Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.155

The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of July, with investors receiving $0.155 per share. The dividend yield will be 6.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Huntington Bancshares' stock price has reduced by 32% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Huntington Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Huntington Bancshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that Huntington Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

EPS is set to fall by 11.5% over the next 3 years. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 52% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Huntington Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.62. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See Huntington Bancshares' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Huntington Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.6% per annum. Huntington Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Huntington Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Huntington Bancshares (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Huntington Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

