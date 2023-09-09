Huntington Bancshares' (NASDAQ:HBAN) Dividend Will Be $0.155

The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 2nd of October, with investors receiving $0.155 per share. The dividend yield will be 5.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Huntington Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Huntington Bancshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that Huntington Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 9.9%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 47% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Huntington Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.62. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Huntington Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Huntington Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Huntington Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Huntington Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

