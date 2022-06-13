Hunting Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 4.27 Bn at 4.11% CAGR | Driven by Increasing Online Sales | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Hunting Apparel Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The hunting apparel market value is anticipated to grow by USD 4.27 billion at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hunting Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rising urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and increased health consciousness have created the need for destressing. This has increased peoples' engagement in leisure and outdoor activities such as hunting, which in turn, has increased the demand for hunting apparel. To capitalize on this growing interest, vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolios and offering effective hunting apparel to attract consumers. All these factors are fueling the growth of the global hunting apparel market.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities and growing online sales for hunting apparel will drive the growth of the hunting apparel market during the forecasted period. However, regulations on hunting and hunting ban might hamper the market growth. Also, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is expected to open significant growth opportunities for market players.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The hunting apparel market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:

BPS Direct LLC

Clarkfield Outdoors

DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

Gamehide

KUIU Ultralight Hunting

ScoNZ Imports Ltd.

TOPGUN LTD.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hunting apparel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market observed strong growth in the offline distribution channel segment.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

The offline segment will gain considerable market share in hunting apparel. By offline distribution channel, specialty stores retail format accounted for the greatest market share in the worldwide hunting apparel market. The expansion of this segment is being fueled by the increasing popularity of hunting gear and accessories specialized retail outlets.

Hunting Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, France, Spain, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Gamehide, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

