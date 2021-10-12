U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,360.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,737.25
    +36.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.60
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +0.96 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4360
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,114.57
    +744.41 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,328.69
    -13.16 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.36
    -35.49 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Hunterdon Healthcare Partners With SwipeSense to Boost Patient and Staff Safety, Reinforce Dedication to Delivering Top Quality Care for its Community

·3 min read

Award-winning teaching health system to implement industry's leading electronic hand hygiene monitoring technology

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunterdon Healthcare, a leading community health system based in Northwest New Jersey, has selected SwipeSense's Hand Hygiene Monitoring application to help prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). With the introduction of the SwipeSense application, Hunterdon, which was already honored with an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in 2021, will now have additional technology to support its ongoing efforts to be among the safest hospitals in the nation.

SwipeSense is on a mission to eliminate harm and waste in healthcare delivery networks through an advanced safety platform. The platform&#x002019;s sensor network collects millions of data points and delivers robust insights to hospital leadership, clinicians, and staff. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) leverage the company&#x002019;s safety platform to prevent infections, optimize use of their equipment, reduce falls, protect their staff, and drive positive, lasting behavior change. (PRNewsfoto/SwipeSense, Inc.)
SwipeSense is on a mission to eliminate harm and waste in healthcare delivery networks through an advanced safety platform. The platform’s sensor network collects millions of data points and delivers robust insights to hospital leadership, clinicians, and staff. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) leverage the company’s safety platform to prevent infections, optimize use of their equipment, reduce falls, protect their staff, and drive positive, lasting behavior change. (PRNewsfoto/SwipeSense, Inc.)

The early results for one unit of the health system already show substantial improvement in hand hygiene behaviors with the unit increasing its compliance rate by 20 percent in just 2 months of implementation. These metrics are critically important because hand hygiene compliance is largely recognized as one of the most critical patient safety measures. Poor hand hygiene contributes to 1.7 million HAIs annually – and 100,000 of those HAIs result in deaths. A recent SwipeSense survey also found that 81% of patients said that they would feel safer in a hospital with electronic hand hygiene monitoring in place.

"At Hunterdon, we pride ourselves on prioritizing patient safety because we firmly believe that our community members deserve the best and safest care when they place their trust in our health system," said Martin Klein, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Hunterdon Healthcare. "Now, we're furthering that commitment by building a tech-driven safety infrastructure to help fuel the results that we've set out to achieve. Partnering with SwipeSense empowers us to take a data-driven approach to tracking every opportunity to keep our patients safe and to increase compliance with hand hygiene standards."

SwipeSense's cloud-based sensor network provides transparency into hand hygiene activity for each department, unit and individual to drive accountability and positive behavior changes – all without changing workflows. As a result, hospitals that use SwipeSense have reduced HAIs by as much as 75% in one year. The electronic hand hygiene monitoring technology also positions Hunterdon to meet The Leapfrog Group's recently updated hand hygiene standards, supporting continuous safety improvement efforts to maintain its prestigious "A" Safety Grade.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hunterdon, an organization which is committed to operational excellence, and has illustrated that keeping patients safe is of the utmost importance," said David Epstein, Vice President of Operations at SwipeSense. "As the early results indicate, our Hand Hygiene application helps the Hunterdon team not only to increase hand hygiene compliance but also to reduce the number of costly and dangerous HAIs and continue its reign as one of the nation's safest hospitals."

About Hunterdon

Hunterdon Healthcare System (HHS) is recognized as a national model for offering community-focused health improvement that is consumer-centered and driven by a passion for excellence. HHS offers community programs and services which span the full continuum of care, generates revenue of approximately $330 million annually, and employs over 2,600 employees. Care delivery includes a 178-bed community teaching hospital, supporting foundation, over 30 ambulatory sites, urgent care centers, health and wellness centers, ambulatory surgery centers, post-acute care services and an integrated delivery system which is a partnership with over 400 physicians and Hunterdon Medical Center.

About SwipeSense

SwipeSense is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company on a mission to eliminate harm and waste in healthcare delivery networks through an advanced safety platform. The platform's sensor network collects millions of data points and delivers robust insights to hospital leadership, clinicians, and staff, which not only support a culture of safety, but also reduce the cost of care and improve operational efficiency. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) leverage the company's safety platform to prevent infections, optimize the use of their equipment, reduce falls, protect their staff, and drive positive, lasting behavior change. To learn more, please visit www.swipesense.com.

Media Contact:
Todd Stein
510-417-0612
todd@toddsteincommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunterdon-healthcare-partners-with-swipesense-to-boost-patient-and-staff-safety-reinforce-dedication-to-delivering-top-quality-care-for-its-community-301397725.html

SOURCE SwipeSense, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • NASCAR driver helps Novant Health break ground on children’s emergency center in NC

    The new children’s emergency services center near Charlotte is expected to open in 2022.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Doctors warn against mixing different types of COIVD-19 vaccine shots

    Doctors warn against mixing different types of COIVD-19 vaccine shots

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Here's Why 2022 Could Be a Huge Year for GlaxoSmithKline

    Since the first report of AIDS in 1981, the scientific community has been working tirelessly to develop therapies for AIDS, as well as preventative treatments for the initial stages, HIV. HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi as fellow shareholders. ViiV Healthcare announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted priority review for its injectable, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug known as cabotegravir.

  • Merck Submits Covid Pill to FDA for Emergency Approval

    Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral, is shown in a late-stage trial to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50%.

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • New Zealand announces vaccine mandates for health and education workers

    New Zealand officials announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be mandatory for most workers in the education and health sectors.Why it matters: The country is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, with Auckland the epicenter. NZ's most populous city has been under lockdown restrictions since August.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last week that her government was phasing out its e

  • This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

    Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.For a study published this month in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN (published by the Clinical Society of European Nutrition and Metabolism), researchers from Greec

  • 3-year-old found alive after missing for days in woods released from hospital

    Christopher Ramirez was treated at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands for two days before a police escort Monday brought him home to a crowd of neighbors, family and loved ones.

  • How a simple nasal swab could help a Peninsula company redefine lung cancer risk

    "We've been all over it," a Veracyte executive said about the company's research to detect lung cancer earlier and less invasively.

  • American healthcare workers just don’t want to go back to work

    US healthcare workers have never been more in need, yet in the past 18 months they have been leaving their jobs in droves, and don’t seem to have much intention of going back. The latest job report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed yet another decline in the healthcare workforce, which lost 18,000 jobs in September, following a loss of more than 40,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2021. Nursing and health care facilities accounted for most of the losses, losing 38,000 jobs in September, while hospitals lost 8,000.

  • Merck seeks authorization for what would be first pill to treat COVID-19, and AstraZeneca reports positive results for antibody treatment

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 edged closer to 238 million on Monday, as Merck submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of what would be the first pill-based treatment for the deadly illness.