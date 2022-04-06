Hunter Technology Announces CFO Departure

Hunter Technology Corp.

ZUG, Switzerland and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX- V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) announces the departure of its CFO Mr. Eric Luk. The departure comes as the Company finalizes the previously announced closure of its development center in Hong Kong.



The Company has commenced a search for a new CFO centrally located in North America or Europe to allow for a more integrated function with management and its present projects.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a blockchain marketplace company that has developed proprietary technologies that digitalise and streamline transaction lifecycles for underserved and inefficient markets. With its Hunter Marketplace Solutions (“HMS”) product, the Company supports the creation of customised marketplaces and enhanced data analytics capabilities that deliver more favourable economics and fair market access for all, as well as supporting numerous ESG opportunities throughout transactional ecosystems. The first such HMS-powered solution is OilEx, which will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint.

