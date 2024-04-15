Hunterdon County lottery player wins $202,255 playing Jersey Cash 5

A lottery player in Hunterdon County hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Sunday.

One ticket sold at Quick Chek #186, 3483 Route 22 in the Whitehouse Station section of Readington, matched all five numbers to win the $202,255 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Sunday, April14 were: 10, 15, 26, 31, 43 and the XTRA number was: 4.

Quick Chek #186 gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between one and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Jersey Cash 5 $202,255 winning ticket sold in Hunterdon County