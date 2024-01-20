Advertisement
Huntington Bancshares Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

·1 min read

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$6.96b (flat on FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$1.82b (down 14% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 26% (down from 31% in FY 2022).

  • EPS: US$1.26 (down from US$1.47 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Huntington Bancshares EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 1.3%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.3% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.3% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Huntington Bancshares' balance sheet.

