalued London stocks.

Pessimism towards the UK economy over the past decade has resulted in the country’s stocks and corporate bonds becoming the cheapest in the world, according to investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Investment bank Peel Hunt last month warned that more companies are leaving London’s markets than joining.

“We are currently in a doom loop,” said Charles Hall, Peel Hunt’s head of research.

It came as a think tank co-founded by Margaret Thatcher urged Jeremy Hunt to make tax breaks for businesses that are in place until 2026 permanent.

The Centre for Policy Studies said that the full expensing policy, which allows businesses to offset investment costs against their tax bill, could boost growth by 0.9pc in the long term.

A Treasury source said the Chancellor is keen to extend full expensing or make it permanent and is exploring what is affordable ahead of the Autumn Statement.

They said: “For each year you extend it’s an additional £10bn, which is not insubstantial figures.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “Our Mansion House Reforms will unlock £75bn in equity funding to help high-growth businesses scale and grow.

“That is on top of measures we’re taking to create a financial services sector that is open, sustainable, technologically advanced, and globally competitive.



“This includes regaining control of our financial rulebook, delivering the Edinburgh Reforms which will open up our capital markets, and changing Solvency II to inject billions into the insurance market.”

