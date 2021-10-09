Hunting Apparel Market Size to Grow USD 4.27 Bn at 4% CAGR | Driven by Increasing Online Sales | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hunting Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's latest research report on the Hunting Apparel Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

The hunting apparel market size is anticipated to grow by USD 4.27 billion between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities and growing online sales for hunting apparel will drive the growth of the hunting apparel market during 2021 and 2025. However, regulations on hunting and hunting ban might hamper the market growth.

Also, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is expected to open significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the high dependence on seasonal sales is a huge challenge in front of the industry.

Company Profiles

The hunting apparel market report provides complete insights on key vendors including BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, Gamehide, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hunting apparel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market observed strong growth in the offline distribution channel segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Story continues

Global Hunting Equipment Market - Global hunting equipment market is segmented by product (firearms, ammunition and accessories, and archery equipment and knives) and geography (the US, Canada, and the rest of Americas).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Outdoor Apparel Market - Global outdoor apparel market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hunting Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, France, Spain, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, Gamehide, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunting-apparel-market-size-to-grow-usd-4-27-bn-at-4-cagr--driven-by-increasing-online-sales--technavio-301395403.html

SOURCE Technavio