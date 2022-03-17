U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.25
    +3.39 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,074.77
    +11.67 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,431.33
    -5.23 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.10
    +11.38 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.81
    +6.77 (+7.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +38.40 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    +0.98 (+3.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1093
    +0.0058 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0330 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6700
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,978.02
    +85.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.78
    +2.51 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.25
    +59.57 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 3.50 PERCENT

·1 min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is increasing from 3.25 percent to 3.50 percent, effective March 17, 2022.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora)
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora)

The rate was last changed on March 16, 2020, when Huntington decreased its prime rate from 4.25 percent to 3.25 percent.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

