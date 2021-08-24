U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,489.53
    +10.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,392.83
    +57.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,016.40
    +73.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.48
    +11.18 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.19
    +1.55 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2680
    +0.0130 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6780
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,605.68
    -1,221.91 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.47
    -25.23 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.27
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Hunters brings in $30M Series B to grow XDR security tech

Sean Michael Kerner
·3 min read

With the growing volume of ransomware and supply chain security attacks, there is a need for organizations to more rapidly detect threats. It's that opportunity that startup Hunters is looking to capitalize on as the company today announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP).

Hunters, which has offices in Newton, Mass. and Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 2018 and has raised a total of $50.4 million to date. The company raised a seed round of $5.4 million in May 2019 led by YL Ventures and Blumberg Capital. A $15M Series A round followed in June 2020 with participation from Microsoft’s M12 and U.S. Venture Partners. An additional growth round was announced in December 2020, with Snowflake Ventures investing in Hunters.

The startup builds a technology known as Extended Threat Detection and Response (XDR) which pulls in data from different sources and sensors. All that data is then correlated and analyzed to 'hunt' for potential indicators of compromise. Hunters co-founder and CEO Uri May explained that his company's Open XDR platform can help to identify the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) that attackers use to gain access and exploit an organization. The goal is to help reduce the time to detection and accelerate the time to response for a potential security incident.

The involvement of Snowflake Ventures as an investor as well as Snowflake as a partner for Hunters is one of the reasons that attracted Bessemer to the company. Alex Ferrara, partner at BVP said that from his perspective while there are other vendors in the same space as Hunters, none of them have partnered with a cloud data warehouse vendor like Snowflake, which was a big differentiator for him. Overall, it's the market landscape and current state of cyberattacks that makes Hunters an interesting startup for Ferrara and his firm.

"We are excited about Hunters because you know we are seeing the institutionalization of ransomware," Ferrara, told TechCrunch. "So I think there is a need for something like Hunters that can be more proactive in a world where I think many enterprises and mid-market companies have already been compromised."

Another key market trend that Ferrara sees Hunters fitting into is with the need to help fill the gap for talented security professionals. Hunters’ technology makes use of automation and machine learning, such that security analysts are able to be more effective in a shorter amount of time.

May said that the new funding will help to move Hunters to the next stage of the startup company's evolution. To date, he said the company has hit its own internal milestones for customer acquisition and revenues, finding a good market fit for its XDR technology. Now he's looking to scale the business, growing the go-to-market sales and marketing initiatives and partner efforts. May emphasized that he's also keen to use the funding to cut through the increasingly noisy business of security technology with new innovations that will disrupt the market, providing even more capabilities to users.

Among the new innovations that Hunters is working on is enhanced machine learning technology to better understand and correlate sources of information. Expanding sources for the Hunters platform is another area where May expects to expand his company's platform, with the future integration of more threat intelligence data feeds.

"There's a very elaborate and unique roadmap that we're working on in terms of innovation that is related to the research that we're conducting around cybersecurity," May said.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Federal Trade Commission refiles complaint against Facebook

    The federal government has refiled a suit against Facebook, claiming the company is responsible for illegal monopoly activity. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN to explain.

  • 85-year-old missing man found dead

    David Williams believed to have tried to cross creek near Prescott Thursday.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks BioNTech Stock Could Sink 25%

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) might not be the best-known of the leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. The company has been largely overshadowed by its big partner Pfizer and by Moderna, at least in the U.S. However, BioNTech has been the biggest winner in the group so far this year with its shares skyrocketing more than 350%. Here's why Wall Street thinks BioNTech stock could sink 25% within the next 12 months.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • AMD Is Stealing Market Share From Intel, and It's Not Stopping Now

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) recovery in the x86 CPU (central processing unit) market at the end of 2020 now appears to be a flash in the pan. Intel had given investors hope that it could bring an end to Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) consistent market share gains by ramping up production and catering to customers who were unable to buy the latter's chips due to a supply shortage, but the latest numbers from Mercury Research prove otherwise. AMD ate into Intel's x86 market share in the second quarter of 2021, with its share now close to all-time highs.

  • Why Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Marvell Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRVL ). The company's stock...

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is Facebook Stock Still a Buy After Surging Higher?

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock has surged this year, climbing 33% year to date. The social media company's advertising business has seen incredible momentum and Facebook's top-and bottom-line quarterly results keep easily beating analyst estimates. Arete analyst Rocco Strauss thinks the stock's rise means upside potential is limited, particularly in the near term.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.

  • China Tech Stocks Rally as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively. In New York, Th