HUNTER TECHNOLOGY - STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WELLDATABASE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with WellDatabase, a leading oil and gas data Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company headquartered in Houston, Texas, specializing in consolidating, and analysing oil and gas data.

The WellDatabase partnership will allow Hunter to fully integrate with and capitalize on WellDatabase’s decades of operational E&P data from across the United States and Canada. Enhanced value benefits to OilEx users include:

Access to profiles on millions of oil and gas wells, from a variety of sources.

Streamlining of real time market information for producers, enhancing the competitiveness of the physical oil market information for purchasers.

Enhanced ability for independent producers to claim their production sites and easily access their data.

Delivery of additional value-added services including allocated and organized production data, well productivity and economics analytics overlayed with advanced mapping.

“Data has become a necessity in our industry,” said John Ferrell, Co-Founder and CEO of WellDatabase. “We are proud to partner with innovative tech companies, like Hunter, to collectively deliver better resources and results to the oil and gas industry for superior mapping, analytics, and data management.”

Hunter’s OilEx platform is powered by blockchain technology and designed to support end-to-end process flow for physical oil transactions from deal discovery, negotiation, and contracts through to settlement. Hunter is now taking the next steps in the development of its integrated platforms by partnering with WellDatabase. The availability of deeper data will streamline and enhance the ability of producers to offer their product and for buyers to improve the discovery of attractive transaction opportunities in a visual map-based interface on OilEx, leading to higher transaction volumes. The resulting real-world benefits are optimized prices, simpler processes, improved transparency, and the support of environmental responsibility.

Story continues

About Hunter Technology Corp.



Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter will offer real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, transhipment, and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Florian M Spiegl

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 977-0970

For further information on Hunter, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

For more information on WellDatabase, visit https://welldatabase.com/



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding Hunter’s business development plans. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, including factors beyond Hunter’s control, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", "will" or be "on track to" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements (including execution risk, market risk, industry risk, market reaction, the impact of general economic conditions and competition from other industry participants, as well as stock market volatility). In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, Hunter’s business development plans as well as Hunter’s future performance as it develops its business. Although Hunter believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors, estimates and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to delays, development and marketing risks, unforeseen requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodity prices, inability to access, on favorable terms, sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the ability to access, hire and retain employees; regulatory changes and impacts, timing and completion of the Company's online platforms as well as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Hunter does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Hunter should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Hunter will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives. Please review Hunter’s SEDAR filings including its management discussion and analysis available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com for a more fulsome discussion of risk factors affecting Hunter.



