Hunt risks pensioner backlash with stealth tax raid for NI cuts

Angering heartland voters is not the usual tactic of a Government going to the polls within months.

For the Conservatives, the support of millions of pensioners is critical and the Chancellor has in the past gone out of his way to keep them on side, most notably by sticking with the triple lock through thick and thin.

Recipients of the state pension are in for a rise of 8.5pc next month. It comes on top of last year’s 10.1pc.

Yet the goodwill this engendered may be squandered as pensioners are missing out on the best of the tax cuts announced at the Budget, just as they did at the Autumn Statement in November.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, says: “The biggest choice Jeremy Hunt made was to cut taxes for younger workers, while allowing taxes to rise for eight million pensioners. This is a staggering reversal of the approach taken by Conservative governments since 2010.”

This is because the Chancellor focused his efforts on a cut in employees’ national insurance, a tax on workers’ income.

Hunt’s decision to cut this rate by another 2p – on top of the cut which kicked in at the start of this year – gives a £900 boost to the average worker. But pensioners do not pay this tax.

So far so good for the Chancellor. Pensioners can hardly object to missing out on a cut to a tax they do not pay.

That is not the whole picture, however, as pensioners are liable for income tax. And while the rate of income tax is not rising, the Chancellor is engaged in a stealth tax campaign to rake in more revenue from this source.

He is achieving this by freezing the threshold from which income tax is charged.

Anyone earning above £12,570 per year has to pay the tax. This threshold has been frozen for years to come, and is only set to rise again in 2028-29.

This freeze is known in the jargon as fiscal drag, and is a classic stealth tax. As prices rise, workers and pensioners need more cash just to keep their living standards stable. But as the tax threshold is frozen, more of their income is dragged into taxation – a bigger chunk is taken by HMRC, even as they struggle with higher prices.

By the final year of the freeze, an extra 3.8m people will have been pulled into paying income tax, with 2.7m more dragged into the 40p rate.

This applies to pensioners just as much as it does to workers.

The freeze is providing a huge boost to the Chancellor – the OBR puts the haul from income tax thresholds at more than £34bn – and so helps to effectively pay for the cut to the headline rate of NI.

This represents a shift in the burden from national insurance and to income tax – so, in relative terms, from workers and on to pensioners.

The scale of the shift is clear in the OBR’s projections. While NI receipts will rise by 7pc from £179.2bn this financial year to £192.1bn in 2028-29, income tax will balloon by almost one-third, soaring from £279.2bn to £363.3bn over the same period.

For a typical individual pensioner, the freeze equates to an extra tax bill of £960, according to the Resolution Foundation, compared to what they would pay if the thresholds had gone up in line with inflation.

The length of the freeze means the impact is becoming more and more acute.

Even someone only in receipt of the state pension, with no private income, will soon find themselves paying income tax.

The full new state pension is about to rise to just over £11,500 per year.

Under the triple lock, it rises each year by the highest of inflation, average earnings or 2.5pc.

Even assuming prices and wages behave themselves as predicted by the OBR, that 2.5pc annual rise will take the state pension to above the £12,570 income tax threshold in three years’ time.

Suddenly millions more people will find themselves facing bills from the Revenue.

Bill Dodwell, former head of the Office for Tax Simplification, says this will represent an unwelcome surprise for pensioners, and an unwelcome headache for HMRC.

“The majority of pensioners are already paying income tax, but it is those five million who are not who might suddenly find they have more of a problem,” he says.

“And HMRC has the admin burden of having to collect a small about of money from potentially quite a lot of people. Sending out bills for £50 is never going to be great for any tax authority.”

Worse may be to come, at least from the point of view of hard-pressed pensioners.

The Chancellor has indicated more NI cuts are on the way, assuming he is still in charge of the Treasury for future Budgets.

“When it is responsible, when it can be achieved without increasing borrowing and when it can be delivered without compromising high quality public services, we will continue to cut National Insurance as we have done today so we truly make work pay,” Hunt said.

He even hinted at an eventual end to employee NI altogether, calling its application alongside income tax “double taxation of work” which is “unfair.”

“Our long-term ambition is to end this unfairness,” he said.

Scrapping NI outright would be tough – even after the latest rate cuts employees’ NI contributions alone are set to bring in around £60bn per year, so that money would have to be found elsewhere.

Such a sum could be raised through any combination of taxes, but given the large numbers involved and Hunt’s preference to consolidate taxes on earnings into one simpler levy, the suspicion is that NI could be replaced with a higher income tax.

This would be a hard sell politically. Raising an extra £60bn or so through income tax would mean adding 6p or 7p to each of the main rates.

Baroness Altmann, a former pensions minister, says this would be “another possible blow to pensioners.”

“Any merging is likely to mean a higher overall burden of income tax – the rate may be higher, offset for those in work by not paying NI. But that will not apply to pensioners,” she says.

Merging the two taxes has been considered in the past, and is popular with policy experts.

The Mirrlees Review of 2010 called the current system “opaque and unnecessarily complex”. The Office for Tax Simplification looked into more closely aligning the taxes, but found significant barriers to abolition including the purpose of NI in affecting benefit eligibility.

Currently a worker needs at least 10 years of qualifying NI contributions to get any state pension, and 35 years for a full payment in retirement, so Dodwell notes a new method of tracking eligibility in old age would be required.

Similarly international agreements on the benefits to which other countries’ citizens are entitled would need reworking, he says.

Income tax and NI have been somewhat simplified, for instance by harmonising the thresholds at which they kick in. But in the end it proved easier to abolish the Office for Tax Simplification before NI.

After Hunt’s moves, Caroline Abrahams, director of Age UK, says pensioners are entitled to feel disgruntled at their tax treatment.

The NI cuts “do nothing for anyone working beyond their state pension age because they do not pay NI,” she says.

“They can be forgiven for feeling hard done by as a result, especially since many of them are working in their late sixties and beyond not because they want to, but because they simply cannot afford to retire.”

