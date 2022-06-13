U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

Hunting Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 4.27 Bn at 4.11% CAGR | Driven by Increasing Online Sales | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Hunting Apparel Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The hunting apparel market value is anticipated to grow by USD 4.27 billion at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hunting Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hunting Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rising urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and increased health consciousness have created the need for destressing. This has increased peoples' engagement in leisure and outdoor activities such as hunting, which in turn, has increased the demand for hunting apparel. To capitalize on this growing interest, vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolios and offering effective hunting apparel to attract consumers. All these factors are fueling the growth of the global hunting apparel market.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities and growing online sales for hunting apparel will drive the growth of the hunting apparel market during the forecasted period. However, regulations on hunting and hunting ban might hamper the market growth. Also, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is expected to open significant growth opportunities for market players.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our Sample Report right now!

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The hunting apparel market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:

  • BPS Direct LLC

  • Clarkfield Outdoors

  • DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

  • Gamehide

  • KUIU Ultralight Hunting

  • ScoNZ Imports Ltd.

  • TOPGUN LTD.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • VF Corp.

  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hunting apparel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market observed strong growth in the offline distribution channel segment.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

The offline segment will gain considerable market share in hunting apparel. By offline distribution channel, specialty stores retail format accounted for the greatest market share in the worldwide hunting apparel market. The expansion of this segment is being fueled by the increasing popularity of hunting gear and accessories specialized retail outlets.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Get latest Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Costume Jewelry Market- The costume jewelry market share is expected to increase to USD 15.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Europe Protective Workwear Market- The predicted growth of the protective workwear market share in Europe from 2021 to 2026 is USD 811.2 million at a progressing CAGR of 4.72%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Hunting Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.69

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Spain, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Gamehide, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BPS Direct LLC

  • 10.4 Clarkfield Outdoors

  • 10.5 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

  • 10.6 Gamehide

  • 10.7 KUIU Ultralight Hunting

  • 10.8 ScoNZ Imports Ltd.

  • 10.9 TOPGUN LTD.

  • 10.10 Under Armour Inc.

  • 10.11 VF Corp.

  • 10.12 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunting-apparel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-27-bn-at-4-11-cagr--driven-by-increasing-online-sales--technavio-301565851.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningA break up of HSBC Holdings Plc’s Asian unit could unlock $26.5 billion, or a fifth of its current market value, according to research that could substant