Hunt urged to copy Danish benefit system to boost job switching

Jeremy Hunt should copy the Danish benefits system to encourage people to switch jobs more often, according to a new report.

The Resolution Foundation has urged the Chancellor to offer people who lose their jobs more generous benefits to encourage them to take more risks with their careers.

This would help tackle Britain’s productivity crisis by making the jobs market more dynamic and boost overall growth at a relatively modest cost, the Resolution Foundation argued.

Economists Louise Murphy and Mike Brewer recommend that people who have been in work for at least 12 months and lose their jobs involuntarily should be eligible to receive up to 65pc of their in-work salary for the first three months spent unemployed.

The think tank argues that more generous benefits would encourage people to switch jobs more often, safe in the knowledge that if things go wrong and they lose their new role they would not struggle to pay the bills.

Currently, unemployment benefits amount to 14pc of the average wage, which the report argues puts workers off moving roles.

By contrast Denmark offers 90pc, the Netherlands 75pc and Canada 55pc.

Ms Murphy said the higher benefits would also give workers a little extra time to find the best job for them, rather than being forced to simply take the first role that became available.

She argued this would be a benefit to businesses, the economy and jobseekers.

Ms Murphy said: “Too many workers across Britain are having their careers held back by a fear of moving jobs, and the new job not working out. And too many of those out of work have to take the first job they’re offered, rather than holding out for one that matches their skills.

“Workers just can’t afford the major loss of family income that unemployment can bring. But staying put in the wrong job, and not having the time and confidence to find a better one, isn’t just bad for individuals. It makes our economy less productive and Britain poorer as a result.”

Evidence from the US and several European countries indicates that jobseekers with higher unemployment benefits tend to end up finding positions with higher pay, indicating it is a worthwhile investment for them and the economy.

In the UK the share of people moving jobs in any given year – whether from one position to another, leaving the workforce, being fired or entering employment – has fallen from a peak of more than 30pc in 2001 to 19pc in 2019, on the eve of the pandemic, suggesting the jobs market is becoming more stagnant.

Workers in middle- and high-income families are particularly unlikely to move jobs, the report found, as running the risk of losing their new post would mean a particularly large loss of earnings.

Most of the UK’s 1.5m unemployed would not qualify for the proposed scheme as it would require them to have been in work for the previous 12 months and would not cover those who leave their jobs voluntarily.

As a result, the report estimates the proposals would come at a relatively low cost compared to the potential benefits.

“On current patterns of low unemployment, our proposed system would cost £0.4bn per year in 2024-25 – this is just a fraction (less than 1pc) of the overall working-age welfare bill, which is expected to reach £113bn in 2024-25,” the report said.

Ms Murphy said that the prospect of rising unemployment should focus the Government’s mind on ways to improve the functioning of the jobs market.

So far this year the unemployment rate has risen from 3.7pc to 4.3pc.

The Bank of England expects it to rise to 4.8pc or even 5pc, depending on the path of interest rates, over the next two years.

