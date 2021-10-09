U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2100
    +0.5940 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,648.34
    +709.52 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Hunting Apparel Market Size to Grow USD 4.27 Bn at 4% CAGR | Driven by Increasing Online Sales | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hunting Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hunting Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's latest research report on the Hunting Apparel Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

The hunting apparel market size is anticipated to grow by USD 4.27 billion between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities and growing online sales for hunting apparel will drive the growth of the hunting apparel market during 2021 and 2025. However, regulations on hunting and hunting ban might hamper the market growth.

Also, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is expected to open significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the high dependence on seasonal sales is a huge challenge in front of the industry.

Company Profiles

The hunting apparel market report provides complete insights on key vendors including BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, Gamehide, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hunting apparel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market observed strong growth in the offline distribution channel segment in 2020.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Hunting Equipment Market - Global hunting equipment market is segmented by product (firearms, ammunition and accessories, and archery equipment and knives) and geography (the US, Canada, and the rest of Americas).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Outdoor Apparel Market - Global outdoor apparel market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hunting Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.69

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Spain, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, Gamehide, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunting-apparel-market-size-to-grow-usd-4-27-bn-at-4-cagr--driven-by-increasing-online-sales--technavio-301395403.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Fights After Jobs Blow; Tesla Falls As Elon Musk Moves HQ; Moderna Dips On Vaccine Halt

    The Dow Jones was fighting after a weak jobs report. Tesla stock fell after Elon Musk moved its HQ. Moderna stock dipped amid a vaccine pause.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • The Value of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is Increasing, but Remember the Risks

    It is rare to see Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x be as close as the U.S. market median P/E of 18x. Further, the business itself is still growing, and the company is still in a dominant position amongst Chinese competitors. However, as we all know, the main risk lies in the government's approach towards the company, and today, we will examine the risks of investing in a Chinese company and what does the current P/E mean for Alibaba.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) Insiders Keep Selling their Stock

    ContextLogic Inc ( NASDAQ:WISH ) has been on a downwards spiral after the IPO. The stock has lost some 64% in the last 6 months, and many investors are left wondering if the company has a viable business for the future. Today, we are going to evaluate what insiders have been doing in the months since the IPO, and get a proxy measure as to how they see the company's future.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Sundial Growers stock rises, ChemoCentryx soars as Home Depot & Lowe's shares slip

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors soured on visual search engine platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) after its monthly active users declined sequentially from 478 million in first-quarter 2021 to 454 million in second-quarter 2021. This seems reasonable, and when put in context with the company's monetization opportunity, the drop becomes more noise than substance. Pinterest is incorporating e-commerce-friendly features into the app, giving users the ability to shop via its user posts, called "Pins."

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Intel Still Has Skeptics. This Analyst Report Explains Why.

    The once powerful chipmaker has to contend with a mature personal computer market and rising competition from other chipmakers.