Huntington Bancshares' (NASDAQ:HBAN) Dividend Will Be $0.155

The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 2nd of October, with investors receiving $0.155 per share. The dividend yield will be 5.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Huntington Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Huntington Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Huntington Bancshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 39%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 9.9%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 48% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Huntington Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.16 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.62. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

We Could See Huntington Bancshares' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Huntington Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 5.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Huntington Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Huntington Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Huntington Bancshares (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

