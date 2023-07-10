Hunt vows to boost pensions by £1,000 a year with wave of post-Brexit reforms

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils much-awaited pension reforms aimed at strengthening UK’s position as a leading financial centre - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jeremy Hunt has vowed to boost future pensioners’ incomes by £1,000-a-year as part of post-Brexit reforms aimed at supporting retirees and British businesses.

The Chancellor used his first Mansion House speech on Monday night to unveil plans to increase returns for savers by boosting pension funds’ investments in British companies.

Measures include a voluntary “compact” among the country’s biggest pension funds to invest 5pc of their assets in start-ups and private equity, potentially unlocking up to £50bn in investment for fast-growing businesses by the end of the decade.

Aviva, Scottish Widows, L&G, Aegon, Phoenix, Nest, and M&G have all signed up to the plans, collectively representing hundreds of billions of pounds in retirement savings and millions of savers.

Mr Hunt has also proposed measures to accelerate the consolidation of smaller pension schemes into so-called “superfunds” that have the scale to take more risks and generate potentially larger returns.

The Treasury will examine what role the pension industry lifeboat could play in creating or supporting superfunds. Reforms will focus on incentives to consolidate existing pension pots to create the scale needed to invest in high-growth companies and other illiquid assets.

The Treasury has estimated that the package of changes could increase the size of a pension pot for an average earner who starts saving at 18-years-old by 12pc over their career. That amounts to more than £1,000-a-year of extra income in retirement.

The Chancellor said: “British pensioners should benefit from British business success. By unlocking investment, we will boost retirement income by over £1,000 a year for a typical earner over the course of their career.



“This also means more investment in our most promising companies, driving growth in the UK.”



Mr Hunt sought to reassure markets that the changes would be “an evolutionary not revolutionary change to our pensions market” and said the shift would not impact Britain’s government bond market, which draws significant support from pension funds.

He said: “We will always prioritise a strong and diversified gilt market. It will be an evolutionary not revolutionary change to our pensions market. Those who invest in our gilts are helping to fund vital public services and any changes must recognise the vital role they play.”

The reassuring words follow upheaval in the bond market last September after investors reacted with dismay to former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-Budget.

The Chancellor said his “Mansion House reforms” were driven by three rules: securing the best possible outcome for pension savers; prioritising a strong and diversified gilt market; and strengthening the UK’s position as a leading financial centre to create wealth and fund public services.

The reforms come amid concerns about the low level of pension cash invested in UK assets compared to international peers, with fears that retirement savers are missing out on higher returns.

The proposals are also aimed at encouraging more companies to stay in the UK and list on the London Stock Exchange, following a number of high-profile defections to the US.

In May, Andrew Griffith, the City minister, urged pension funds to embrace a “culture of risk-taking” amid fears that a reluctance to put money in the stock market is holding the economy back.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride said: “Our reforms will benefit savers and society – unlocking investment into pioneering UK businesses, growing the economy, and helping the record number of people in this country saving into a pension to achieve the retirement they want.”



David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “We welcome the plans announced by the Chancellor in his Mansion House speech, alongside his ongoing commitment to ensuring the UK has a strong and globally competitive financial services sector.



“These reforms will help support economic growth and bolster our capital markets by delivering more investment and making it easier for companies to grow and list here in the UK.”



Mr Hunt said the Government would also push ahead with plans to scrap the EU-era Mifid 2 rulebook.

Mifid rules force financial companies to separate the cost of investment research from trading expenses. It was introduced by the EU and was intended to reduce conflicts of interest but is widely felt to have harmed capital markets by reducing available research.

Mr Hunt said the changes would “ensure we are better able to fund quality research into the new Silicon Valley sectors.”

The package of reforms also includes proposals to speed up the consolidation of Local Government Pension Scheme into a superfund.

